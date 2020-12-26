Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says that the young players eager to establish themselves at struggling Arsenal must “be patient” in their wait for first-team action.
The Gunners have endured their worst start to a league campaign since the 1974-1975 season and last won a domestic match on Nov. 1.
Heading into today’s tricky home game with fifth-placed Chelsea they are just four points above the relegation zone.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Aubameyang’s lack of goals is one of the reasons they are in such a predicament having scored just four times.
The form of other experienced players has also fallen away leading to calls for young players to be selected by coach Mikel Arteta.
Folarin Balogun, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and William Saliba, all under 21, are those most frequently mentioned.
“When you are a young player trying to come through at a club like Arsenal then for sure there’s a lot of pressure,” Aubameyang said. “You have to be patient, too, because we have great players who are playing in the first team, so it’s always hard to find your way through. I remember when I was playing at AC Milan it was always really, really difficult to get into the first team, so I know that type of feeling.”
The attacker said that the UEFA Europa League group stage — one of the rare bright spots in Arsenal’s season so far — had offered valuable experience for the youngsters.
“With the Europa League this season, there have been maybe more opportunities for the young guys to get minutes,” he said. “For them it is not easy, but when you get the chance you have to take it and I think they are doing well when they have had the chance so far.”
Ferrari Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto on Friday said that he still enjoys the full support of his superiors after the team’s worst season in 40 years and is targeting a return to the top three next year. The sport’s oldest and most successful team finished sixth overall in this year’s constructors’ championship, without a race win. Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri, a strong supporter of Binotto, last week announced his retirement with chairman John Elkann taking over on an interim basis. Binotto told reporters in a video call replacing the traditional pre-Christmas media lunch at Maranello, Italy, due to the COVID-19
Cricket officials yesterday outlined plans to build cricket grounds as part of a leisure park project in Yunlin County as administrators of the sport eye a return to international affiliation. Taiwan has one venue dedicated to the sport, the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, and if the Yunlin plans are completed as scheduled in 2022, the nation would have three. To gain Asian Cricket Council (ACC) affiliation, the pathway Taiwan faces to gain International Cricket Council recognition and to play on the global stage, two cricket grounds are required. Although advice from experts says that the ACC rules regarding grounds can
Defenders Team New Zealand gained an early psychological edge over their America’s Cup rivals yesterday when they beat challengers American Magic and Italy-based Luna Rossa to clinch the America’s Cup World Series off Auckland, New Zealand. The World Series is not part of the actual Cup regatta, which is to begin next month with a series to find the top challenger who are to race Team New Zealand in March in the 36th Cup match. However, the series was the first chance for the defender and challengers from the UK, Italy and the US to race against each other in the high-tech,
Sailing legend Ben Ainslie was reduced to poking fun at his multimillion-dollar British yacht as INEOS Team UK suffered another disastrous day at the America’s Cup warm-up event in Auckland yesterday. Ainslie was penalized at the start of his race against American Magic and was reminded by the umpire that meant he had to drop back 50m. “It’ll happen soon enough,” Ainslie replied, frustrated at his yacht’s lack of speed, particularly in light winds, and acknowledging that he would soon fall further than 50m off the pace. When American Magic crossed the finish line, Ainslie’s crew were five minutes behind and did not