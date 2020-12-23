Pakistan stop NZ sweep

AFP, NAPIER, New Zealand





Mohammad Rizwan smashed a career-best 89 as Pakistan yesterday defeated New Zealand by four wickets to avoid a series sweep in the third and final Twenty20 international in Napier, New Zealand.

Pakistan reached New Zealand’s target with two balls to spare, ending on 177 after Iftikhar Ahmed sealed the win with a six in the final over.

However, it was Rizwan’s 89 from 59 balls, with support from 41-run Mohammad Hafeez, which provided the inspiration for the victory.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is clean bowled by Pakistan in their third T20 match at McLean Park in Napier, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

New Zealand finished their innings at 173-7, with Devon Conway top scoring on 63.

Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, taking 3-20, as Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.

“We’re going to bowl first because we’ve changed the team so we have depth in batting, so we want to chase,” stand-in captain Shadab Khan had said before the Test.

Khan had won the toss in the previous two matches of the series, with Pakistan suffering heavy defeats both times.

He said that most of his players were unfamiliar with New Zealand conditions.

“For most of them, it’s their first tour in New Zealand and the bounce has affected them,” he said.

Pakistan brought in Hussain Talat and Iftikhar Ahmed to bolster the batting, along with young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain.