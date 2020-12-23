Mohammad Rizwan smashed a career-best 89 as Pakistan yesterday defeated New Zealand by four wickets to avoid a series sweep in the third and final Twenty20 international in Napier, New Zealand.
Pakistan reached New Zealand’s target with two balls to spare, ending on 177 after Iftikhar Ahmed sealed the win with a six in the final over.
However, it was Rizwan’s 89 from 59 balls, with support from 41-run Mohammad Hafeez, which provided the inspiration for the victory.
New Zealand finished their innings at 173-7, with Devon Conway top scoring on 63.
Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, taking 3-20, as Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
“We’re going to bowl first because we’ve changed the team so we have depth in batting, so we want to chase,” stand-in captain Shadab Khan had said before the Test.
Khan had won the toss in the previous two matches of the series, with Pakistan suffering heavy defeats both times.
He said that most of his players were unfamiliar with New Zealand conditions.
“For most of them, it’s their first tour in New Zealand and the bounce has affected them,” he said.
Pakistan brought in Hussain Talat and Iftikhar Ahmed to bolster the batting, along with young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain.
Ferrari Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto on Friday said that he still enjoys the full support of his superiors after the team’s worst season in 40 years and is targeting a return to the top three next year. The sport’s oldest and most successful team finished sixth overall in this year’s constructors’ championship, without a race win. Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri, a strong supporter of Binotto, last week announced his retirement with chairman John Elkann taking over on an interim basis. Binotto told reporters in a video call replacing the traditional pre-Christmas media lunch at Maranello, Italy, due to the COVID-19
Cricket officials yesterday outlined plans to build cricket grounds as part of a leisure park project in Yunlin County as administrators of the sport eye a return to international affiliation. Taiwan has one venue dedicated to the sport, the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, and if the Yunlin plans are completed as scheduled in 2022, the nation would have three. To gain Asian Cricket Council (ACC) affiliation, the pathway Taiwan faces to gain International Cricket Council recognition and to play on the global stage, two cricket grounds are required. Although advice from experts says that the ACC rules regarding grounds can
Defenders Team New Zealand gained an early psychological edge over their America’s Cup rivals yesterday when they beat challengers American Magic and Italy-based Luna Rossa to clinch the America’s Cup World Series off Auckland, New Zealand. The World Series is not part of the actual Cup regatta, which is to begin next month with a series to find the top challenger who are to race Team New Zealand in March in the 36th Cup match. However, the series was the first chance for the defender and challengers from the UK, Italy and the US to race against each other in the high-tech,
Briton Ben Ainslie yesterday had a disastrous start to his America’s Cup challenge when the sailing legend’s big-budget “flying” yacht broke down during a warm-up event in Auckland. Defending champion Team New Zealand produced a strong opening performance in perfect conditions, while American Magic and Italy’s Luna Rossa showed they would be competitive. It was Ainslie’s Ineos Team UK that provided the main talking point after failing to finish either of its two heats. One of the high-tech foil arms that lift the 23m yachts above the surface of the water became stuck during its first race against the Americans, leaving it floundering