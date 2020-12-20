Qatar on Friday inaugurated its latest stadium for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a half-capacity 20,000-strong crowd who had all tested for COVID-19 or antibodies beforehand, but with minimal social distancing.
The launch of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, just outside the capital, Doha, marks one of the largest sports gatherings anywhere in the world since the start of the pandemic.
In New Zealand, more than 20,000 fans attended the Super Rugby Aotearoa six days after the country declared itself free of the virus. Similar numbers are attending some NFL games in the US.
Photo: AFP
Fans were able to apply for tickets to Friday’s event if they either tested positive for virus antibodies, or tested negative for COVID-19 at accredited clinics in the days before the opening.
Organizers said that 10,000 seats would be reserved for each category at the ground, which until Friday was known as the Rayyan Venue.
Qatari IT consultant Ahmed al-Beharri, 25, said that “it was proof we are capable of organizing the big events.”
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been with so many people,” he said. “I never thought it would be possible to have 20,000 people at an event like this.”
The 40,000-seat ground, which is to host seven matches during Qatar 2022 up to and including the round-of-16 stage, hosted the domestic Emir Cup final as its inaugural match.
Favourites Al-Sadd, coached by former Barcelona and Spain player Xavi Hernandez, beat minnows Al-Arabi 2-1 in front of an audience that included Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
“Even with a physically distanced crowd, I could feel the passion of the fans,” Infantino said.
The event coincided with Qatar National Day which is the scheduled date of the 2022 World Cup final.
Despite strict rules inside the stadium mandating masks, assigning seats and a ban on eating, social distancing was absent in the fan zone before kick-off.
Thousands of spectators, some without masks, flocked around a stage to watch breakdancing and Bollywood renditions, while a compere unsuccessfully encouraged social distancing.
“In theory, no one should have it [COVID-19],” said an organizer as he headed into the stadium ahead of the game.
