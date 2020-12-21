The Buffalo Bills on Saturday clinched their first AFC East divisional title in 25 years with a 48-19 victory NFL victory over the Denver Broncos.
Quarterback Josh Allen — who was born the year after Buffalo last won the AFC East in 1995 — passed for 359 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for two scores as the Bills dominated at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
The rising star said that the team would savor the moment, without forgetting about the task remaining: winning a Super Bowl title.
Photo: AP
“It’s great that we’re able to do it the first time in 25 years. To be the team and to be the quarterback on the team that does it, obviously feels really good,” Allen said.
“At the same time, that’s not our end goal. We set out to do this in order to get the chance to do what we really want to do, and that’s to win a Super Bowl championship,” he said. “There’s still a lot on the table.”
There was no let-down for the rapidly maturing Allen and the Bills, coming off a 26-15 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Allen connected with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox and a 22-yard touchdown throw to Jake Kumerow.
He scrambled 24 yards up the middle for a touchdown in the first half and scampered one yard for another score in the second.
For the second straight game the Bills defense scored a touchdown — Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes grabbing a fumble by Broncos quarterback Drew Lock on his first possession of the second half and sprinting 21 yards for the score.
The Broncos had narrowed the deficit to 21-13 to close the first half, but the Bills responded with two touchdowns and a field goal in the third period as they turned it into a rout.
The Bills had 543 yards in total offense in the third quarter, Allen accounting for 392 of them.
The Bills win officially ended the New England Patriots’ 11-year reign atop the AFC East.
In Saturday’s other game, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers notched another record in his team’s 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
Rodgers threw his league-leading 40th touchdown in the first quarter, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 40 touchdowns in three seasons.
Ferrari Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto on Friday said that he still enjoys the full support of his superiors after the team’s worst season in 40 years and is targeting a return to the top three next year. The sport’s oldest and most successful team finished sixth overall in this year’s constructors’ championship, without a race win. Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri, a strong supporter of Binotto, last week announced his retirement with chairman John Elkann taking over on an interim basis. Binotto told reporters in a video call replacing the traditional pre-Christmas media lunch at Maranello, Italy, due to the COVID-19
Weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching is to receive the gold medal she was awarded in 2016 for her performance at the 2012 London Olympics sometime next year after the gold was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Hsu won a silver medal in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event, finishing behind Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan. However, three weeks before the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, the International Weightlifting Federation announced that the Kazakh weightlifter had failed her drug test and that Hsu would replace her as the gold medalist. The IOC formally confirmed Chinshanlo’s disqualification from the London games on Oct. 27,
ADAPTABLE: Despite Kim saying it took time to get used to playing on Bermuda grass, she managed to continue South Korea’s domination of the US Women’s Open US Women’s Open champion Kim A-lim likes the Champions Golf Club venue so much she said she wants to put up a tent and stay a few more days. With two weeks quarantine awaiting her back in South Korea it is no surprise that she is reluctant to leave Houston. Kim, making her US Women’s Open Championship debut, started the final round five strokes back and was trailing leader Amy Olson by two shots through 15 holes when she caught fire on a cold morning to finish the final round on Monday with a 67. She tied the record for the biggest
A gripping Vendee Globe on Monday entered a new phase as the three leaders, separated by just 70 nautical miles (130km), headed toward the Antarctic Exclusion Zone in search of the winds that would drive them up into the Pacific Ocean. Charlie Dalin still leads in Apivia, as he has done for the past three weeks, but the gap had shrunk from 300 nautical miles last week to just 65 nautical miles at 5pm GMT. Yannick Bestaven, who is second in Maitre Coq IV, and Thomas Ruyant, another 5 nautical miles behind in LinkedOut, were giving chase. The three frontrunners on Sunday