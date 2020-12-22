Chiefs win ninth straight as Seattle claim playoff spot

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Patrick Mahomes on Sunday tossed three touchdown passes as the Kansas City Chiefs improved to an NFL-best 13-1 with a 32-29 victory over Drew Brees’ New Orleans Saints in Louisiana.

Mahomes completed 26 of 47 passes for 254 yards as the defending Super Bowl champions won their ninth straight game in front of 3,000 fans at the Superdome.

“We did a great job of running the ball, and when we get the opportunity to throw the ball we are executing,” Mahomes said.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, throws as he is tackled by Shy Tuttle of the New Orleans Saints in their NFL game in New Orleans on Sunday. Photo: AP

Brees, who was playing his first game since missing four with rib injuries, looked out of sorts, completing 15 of 34 passes for 234 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

New Orleans dropped to 10-4, losing their second straight after a nine-game winning streak.

Brees’ first three passes were incomplete and his fourth was intercepted by L’Jarius Sneed, leading to Mahomes’ touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Mahomes threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce for a 14-0 lead.

“It feels awesome to win by 20 or 30 points, but when you have a team that finds ways to win no matter what the score is, those are the teams that win championships,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs took another step toward home-field advantage in the playoffs, while the Saints missed a chance to wrap up the National Football Conference South title.

“We played their hearts out,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “I’m proud of the effort.”

Elsewhere, the Seattle Seahawks punched their playoff ticket, rushing for 181 yards and thwarting a late Washington rally in a 20-15 victory.

Seattle are back in the post-season for the ninth time in 11 seasons under coach Pete Carroll.

The Seahawks appeared to be cruising toward victory when they took a 20-3 lead early in the third quarter.

Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and quarterback Russell Wilson all topped 50 yards rushing.

Hyde scored one of the two touchdowns on a 50-yard run, while Wilson connected with tight end Jacob Hollister on the other.

However, a turnover and a spell of offensive doldrums opened the door to Washington backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives.

Sacks by Seattle defenders L.J. Collier and Carlos Dunlap helped the Seahawks escape.

Seattle improved to 10-4, notching a second straight victory as they look ahead to the National Football Conference West showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

The New England Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention after they lost 22-12 to the Miami Dolphins, falling to 6-8. They are assured of a record of no better than .500 for the first time since 2000.

“Disappointed, but we didn’t deserve to win today,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by former Pats quarterback Tom Brady, kept their bid for a first playoff berth since 2007 alive as they rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-27.

Brady and the Bucs offense, forced to punt on their first four drives, came alive in the second half, scoring touchdowns on their first three drives.

Receiver Antonio Brown’s first touchdown catch as a Buccaneer with 6 minutes, 19 seconds remaining made it 31-27 and Tampa Bay’s defense held firm down the stretch.

Brady, who won six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons with the Patriots before landing in Tampa Bay, now has seven career comeback victories when trailing by 17 or more points, but he said the Bucs need to avoid digging themselves such big holes.

“We’re going to have to do it for 60 minutes and that’s a big point of emphasis for us,” he said. “Everyone loves winning, but we also want to play better.”

In Nashville, Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Tennessee Titans overpowered the Detroit Lions 46-25.

The Titans remained tied atop the American Football Conference South with the Indianapolis Colts, who defeated the Houston Texans 27-20.

Elsewhere, Sam Darnold threw for 207 yards as the New York Jets earned their first victory of the season, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 23-20, while the Cowboys defeated the 49ers 41-33, the Bears beat the Vikings 33-27, the Ravens routed the Jaguars 40-14, the Cardinals downed the Eagles 33-26 and the Browns bettered the Giants 20-6.