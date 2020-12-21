SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Pele praises Messi record tie

Brazil soccer great Pele paid tribute to Lionel Messi for equaling his goal-scoring record for a single club after the Argentine forward netted his 643rd goal for Barcelona in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Valencia. Messi, 33, hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before halftime, immediately after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech. Messi, who made his first appearance for Barcelona aged 17 in 2004, needed 748 matches to score 643 goals, while Pele managed the tally in 665 competitive games for Santos FC. “When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path. Like you, I know what it’s like to love wearing the same shirt every day,” Pele wrote on Instagram. “Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home. Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel... Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you very much.”

SOCCER

Lewandowski saves Bayern

Robert Lewandowski hailed a year to remember as his two goals on Saturday helped Bayern Munich come from behind to beat Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1-2. Lewandowski’s injury-time winner completed another comeback victory for Bayern, ensuring the champions sit top of the standings, ahead of Leverkusen, going into the Christmas break. A 93rd-minute goal took the Pole’s tally this calendar year to 32 just two days after becoming the first Bundesliga player to be crowned the world’s best at the FIFA Best Awards. “What a year we have had,” Lewandowski told Sky Sport after Bayern’s win. “We always want more, and I hope that next year we will keep scoring goals like this to win matches in this way.” In another Bundesliga match on Saturday, Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram almost overshadowed Bayern’s win when he spat in an opponent’s face. Thuram spat on TSG 1899 Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch after an argument between the pair over a tackle in a game which Hoffenheim won 2-1. Thuram’s ban could be longer than the five games served by Schalke 04 defender Ozan Kabak after he spat in an opponent’s direction in September, but missed.

SAILING

Light winds play havoc

The final day of practice racing for the America’s Cup yachts was yesterday called off in a windless Auckland, but not before Ben Ainslie’s British entry suffered more embarrassment on the water. The one race to start — between Ainslie’s INEOS Team UK and cup holders Team New Zealand — was abandoned when the wind died, leaving both yachts almost becalmed when the 45-minute time limit expired. At that stage, Team New Zealand were more than two laps, or 5km, ahead after the British entry had spent most of the race unable to stay up on their high-tech foils. However, Ainslie found the funny side. “It’s one of those days,” Ainslie said. “The only fun for us was the displacement race heading back down with the Kiwis. “A bit of old-school sailing.” The Christmas Cup regatta was the last scheduled shakedown for the yachts before the challenger series starts on Jan. 15. The winner will go on to face Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup in a series of races starting on March 6.