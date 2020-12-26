Australia skipper Tim Paine yesterday called India a proud nation that will not roll over in the Boxing Day Test, and the hosts must be “bang on the mark” to inflict more misery after their Adelaide collapse.
Australia head into the second Test in Melbourne full of confidence after thumping the visitors by eight wickets inside three days last week, skittling them for an embarrassing 36 in the second innings, but Paine said it would be a mistake to underestimate India, despite the tourists missing superstar captain Virat Kohli, who has returned home for the birth of his first child.
They are also without pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, who has reportedly fractured his wrist.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We can’t pay any attention to mental scares or whatever anyone is talking about,” Paine said of India, who were savaged at home for their Adelaide capitulation. “I mean, India is a proud cricket country, they are an extremely talented Test match side with lots of dangerous players.”
India have made four changes to their team, with Shubman Gill in for out-of-form opener Prithvi Shaw and Mohammad Siraj replacing Shami.
Rishabh Pant takes over from Wriddhiman Saha as wicketkeeper, while experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is back from injury.
In contrast, Australia are expected to name the same XI.
Paine said Australia had studied everyone in the India squad and they were ready for whoever took the field.
“We know that some of the players they’re talking about coming in to their side ... are dangerous players who like to take the game on and will play positively,” he said ahead of India’s team announcement. “If we give players like that an inch they will take a mile, so we need to be bang on the mark tomorrow as we were in Adelaide and be prepared to turn up for another five-day battle.”
Ajinkya Rahane, who has assumed the captaincy, said that he did not plan to disturb Kohli as he prepares for his wife to give birth, but said they spoke at length before he left.
“Virat spoke to all of us before leaving Adelaide, about being positive, just playing to our strengths and just to play as a team, as a unit, which is what we have been doing for so many years,” Rahane said. “The last Test match, we had, comparatively, two good days and just one bad one, where we lost it completely. This week was all about backing ourselves as individuals and as a team, playing to our strengths. What is important for all of us is to start well tomorrow ... staying in the moment will really help.”
