SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ICE HOCKEY

Tentative season deal made

The NHL and players on Friday reached a tentative deal to hold a 56-game season beginning on Jan. 13, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that the sides have an agreement, pending the approval of executive boards. Training camps for the seven non-playoff teams would open on Dec. 31 and then Jan. 3 for the other 24 teams. It was unclear whether teams would play in their home arenas or in “hub” cities, although an all-divisional schedule is expected. Exhibition games are not expected to be included in the leadup to the new season.

BASKETBALL

Irving ‘cleanses’ in Boston

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving performed a Native American ritual to “cleanse the energy” at the TD Garden in Boston on Friday before taking the court he used to call home for the first time since leaving the Boston Celtics. Waving a smoldering bundle of sage — a practice known as “smudging” — Irving circled the iconic parquet floor during warmups before snuffing it out in an abalone shell. “It just comes from a lot of native tribes,” Irving said after scoring 17 points to help the Nets beat Boston 113-89 in the teams’ final exhibition game. “Just cleanse the energy, want to make sure that we’re all balanced.” According to WebMD, Native Americans burn sage, a perennial subshrub in the mint family, “as part of a spiritual ritual to cleanse a person or space, and to promote healing and wisdom.” Irving’s mother, Elizabeth, was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux, and he was welcomed into the tribe in a 2018 ceremony. Irving said he adopted the practice from his ancestors and plans to do it before games in Brooklyn and on the road, where the opponents will allow it. “It’s for us to stay connected, and for us to feel good about coming to work,” he said. Irving was heckled persistently when he returned to Boston for games last year. There were no fans in the new Boston Garden on Friday and his introduction was greeted with a faint, fake cheer.

TENNIS

Aussie Open confirmed

Players are to compete for A$71 million (US$54 million) at next year’s Australian Open, tournament chief Craig Tiley said yesterday, confirming that the Grand Slam is to begin three weeks late and players must undergo quarantine. Singles, doubles and wheelchair competitions are to be played as usual after agreement was reached to stage the event following eight months of talks between Tennis Australia and state authorities in Melbourne. However, the men’s and women’s qualifiers are to be held in Doha and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, respectively from Jan. 10 to 13, while the junior championships have been postponed until later in the year. “This will be an historic Australian Open on so many levels,” Tiley said in confirming the Feb. 8 to 21 dates revealed by the ATP Tour last week. “For the first time in more than 100 years, the Australian Open will start in February and we look forward to offering the players what we believe will be one of their best playing experiences in 2021.” The tournament was originally due to begin on Jan. 18, but players will now arrive in Australia from Jan. 15 to serve two weeks of mandatory quarantine in a bio-secure bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic.