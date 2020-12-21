Alvarez overpowers Smith to claim two boxing titles

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Mexican pound-for-pound champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on Saturday ended the longest layoff of his career, brutally overpowering the previously unbeaten Callum Smith to capture two super middleweight titles with a unanimous decision in Texas.

Three-division champion Alvarez claimed the vacant WBC title and Briton Smith’s WBA version of the 168 pound (76kg) belt, overcoming a stark height difference as he moved up in weight class for the fight at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“I feel really proud to have this,” Alvarez said. “I represent not only the boxing world but my country. I did a great job after a 13-month layoff. I am the best in the world.”

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez punches Callum Smith during their super middleweight championship bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: Ed Mulholland / Handout photo via USA Today

Alvarez improved to 54-1-2 with 36 knockouts, while Smith suffered the first defeat of his pro career and dropped to 27-1 with 19 knockouts.

Saturday’s victory rekindles the possibility of a third fight between Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, who lost to Alvarez in a controversial majority decision in Las Vegas in 2018.

The 30-year-old Alvarez showed he is one of the smartest fighters in the sport, adjusting on the fly and managing to get inside the long reach of Smith to attack the body and head.

“I felt great at 168 pounds. This is one of the best nights for me,” Alvarez said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers were forced to limit the crowd size, but they still managed to get a permit to allow 15,000 people into the 32,000-seat venue.

They saw Alvarez, who goes by the nickname “Canelo,” land every punch in his arsenal during the glorified sparring session with Smith whose busted up face and blood-spattered white trunks told the story.

Alvarez’s best punch was the right uppercut and he threw it with authority, imposing his will like he was chopping down a tree.

His best round was the ninth when he almost knocked Smith down — the ropes the only thing holding the champ up.

All three judges gave almost every round to Alvarez with two scoring it 119-109 and the third 117-111.