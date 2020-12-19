Russia hails CAS Olympic decision to halve sanctions

AFP, MOSCOW





The Russian Olympic Committee on Thursday expressed its satisfaction with the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision not to ban the country’s athletes from participating at the Olympics.

Sport’s highest court on Thursday barred Russia from the international stage for two years, including the rearranged Tokyo Olympics and Beijing Winter Games, but halved a four-year ban for systemic doping imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The country will also miss out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov speaks at a news conference in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov expressed satisfaction that the CAS had not “collectively” banned Russia’s athletes, who will still be able to participate under a neutral flag if they prove no connection to doping.

Mikhail Bukhanov, acting head of the country’s anti-doping agency, RUSADA, said: “Today’s results are a victory for Russia.”

“The court decided not to accept the theses that WADA demanded,” Bukhanov said. “Of course, this is a significant precedent.”

However, Pozdnyakov said that CAS’ decision to ban high-ranking Russian officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, from attending the Games was “unacceptable.”

Russia has been roiled by the doping saga for the past four years, after the former head of Moscow’s anti-doping laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov, blew the whistle over state-backed doping at the country’s 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Russia considers the resulting ban to be legally indefensible and Putin has slammed the decision as “politically motivated.”