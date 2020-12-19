OLYMPICS
IOC accused over China
A coalition representing ethnic minorities in China is again accusing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of ignoring widespread human rights abuses as the country prepares to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Rights groups speaking for Tibetans, Uighurs and others representing Hong Kong have sent an open letter to IOC president Thomas Bach and IOC member Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, who oversees preparations for the Beijing Games. The letter says that the IOC has “turned a blind eye to the widespread and systematic human rights violations being committed by the Chinese authorities. Rights advocates are asking to see evidence — which the IOC says it has received — that China will abide by human rights commitments it made when it was awarded the Games in 2015. It also says that China has promised to allow unfettered reporting and to permit demonstrations or protests.
SOCCER
Kai Rooney signs for United
Wayne Rooney’s son Kai has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing for Manchester United. United’s record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old, the oldest of Rooney’s four sons, signing a contract at his father’s former club. Rooney accompanied the image with the caption: “Proud day. Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son.”
SOCCER
Bilic wishes West Brom well
Slaven Bilic was hugely disappointed at being sacked by West Bromwich Albion, but said that he leaves the Premier League club with his “head held high.” Bilic was the first top-flight manager in England to be fired this season after his team picked up only seven points in 13 games to leave them second from bottom. He was replaced by former England boss Sam Allardyce. “I am hugely disappointed to have left West Brom,” Bilic said in a statement to the Daily Mail. “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to all the players, my hard-working coaching team and our dedicated staff. I am sad that it hasn’t worked out in the way we wanted, but I leave with my head held high... I genuinely wish the club well for the future.”
YACHTING
US remain on top
US challenger American Magic had their first loss, but stayed atop the leaderboard after the second day of racing in the America’s Cup World Series off Auckland yesterday. American Magic won one and lost one of their two tight races against Italy’s Luna Rossa, ending the day with a 3-1 record. Defenders Team New Zealand joined the US team at the top of the leaderboard with back-to-back wins over Britain’s INEOS Team UK.
ASIAN GAMES
E-sports added for 2022
E-sports yesterday was named as a full medal event for the 2022 Asian Games. E-sports and breakdancing were both included on the program for the Games in Hangzhou, China, at the Olympic Council of Asia’s general assembly in Muscat this week. “I hope that electronic sports will add value to the Asian Games — and I am sure it will in the future, during the Asian Games 2022 and even beyond that,” said Haider Farman, director of the Olympic Council of Asia, which runs the Asian Games.
Former armed robber John McAvoy is acutely aware that he could have become just another statistic — a criminal shot and killed by police on the streets of London after a failed heist in 2005. Instead, with the help of one of his prison officers, he turned his life around to become a world-record holder in indoor rowing and a Nike-sponsored athlete. The turning point for McAvoy was when he learned in 2009 of the death of his friend Aaron Cloud, who was killed making a getaway from an armed robbery in the Netherlands. “It was probably the most profound thing to happen
Weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching is to receive the gold medal she was awarded in 2016 for her performance at the 2012 London Olympics sometime next year after the gold was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Hsu won a silver medal in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event, finishing behind Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan. However, three weeks before the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, the International Weightlifting Federation announced that the Kazakh weightlifter had failed her drug test and that Hsu would replace her as the gold medalist. The IOC formally confirmed Chinshanlo’s disqualification from the London games on Oct. 27,
ADAPTABLE: Despite Kim saying it took time to get used to playing on Bermuda grass, she managed to continue South Korea’s domination of the US Women’s Open US Women’s Open champion Kim A-lim likes the Champions Golf Club venue so much she said she wants to put up a tent and stay a few more days. With two weeks quarantine awaiting her back in South Korea it is no surprise that she is reluctant to leave Houston. Kim, making her US Women’s Open Championship debut, started the final round five strokes back and was trailing leader Amy Olson by two shots through 15 holes when she caught fire on a cold morning to finish the final round on Monday with a 67. She tied the record for the biggest
CHASING THE BELTS: After defeating Pulev, who had lost only once before, Joshua might have to wait for Tyson Fury to take on Deontay Wilder before they can fight Anthony Joshua on Saturday said he wants to unify all four world heavyweight boxing titles in an all-British clash with Tyson Fury after a dominant ninth-round knockout of Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev at London’s Wembley Arena. In front of 1,000 fans, with attendance limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, Joshua ensured there was no repeat of a shock defeat in his first clash with Andy Ruiz Jr last year as the 39-year-old Pulev was swatted aside. Attention now turns to the possibility of a much-anticipated clash with WBC champion Fury next year. “I’m up for anything. Who wants to see Anthony Joshua box Tyson Fury