Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard scored two touchdowns in a 27-17 victory as the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday slid to a third consecutive defeat in a hard-fought divisional battle.
The Steelers, looking for a win to clinch the American Football Conference Northern Division (AFC North) after experiencing back-to-back defeats, never recovered after a disastrous first half that saw the Bengals race into a 17-0 lead.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looked out of sorts throughout as the Pittsburgh offense combined for a paltry 40 yards in the first two quarters with three turnovers and only two first downs.
Photo: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY
However, the Bengals — long since eliminated from playoff contention with only two wins against 10 losses heading into Monday’s game — were on the front foot from the outset.
An Austin Seibert field goal put the Bengals ahead in the first quarter, before Bernard scored the first of his two touchdowns in the second quarter, after rushing into the end zone from four yards.
Roethlisberger then coughed up an interception on the Steelers’ next possession, when his pass intended for Juju Smith-Schuster was picked off by Cincinnati cornerback Mackensie Alexander.
From the ensuing drive, Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley connected with Bernard for a 14-yard touchdown, making it 17-0 at halftime.
The Steelers rallied with 10 points in the third quarter, Roethlisberger picking out Diontae Johnson for 23 yards and a touchdown, before Chris Boswell’s field goal from 25 yards made it 17-10.
However, Cincinnati continued to cause problems for the Steelers defense, and a clever play fake sent the entire Pittsburgh cover the wrong way to allow Finley to sprint clear into the end zone for a 23-yard rush that made it 24-10.
Although Benny Snell Jr cut the Bengals lead to seven points with a touchdown with five minutes remaining, Pittsburgh’s chances of forcing overtime vanished when they turned over on downs with two minutes left.
Seibert’s second field goal of the night, with 12 seconds remaining, sealed the win.
The defeat means that the Steelers face a nervous finale to the regular season, with the Cleveland Browns just one game behind in the divisional standings on 10-4. The Steelers lead the division on 11-3.
Ferrari Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto on Friday said that he still enjoys the full support of his superiors after the team’s worst season in 40 years and is targeting a return to the top three next year. The sport’s oldest and most successful team finished sixth overall in this year’s constructors’ championship, without a race win. Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri, a strong supporter of Binotto, last week announced his retirement with chairman John Elkann taking over on an interim basis. Binotto told reporters in a video call replacing the traditional pre-Christmas media lunch at Maranello, Italy, due to the COVID-19
Cricket officials yesterday outlined plans to build cricket grounds as part of a leisure park project in Yunlin County as administrators of the sport eye a return to international affiliation. Taiwan has one venue dedicated to the sport, the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, and if the Yunlin plans are completed as scheduled in 2022, the nation would have three. To gain Asian Cricket Council (ACC) affiliation, the pathway Taiwan faces to gain International Cricket Council recognition and to play on the global stage, two cricket grounds are required. Although advice from experts says that the ACC rules regarding grounds can
Defenders Team New Zealand gained an early psychological edge over their America’s Cup rivals yesterday when they beat challengers American Magic and Italy-based Luna Rossa to clinch the America’s Cup World Series off Auckland, New Zealand. The World Series is not part of the actual Cup regatta, which is to begin next month with a series to find the top challenger who are to race Team New Zealand in March in the 36th Cup match. However, the series was the first chance for the defender and challengers from the UK, Italy and the US to race against each other in the high-tech,
Briton Ben Ainslie yesterday had a disastrous start to his America’s Cup challenge when the sailing legend’s big-budget “flying” yacht broke down during a warm-up event in Auckland. Defending champion Team New Zealand produced a strong opening performance in perfect conditions, while American Magic and Italy’s Luna Rossa showed they would be competitive. It was Ainslie’s Ineos Team UK that provided the main talking point after failing to finish either of its two heats. One of the high-tech foil arms that lift the 23m yachts above the surface of the water became stuck during its first race against the Americans, leaving it floundering