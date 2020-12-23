Zenhaeusern wins slalom opener

PAYING OFF: Switzerland’s Ramon Zenhaeusern was 0.52 seconds off the lead after the first run and took 10th place in the final run, but that was enough for the victory

AP, ALTA BADIA, Italy





Ramon Zenhaeusern on Monday won the first men’s World Cup slalom of the season, improving from eighth position after the opening run.

In Alta Badia, Italy, the Swiss skier beat two Austrians — Manuel Feller and Marco Schwarz — for his fourth career win, but first since March last year.

First-run leader Alex Vinatzer dropped to fourth in the Italian’s first World Cup race after having surgery for appendicitis less than four weeks ago.

Switzerland’s Ramon Zenhaeusern clears a gate in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup men’s slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Zenhaeusern was 0.52 seconds off the lead after the first run and posted the 10th fastest time in the final run, but that was enough for the win — 0.08 ahead of Feller and 0.12 ahead of Schwarz.

“It was so tight after the first run, I had to push full on,” Zenhaeusern said. “I was really, really nervous, because I hadn’t raced since nearly 11 months. And now this, it’s really good. It shows you that all the work in these 11 months pays off.”

Daniel Yule and Michael Matt, who were second and third after the opening run, dropped to seventh and 15th, respectively, although they remained within 1 second of Zenhaeusern’s winning time.

Alexis Pinturault was 0.77 behind in 11th place. The Frenchman strengthened his top position in the overall standings, as his main rival, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, does not compete in slalom.

Slalom World Cup champion Henrik Kristoffersen finished in sixth place.

Slowed by tough snow conditions on the Gran Risa course, many favorites seemed surprised by their finishing times, with some racers shrugging their shoulders or spreading their arms in disbelief.

However, Feller improved from 13th by clocking the second-fastest time in the final run.

The Austrian, who last season struggled with persistent back problems, yelled: “He is here again,” as soon as he crossed the finish.

“This is the most emotional moment of my career. Last season was incredibly exhausting and incredibly hurtful,” he said, adding that the result gave him “satisfaction.”

“I thought my run might be good enough for fifth place and I would have been super happy with that,” said Feller, who has five career podium results, but has yet to win a race.

Schwarz added to the Austrians’ strong showing, trailing Feller by only 0.04 seconds in third place.

Austria is still chasing a first win in a slalom or GS since record eight-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher retired last year.

Vinatzer lost his first-run lead after posting the 23rd time in the final run — he missed the podium by 0.07 seconds in fourth place.

The Italian had surgery in November and missed a parallel World Cup event in Austria.

Last week, he attempted a comeback to racing in a slalom on the lower-ranked European Cup circuit, but failed to finish his opening run of the event in Val di Passa, before skipping a second race at the same resort the following day.

However, Vinatzer seemed back at his best upon his return to the World Cup on Monday.

Competing on the World Cup since 2017, Vinatzer has recorded three top-10 results, with a third-place finish in Zagreb, Croatia in January — his personal best.

The men’s slalom season is starting late following changes to the usual calendar amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A night slalom was scheduled for yesterday in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.