ICE HOCKEY
Tentative season deal made
The NHL and players on Friday reached a tentative deal to hold a 56-game season beginning on Jan. 13, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that the sides have an agreement, pending the approval of executive boards. Training camps for the seven non-playoff teams would open on Dec. 31 and then Jan. 3 for the other 24 teams. It was unclear whether teams would play in their home arenas or in “hub” cities, although an all-divisional schedule is expected. Exhibition games are not expected to be included in the leadup to the new season.
BASKETBALL
Irving ‘cleanses’ in Boston
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving performed a Native American ritual to “cleanse the energy” at the TD Garden in Boston on Friday before taking the court he used to call home for the first time since leaving the Boston Celtics. Waving a smoldering bundle of sage — a practice known as “smudging” — Irving circled the iconic parquet floor during warmups before snuffing it out in an abalone shell. “It just comes from a lot of native tribes,” Irving said after scoring 17 points to help the Nets beat Boston 113-89 in the teams’ final exhibition game. “Just cleanse the energy, want to make sure that we’re all balanced.” According to WebMD, Native Americans burn sage, a perennial subshrub in the mint family, “as part of a spiritual ritual to cleanse a person or space, and to promote healing and wisdom.” Irving’s mother, Elizabeth, was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux, and he was welcomed into the tribe in a 2018 ceremony. Irving said he adopted the practice from his ancestors and plans to do it before games in Brooklyn and on the road, where the opponents will allow it. “It’s for us to stay connected, and for us to feel good about coming to work,” he said. Irving was heckled persistently when he returned to Boston for games last year. There were no fans in the new Boston Garden on Friday and his introduction was greeted with a faint, fake cheer.
TENNIS
Aussie Open confirmed
Players are to compete for A$71 million (US$54 million) at next year’s Australian Open, tournament chief Craig Tiley said yesterday, confirming that the Grand Slam is to begin three weeks late and players must undergo quarantine. Singles, doubles and wheelchair competitions are to be played as usual after agreement was reached to stage the event following eight months of talks between Tennis Australia and state authorities in Melbourne. However, the men’s and women’s qualifiers are to be held in Doha and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, respectively from Jan. 10 to 13, while the junior championships have been postponed until later in the year. “This will be an historic Australian Open on so many levels,” Tiley said in confirming the Feb. 8 to 21 dates revealed by the ATP Tour last week. “For the first time in more than 100 years, the Australian Open will start in February and we look forward to offering the players what we believe will be one of their best playing experiences in 2021.” The tournament was originally due to begin on Jan. 18, but players will now arrive in Australia from Jan. 15 to serve two weeks of mandatory quarantine in a bio-secure bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching is to receive the gold medal she was awarded in 2016 for her performance at the 2012 London Olympics sometime next year after the gold was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Hsu won a silver medal in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event, finishing behind Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan. However, three weeks before the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, the International Weightlifting Federation announced that the Kazakh weightlifter had failed her drug test and that Hsu would replace her as the gold medalist. The IOC formally confirmed Chinshanlo’s disqualification from the London games on Oct. 27,
ADAPTABLE: Despite Kim saying it took time to get used to playing on Bermuda grass, she managed to continue South Korea’s domination of the US Women’s Open US Women’s Open champion Kim A-lim likes the Champions Golf Club venue so much she said she wants to put up a tent and stay a few more days. With two weeks quarantine awaiting her back in South Korea it is no surprise that she is reluctant to leave Houston. Kim, making her US Women’s Open Championship debut, started the final round five strokes back and was trailing leader Amy Olson by two shots through 15 holes when she caught fire on a cold morning to finish the final round on Monday with a 67. She tied the record for the biggest
CHASING THE BELTS: After defeating Pulev, who had lost only once before, Joshua might have to wait for Tyson Fury to take on Deontay Wilder before they can fight Anthony Joshua on Saturday said he wants to unify all four world heavyweight boxing titles in an all-British clash with Tyson Fury after a dominant ninth-round knockout of Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev at London’s Wembley Arena. In front of 1,000 fans, with attendance limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, Joshua ensured there was no repeat of a shock defeat in his first clash with Andy Ruiz Jr last year as the 39-year-old Pulev was swatted aside. Attention now turns to the possibility of a much-anticipated clash with WBC champion Fury next year. “I’m up for anything. Who wants to see Anthony Joshua box Tyson Fury
Briton Ben Ainslie yesterday had a disastrous start to his America’s Cup challenge when the sailing legend’s big-budget “flying” yacht broke down during a warm-up event in Auckland. Defending champion Team New Zealand produced a strong opening performance in perfect conditions, while American Magic and Italy’s Luna Rossa showed they would be competitive. It was Ainslie’s Ineos Team UK that provided the main talking point after failing to finish either of its two heats. One of the high-tech foil arms that lift the 23m yachts above the surface of the water became stuck during its first race against the Americans, leaving it floundering