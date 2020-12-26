Aubameyang urges young Guns to be patient

AFP, LONDON





Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says that the young players eager to establish themselves at struggling Arsenal must “be patient” in their wait for first-team action.

The Gunners have endured their worst start to a league campaign since the 1974-1975 season and last won a domestic match on Nov. 1.

Heading into today’s tricky home game with fifth-placed Chelsea they are just four points above the relegation zone.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, center, vies for the ball with Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, left, in their English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday last week. Photo: EPA-EFE

Aubameyang’s lack of goals is one of the reasons they are in such a predicament having scored just four times.

The form of other experienced players has also fallen away leading to calls for young players to be selected by coach Mikel Arteta.

Folarin Balogun, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and William Saliba, all under 21, are those most frequently mentioned.

“When you are a young player trying to come through at a club like Arsenal then for sure there’s a lot of pressure,” Aubameyang said. “You have to be patient, too, because we have great players who are playing in the first team, so it’s always hard to find your way through. I remember when I was playing at AC Milan it was always really, really difficult to get into the first team, so I know that type of feeling.”

The attacker said that the UEFA Europa League group stage — one of the rare bright spots in Arsenal’s season so far — had offered valuable experience for the youngsters.

“With the Europa League this season, there have been maybe more opportunities for the young guys to get minutes,” he said. “For them it is not easy, but when you get the chance you have to take it and I think they are doing well when they have had the chance so far.”