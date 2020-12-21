Bills clinch AFC East title with big win over Broncos

The Buffalo Bills on Saturday clinched their first AFC East divisional title in 25 years with a 48-19 victory NFL victory over the Denver Broncos.

Quarterback Josh Allen — who was born the year after Buffalo last won the AFC East in 1995 — passed for 359 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for two scores as the Bills dominated at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.

The rising star said that the team would savor the moment, without forgetting about the task remaining: winning a Super Bowl title.

“It’s great that we’re able to do it the first time in 25 years. To be the team and to be the quarterback on the team that does it, obviously feels really good,” Allen said.

“At the same time, that’s not our end goal. We set out to do this in order to get the chance to do what we really want to do, and that’s to win a Super Bowl championship,” he said. “There’s still a lot on the table.”

There was no let-down for the rapidly maturing Allen and the Bills, coming off a 26-15 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Allen connected with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox and a 22-yard touchdown throw to Jake Kumerow.

He scrambled 24 yards up the middle for a touchdown in the first half and scampered one yard for another score in the second.

For the second straight game the Bills defense scored a touchdown — Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes grabbing a fumble by Broncos quarterback Drew Lock on his first possession of the second half and sprinting 21 yards for the score.

The Broncos had narrowed the deficit to 21-13 to close the first half, but the Bills responded with two touchdowns and a field goal in the third period as they turned it into a rout.

The Bills had 543 yards in total offense in the third quarter, Allen accounting for 392 of them.

The Bills win officially ended the New England Patriots’ 11-year reign atop the AFC East.

In Saturday’s other game, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers notched another record in his team’s 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Rodgers threw his league-leading 40th touchdown in the first quarter, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 40 touchdowns in three seasons.