Bernard clinches two as Bengals confound Steelers

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard scored two touchdowns in a 27-17 victory as the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday slid to a third consecutive defeat in a hard-fought divisional battle.

The Steelers, looking for a win to clinch the American Football Conference Northern Division (AFC North) after experiencing back-to-back defeats, never recovered after a disastrous first half that saw the Bengals race into a 17-0 lead.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looked out of sorts throughout as the Pittsburgh offense combined for a paltry 40 yards in the first two quarters with three turnovers and only two first downs.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard, center, runs past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward, left, for a touchdown in their NFL game at the Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday. Photo: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY

However, the Bengals — long since eliminated from playoff contention with only two wins against 10 losses heading into Monday’s game — were on the front foot from the outset.

An Austin Seibert field goal put the Bengals ahead in the first quarter, before Bernard scored the first of his two touchdowns in the second quarter, after rushing into the end zone from four yards.

Roethlisberger then coughed up an interception on the Steelers’ next possession, when his pass intended for Juju Smith-Schuster was picked off by Cincinnati cornerback Mackensie Alexander.

From the ensuing drive, Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley connected with Bernard for a 14-yard touchdown, making it 17-0 at halftime.

The Steelers rallied with 10 points in the third quarter, Roethlisberger picking out Diontae Johnson for 23 yards and a touchdown, before Chris Boswell’s field goal from 25 yards made it 17-10.

However, Cincinnati continued to cause problems for the Steelers defense, and a clever play fake sent the entire Pittsburgh cover the wrong way to allow Finley to sprint clear into the end zone for a 23-yard rush that made it 24-10.

Although Benny Snell Jr cut the Bengals lead to seven points with a touchdown with five minutes remaining, Pittsburgh’s chances of forcing overtime vanished when they turned over on downs with two minutes left.

Seibert’s second field goal of the night, with 12 seconds remaining, sealed the win.

The defeat means that the Steelers face a nervous finale to the regular season, with the Cleveland Browns just one game behind in the divisional standings on 10-4. The Steelers lead the division on 11-3.