The Dallas Mavericks on Sunday powered to an NBA-record 50-point halftime lead on the way to a 124-73 demolition of the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers.
The Mavs, taking full advantage of the absence of injured Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, set the tone early.
Point guard Luka Doncic scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half and the halftime score of 77-27 gave Dallas the largest margin at the break ever in the NBA, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Josh Richardson added 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr chipped in 18 for the Mavs, who had opened the season with two defeats.
“Everything was clicking on all cylinders,” Hardaway said, adding that the Mavericks did not realize how big their halftime lead was until they were in the locker room.
Coach Rick Carlisle said the key for the Mavericks going forward would be to maintain the intensity they showed in the first half.
“Our guys established a standard for collective toughness and will that we need to find a way to maintain,” Carlisle said.
In Charlotte, North Carolina, Gordon Hayward scored 28 points as the Hornets cooled off red-hot Brooklyn, handing the Nets their first defeat of the season 106-104.
Terry Rozier — Hayward’s former teammate in Boston — added 19 points, while P.J. Washington chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who held the Nets to 42.7 percent shooting.
“Unbelievable win for us,” said Hayward, who joined the Hornets from the Celtics last month. “Just proud of our effort, man, proud of our defense. We finally got it together it seemed like on that end.”
Kevin Durant led the Nets with 29 points and Kyrie Irving had 25. Brooklyn became the first club since the 2008-2009 Lakers to win their first two games by 20 or more points.
It looked like the Nets might pull out a close one when they erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, twice trimming the gap to two points with less than three minutes to play.
Durant missed a fadeaway jumper with 7.4 seconds left and Rozier made two free throws that sealed the win.
The Hornets were playing without center Cody Zeller, who broke his hand in their season opener.
Brooklyn guard Spencer Dinwiddie departed in the third quarter with a knee strain and did not return.
Reigning champions the Los Angeles Lakers seemed not to feel the absence of Anthony Davis, nursing a calf contusion, in a 127-91 romp past the Minnesota Timberwolves — who were without star Karl-Anthony Towns a day after he dislocated his wrist in a win over Utah.
Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 20 points. LeBron James added 18 with nine rebounds and five assists, then sat out the fourth quarter with the game in hand.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, with 24 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals from Andre Drummond, cruised to a 118-94 victory over a Philadelphia 76ers team missing big man Joel Embiid, who was a late scratch with a tight back.
“We just thought, why chance it this early in the season,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “Nothing to be concerned about.”
The Golden State Warriors, who were again without Draymond Green — and might have lost center Marquese Chriss for the season with a broken leg and ankle injury suffered in practice — shook off the bad news to edge the Chicago Bulls 129-128.
Stephen Curry delivered 36 points with five three-pointers.
His first long-range shot of the night made him just the third player, along with Ray Allen and Reggie Miller, to make 2,500 three-pointers in their career, but it was Damion Lee who drilled the game-winner from beyond the arc with 2.3 seconds remaining, taking over as the Bulls prevented Curry from getting his hands on an inbound pass.
Elsewhere, it was a blowout in New York, where the Knicks stunned Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks 130-110, the Pacers edged the Celtics 108-107, the Pelicans sank the Spurs 98-95, the Magic mastered the Wizards 120-113 and the Suns crushed the Kings 116-100.
SHOCK FESTIVE AXING: Thomas Tuchel was reportedly given his marching orders less than 24 hours after a 4-0 victory which left PSG a point off the top of the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, with PSG’s former defender, ex-Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino, lined up as his replacement, various media reports said on Thursday. The French champions declined to make a statement to confirm the shock Christmas Eve axing as claimed by L’Equipe, news outlet RMC and Germany’s Bild. “No idea” a club spokesman replied when asked when the news would be confirmed. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe paid tribute to Tuchel on social media. “Unfortunately it’s the law of football but no-one will forget your time here,” the World Cup winner wrote on Instagram. “You wrote a great line of the
Replacements for Russia’s name and flag are in place for a handball world championship in Egypt, but the national anthem still needs a backup. The International Handball Federation (IHF) announced that it has set conditions under which a Russian team can participate in next month’s tournament, conforming to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling in a landmark doping case. The court ruled that Russia would not be allowed to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. At the IHF men’s world championship scheduled to start on Jan. 13,
Hungarian gymnast Agnes Keleti, the world’s oldest living Olympic champion as well as a Holocaust survivor, is still showing off as she looks forward to turning 100 next month. “I feel good, but I don’t look in the mirror, that’s my trick. Then I remain young,” Keleti said in Budapest last month. A five-time Olympic champion, Keleti, who celebrates her birthday on Jan. 9, is also Hungary’s most successful gymnast, and one of the most decorated Jewish athletes. While she has dementia that affects her short-term memory, her feisty spirit remains intact. Moving in a sprightly manner around her apartment where both her life
Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka evidently does not believe the increasingly outdated adage that sports and politics do not mix. The 25-year-old Bayern Munich player has gained a reputation as an ethical campaigner taking stands against racism and anti-Semitism. He is now taking aim at Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party for its continued opposition to COVID-19 restrictions. Infection rates across Germany are higher where the AfD enjoys its biggest support, particularly in the eastern state of Saxony. “The corona crisis in particular made it more obvious what kind of party this is. For me it’s no alternative, but a shame for Germany,”