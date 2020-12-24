Ajinkya Rahane is a “bowler’s captain” whose calm leadership is to come in handy in India’s bid to bounce back in a four-Test series against Australia, seamer Ishant Sharma said.
Regular skipper Virat Kohli left Australia to attend the birth of his first child after India’s eight-wicket humiliation in the series opener in Adelaide inside three days.
Unlike an often-animated Kohli, Rahane maintains a low profile on the field and the bowlers are likely to be consulted more in the last three Tests under him, Ishant said.
Photo: AFP
“He’s very confident and I must say he’s a bowler’s captain,” said the right-arm bowler, who missed the tour with a side-strain injury.
“We’ve played so many times together. Whenever Virat was not there, he’d ask me: ‘What kind of field you want? When you want to bowl? Do you want to go on [bowling]?’ He’s a bowler’s captain. He’s not someone who’d say: ‘Do this or do that,’” Ishant said.
Rahane, who in the past has led India to Test victories against Australia and Afghanistan, often acts as a conduit between the bowlers and Kohli, Ishant added.
While it is nearly impossible to match Kohli’s energy, Rahane’s composure could help during pressure situations, Ishant said.
“If there’s a partnership growing and it’s a flat phase when fielders are just going through their motions, one player’s energy level can change the scenario,” he said. “The kind of energy Virat brings to the table ... not everyone can match that. Jinx [Rahane] spreads calm energy in a pressure situation. There won’t be any tension. He’d communicate with the bowlers very well.”
The second Test is scheduled to start in Melbourne on Saturday, followed by Tests in Sydney and Brisbane.
Ferrari Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto on Friday said that he still enjoys the full support of his superiors after the team’s worst season in 40 years and is targeting a return to the top three next year. The sport’s oldest and most successful team finished sixth overall in this year’s constructors’ championship, without a race win. Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri, a strong supporter of Binotto, last week announced his retirement with chairman John Elkann taking over on an interim basis. Binotto told reporters in a video call replacing the traditional pre-Christmas media lunch at Maranello, Italy, due to the COVID-19
Cricket officials yesterday outlined plans to build cricket grounds as part of a leisure park project in Yunlin County as administrators of the sport eye a return to international affiliation. Taiwan has one venue dedicated to the sport, the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, and if the Yunlin plans are completed as scheduled in 2022, the nation would have three. To gain Asian Cricket Council (ACC) affiliation, the pathway Taiwan faces to gain International Cricket Council recognition and to play on the global stage, two cricket grounds are required. Although advice from experts says that the ACC rules regarding grounds can
Defenders Team New Zealand gained an early psychological edge over their America’s Cup rivals yesterday when they beat challengers American Magic and Italy-based Luna Rossa to clinch the America’s Cup World Series off Auckland, New Zealand. The World Series is not part of the actual Cup regatta, which is to begin next month with a series to find the top challenger who are to race Team New Zealand in March in the 36th Cup match. However, the series was the first chance for the defender and challengers from the UK, Italy and the US to race against each other in the high-tech,
Sailing legend Ben Ainslie was reduced to poking fun at his multimillion-dollar British yacht as INEOS Team UK suffered another disastrous day at the America’s Cup warm-up event in Auckland yesterday. Ainslie was penalized at the start of his race against American Magic and was reminded by the umpire that meant he had to drop back 50m. “It’ll happen soon enough,” Ainslie replied, frustrated at his yacht’s lack of speed, particularly in light winds, and acknowledging that he would soon fall further than 50m off the pace. When American Magic crossed the finish line, Ainslie’s crew were five minutes behind and did not