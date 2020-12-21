SOCCER
Pele praises Messi record tie
Brazil soccer great Pele paid tribute to Lionel Messi for equaling his goal-scoring record for a single club after the Argentine forward netted his 643rd goal for Barcelona in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Valencia. Messi, 33, hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before halftime, immediately after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech. Messi, who made his first appearance for Barcelona aged 17 in 2004, needed 748 matches to score 643 goals, while Pele managed the tally in 665 competitive games for Santos FC. “When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path. Like you, I know what it’s like to love wearing the same shirt every day,” Pele wrote on Instagram. “Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home. Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel... Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you very much.”
SOCCER
Lewandowski saves Bayern
Robert Lewandowski hailed a year to remember as his two goals on Saturday helped Bayern Munich come from behind to beat Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1-2. Lewandowski’s injury-time winner completed another comeback victory for Bayern, ensuring the champions sit top of the standings, ahead of Leverkusen, going into the Christmas break. A 93rd-minute goal took the Pole’s tally this calendar year to 32 just two days after becoming the first Bundesliga player to be crowned the world’s best at the FIFA Best Awards. “What a year we have had,” Lewandowski told Sky Sport after Bayern’s win. “We always want more, and I hope that next year we will keep scoring goals like this to win matches in this way.” In another Bundesliga match on Saturday, Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram almost overshadowed Bayern’s win when he spat in an opponent’s face. Thuram spat on TSG 1899 Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch after an argument between the pair over a tackle in a game which Hoffenheim won 2-1. Thuram’s ban could be longer than the five games served by Schalke 04 defender Ozan Kabak after he spat in an opponent’s direction in September, but missed.
SAILING
Light winds play havoc
The final day of practice racing for the America’s Cup yachts was yesterday called off in a windless Auckland, but not before Ben Ainslie’s British entry suffered more embarrassment on the water. The one race to start — between Ainslie’s INEOS Team UK and cup holders Team New Zealand — was abandoned when the wind died, leaving both yachts almost becalmed when the 45-minute time limit expired. At that stage, Team New Zealand were more than two laps, or 5km, ahead after the British entry had spent most of the race unable to stay up on their high-tech foils. However, Ainslie found the funny side. “It’s one of those days,” Ainslie said. “The only fun for us was the displacement race heading back down with the Kiwis. “A bit of old-school sailing.” The Christmas Cup regatta was the last scheduled shakedown for the yachts before the challenger series starts on Jan. 15. The winner will go on to face Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup in a series of races starting on March 6.
Ferrari Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto on Friday said that he still enjoys the full support of his superiors after the team’s worst season in 40 years and is targeting a return to the top three next year. The sport’s oldest and most successful team finished sixth overall in this year’s constructors’ championship, without a race win. Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri, a strong supporter of Binotto, last week announced his retirement with chairman John Elkann taking over on an interim basis. Binotto told reporters in a video call replacing the traditional pre-Christmas media lunch at Maranello, Italy, due to the COVID-19
Weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching is to receive the gold medal she was awarded in 2016 for her performance at the 2012 London Olympics sometime next year after the gold was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Hsu won a silver medal in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event, finishing behind Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan. However, three weeks before the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, the International Weightlifting Federation announced that the Kazakh weightlifter had failed her drug test and that Hsu would replace her as the gold medalist. The IOC formally confirmed Chinshanlo’s disqualification from the London games on Oct. 27,
ADAPTABLE: Despite Kim saying it took time to get used to playing on Bermuda grass, she managed to continue South Korea’s domination of the US Women’s Open US Women’s Open champion Kim A-lim likes the Champions Golf Club venue so much she said she wants to put up a tent and stay a few more days. With two weeks quarantine awaiting her back in South Korea it is no surprise that she is reluctant to leave Houston. Kim, making her US Women’s Open Championship debut, started the final round five strokes back and was trailing leader Amy Olson by two shots through 15 holes when she caught fire on a cold morning to finish the final round on Monday with a 67. She tied the record for the biggest
A gripping Vendee Globe on Monday entered a new phase as the three leaders, separated by just 70 nautical miles (130km), headed toward the Antarctic Exclusion Zone in search of the winds that would drive them up into the Pacific Ocean. Charlie Dalin still leads in Apivia, as he has done for the past three weeks, but the gap had shrunk from 300 nautical miles last week to just 65 nautical miles at 5pm GMT. Yannick Bestaven, who is second in Maitre Coq IV, and Thomas Ruyant, another 5 nautical miles behind in LinkedOut, were giving chase. The three frontrunners on Sunday