SPORTS BRIEFS

OLYMPICS

IOC accused over China

A coalition representing ethnic minorities in China is again accusing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of ignoring widespread human rights abuses as the country prepares to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Rights groups speaking for Tibetans, Uighurs and others representing Hong Kong have sent an open letter to IOC president Thomas Bach and IOC member Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, who oversees preparations for the Beijing Games. The letter says that the IOC has “turned a blind eye to the widespread and systematic human rights violations being committed by the Chinese authorities. Rights advocates are asking to see evidence — which the IOC says it has received — that China will abide by human rights commitments it made when it was awarded the Games in 2015. It also says that China has promised to allow unfettered reporting and to permit demonstrations or protests.

SOCCER

Kai Rooney signs for United

Wayne Rooney’s son Kai has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing for Manchester United. United’s record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old, the oldest of Rooney’s four sons, signing a contract at his father’s former club. Rooney accompanied the image with the caption: “Proud day. Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son.”

SOCCER

Bilic wishes West Brom well

Slaven Bilic was hugely disappointed at being sacked by West Bromwich Albion, but said that he leaves the Premier League club with his “head held high.” Bilic was the first top-flight manager in England to be fired this season after his team picked up only seven points in 13 games to leave them second from bottom. He was replaced by former England boss Sam Allardyce. “I am hugely disappointed to have left West Brom,” Bilic said in a statement to the Daily Mail. “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to all the players, my hard-working coaching team and our dedicated staff. I am sad that it hasn’t worked out in the way we wanted, but I leave with my head held high... I genuinely wish the club well for the future.”

YACHTING

US remain on top

US challenger American Magic had their first loss, but stayed atop the leaderboard after the second day of racing in the America’s Cup World Series off Auckland yesterday. American Magic won one and lost one of their two tight races against Italy’s Luna Rossa, ending the day with a 3-1 record. Defenders Team New Zealand joined the US team at the top of the leaderboard with back-to-back wins over Britain’s INEOS Team UK.

ASIAN GAMES

E-sports added for 2022

E-sports yesterday was named as a full medal event for the 2022 Asian Games. E-sports and breakdancing were both included on the program for the Games in Hangzhou, China, at the Olympic Council of Asia’s general assembly in Muscat this week. “I hope that electronic sports will add value to the Asian Games — and I am sure it will in the future, during the Asian Games 2022 and even beyond that,” said Haider Farman, director of the Olympic Council of Asia, which runs the Asian Games.