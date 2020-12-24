Kristoffersen wins night slalom race

AFP, MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy





Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen on Tuesday set a blistering pace in the second run to win the men’s night slalom in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.

Kristoffersen had been 12th after the first run, but powered back in the second to finish 0.33 seconds ahead of compatriot Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, who had led the way earlier in the Italian Dolomites.

Italy’s Alex Vinatzer finished third at 0.34 seconds, for just the second podium finish of his career.

Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen clears a gate in the first run of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup men’s slalom in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so emotional after a victory,” said Kristoffersen after his 22nd career win and 64th podium.

The 26-year-old’s last success was the slalom in Schladming, Austria, in January.

“The last three weeks have been very difficult,” Kristoffersen said. “I’ve already had difficult times in my career, but I have always come back. Skiing is my life: I have skiing, my family and that’s it.”

Kristoffersen had a slow start to the season with the reigning World Cup slalom and giant slalom champion managing just one podium in the parallel event in Lech, Austria.

Despite his difficult first run on Tuesday, he pulled out all of the stops, taking risks to achieve the third-fastest time in the second run.

After his sixth-place finish on Monday in Alta Badia, Italy, the Norwegian takes the overall lead in the slalom standings after two races.

Compatriot Foss-Solevaag, 29, settled for second after finishing 25th in the second run, for his third career podium and first since March 2016.

France’s Alexis Pinturault tied for sixth, increasing his lead to 65 points in the overall standings on Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who does not compete in the slalom.

“I wasn’t aggressive enough in the first run. It was much better in the second,” Pinturault said. “I was able to play my game well to stay in contact. I’m happy in these snow conditions, which are not easy for me.”