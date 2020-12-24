Ishant expects Rahane to fill Kohli void for India

Reuters, NEW DELHI





Ajinkya Rahane is a “bowler’s captain” whose calm leadership is to come in handy in India’s bid to bounce back in a four-Test series against Australia, seamer Ishant Sharma said.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli left Australia to attend the birth of his first child after India’s eight-wicket humiliation in the series opener in Adelaide inside three days.

Unlike an often-animated Kohli, Rahane maintains a low profile on the field and the bowlers are likely to be consulted more in the last three Tests under him, Ishant said.

India’s Ajinkya Rahane, center, plays a shot on the first day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, Australia, on Thursday last week. Photo: AFP

“He’s very confident and I must say he’s a bowler’s captain,” said the right-arm bowler, who missed the tour with a side-strain injury.

“We’ve played so many times together. Whenever Virat was not there, he’d ask me: ‘What kind of field you want? When you want to bowl? Do you want to go on [bowling]?’ He’s a bowler’s captain. He’s not someone who’d say: ‘Do this or do that,’” Ishant said.

Rahane, who in the past has led India to Test victories against Australia and Afghanistan, often acts as a conduit between the bowlers and Kohli, Ishant added.

While it is nearly impossible to match Kohli’s energy, Rahane’s composure could help during pressure situations, Ishant said.

“If there’s a partnership growing and it’s a flat phase when fielders are just going through their motions, one player’s energy level can change the scenario,” he said. “The kind of energy Virat brings to the table ... not everyone can match that. Jinx [Rahane] spreads calm energy in a pressure situation. There won’t be any tension. He’d communicate with the bowlers very well.”

The second Test is scheduled to start in Melbourne on Saturday, followed by Tests in Sydney and Brisbane.