Portland’s CJ McCollum on Saturday drained the game-winning three-pointer with 6.9 seconds left in overtime, as the Trail Blazers edged James Harden and short-handed Houston 128-126 in the Rockets’ belated NBA season opener.
McCollum scored 44 points, with a career-high nine three-pointers, and Damian Lillard added 32 as the Trail Blazers withstood a 44-point, 17-assist performance by Harden.
Center Christian Wood added 31 points for the Rockets, who had just nine players in uniform — one above the NBA minimum of eight — after two players tested positive for COVID-19 and four were listed as unavailable due to “health and safety protocols” after being declared close contacts of those with the virus.
Photo: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY
The Rockets’ scheduled season opener against Oklahoma City had been postponed when they could not field eight players.
Harden was among those unavailable on Wednesday after he was deemed to have breached the NBA’s anti-COVID-19 measures that ban players from attending indoor gatherings of more than 15 people.
He was fined US$50,000, in the latest installment of the pre-season drama surrounding Harden, who turned up late to training camp amid reports he has demanded to be traded.
Photo: AFP
The three-time — and reigning — NBA scoring champion played more than 43 minutes. He connected on 12 of 22 shots from the field, including six three-pointers.
Harden’s step-back three-pointer with 15.3 seconds left in overtime put the Rockets up 126-125.
The Trail Blazers responded with Lillard driving toward the basket then kicking the ball out to McCollum who calmly sank a three-pointer of his own.
“I just got to the corner,” McCollum said. “I knew [Lillard] was going to be aggressive, he drew a crowd. My man turned his back so I just relocated to the open area and knocked down the trey.”
The Rockets had the ball again after a time-out, but Robert Covington came up with the steal from Harden as he was driving toward the basket.
In Detroit, Cleveland guard Collin Sexton scored 32 points, including a layup to force a second overtime, as the Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 128-119.
Andre Drummond added 23 points against his former team, Cedi Osman scored 22 off the bench and Darius Garland chipped in 21, as the Cavaliers rallied from a nine-point deficit with two minutes, 15 seconds left in the first overtime.
The Pistons appeared to seize control in the third quarter, when Jerami Grant scored 14 of his 28 points. Blake Griffin scored 26 points and Derrick Rose had 13, but the Pistons — with 24 turnovers leading to 31 Cavaliers points — could not hang on for the win.
“It was multiple opportunities where we could’ve given in, there were multiple opportunities that we could’ve lost the fight,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “Every player, to a man, decided that was not going to happen.”
In other games on Saturday, it was:
‧ Spurs 119, Raptors 114
‧ Knicks 89, 76ers 109
‧ Kings 106, Suns 103
‧ Jazz 111, Timberwolves 116
‧ Bulls 106, Pacers 125
‧ Hornets 107, Thunder 109
‧ Wizards 120, Magic 130
‧ Grizzlies 112, Hawks 122
Cricket officials yesterday outlined plans to build cricket grounds as part of a leisure park project in Yunlin County as administrators of the sport eye a return to international affiliation. Taiwan has one venue dedicated to the sport, the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, and if the Yunlin plans are completed as scheduled in 2022, the nation would have three. To gain Asian Cricket Council (ACC) affiliation, the pathway Taiwan faces to gain International Cricket Council recognition and to play on the global stage, two cricket grounds are required. Although advice from experts says that the ACC rules regarding grounds can
SHOCK FESTIVE AXING: Thomas Tuchel was reportedly given his marching orders less than 24 hours after a 4-0 victory which left PSG a point off the top of the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, with PSG’s former defender, ex-Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino, lined up as his replacement, various media reports said on Thursday. The French champions declined to make a statement to confirm the shock Christmas Eve axing as claimed by L’Equipe, news outlet RMC and Germany’s Bild. “No idea” a club spokesman replied when asked when the news would be confirmed. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe paid tribute to Tuchel on social media. “Unfortunately it’s the law of football but no-one will forget your time here,” the World Cup winner wrote on Instagram. “You wrote a great line of the
Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka evidently does not believe the increasingly outdated adage that sports and politics do not mix. The 25-year-old Bayern Munich player has gained a reputation as an ethical campaigner taking stands against racism and anti-Semitism. He is now taking aim at Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party for its continued opposition to COVID-19 restrictions. Infection rates across Germany are higher where the AfD enjoys its biggest support, particularly in the eastern state of Saxony. “The corona crisis in particular made it more obvious what kind of party this is. For me it’s no alternative, but a shame for Germany,”
Hungarian gymnast Agnes Keleti, the world’s oldest living Olympic champion as well as a Holocaust survivor, is still showing off as she looks forward to turning 100 next month. “I feel good, but I don’t look in the mirror, that’s my trick. Then I remain young,” Keleti said in Budapest last month. A five-time Olympic champion, Keleti, who celebrates her birthday on Jan. 9, is also Hungary’s most successful gymnast, and one of the most decorated Jewish athletes. While she has dementia that affects her short-term memory, her feisty spirit remains intact. Moving in a sprightly manner around her apartment where both her life