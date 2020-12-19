New Zealand claim victory in first T20

AUCKLAND, New Zealand





New Zealand completed a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Twenty20 international at Eden Park in Auckland yesterday.

The Black Caps ended on 156-5 with seven balls to spare after losing the toss and being set a target of 154.

Tim Seifert top-scored for the hosts with 57, while debutant paceman Jacob Duffy took 4-33.

New Zealand batsman Tim Seifert, right, prepares to play a shot as Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan looks on during the first Twenty20 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Pakistan never recovered from a slow start, despite a fighting 42 from stand-in captain Shadab Khan.

Haris Rauf was the tourists’ best bowler, taking 3-29.

Pakistan had a rocky preparation for the match when 10 of their touring party tested positive for COVID-19 during quarantine after arriving in New Zealand.

Players also received a rebuke from local health authorities for flouting social distancing rules, and were unable to train until they were allowed out of their hotel on Tuesday last week.

In contrast, New Zealand had 2-0 Test and T20 series wins over the West Indies.

“We looked a little bit rusty out there,” Khan said, adding that the variable pace of the pitch made it tough for Pakistan’s batsmen. “We’ve had an international game now so definitely in the next game we’ll do better.”

Man of the match Duffy made a sensational start, dismissing opener Abdullah Shafique for a duck in his first over.

He then claimed the scalps of Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez in his second over as Pakistan lost three wickets in three balls to slump to 20-4.

Khushdil Shah was out for 16 when he mistimed a ball from Ish Sodhi straight to Martin Guptill.

Khan tried to rescue his side’s innings, smashing 42 from 32 balls before Duffy coaxed a top edge to Sodhi.

Pakistan’s attack made early inroads as two quick wickets from Rauf restricted New Zealand to 72-3 at the 10-over mark.

Seifert brought up his half century off 35 deliveries, but was out on 57 after a sharp catch from Ashraf, who then dropped a sitter to give Mark Chapman a life.

Mitchell Santner (15 not out) — who was captain in the absense of Kane Williamson — steered his team to victory with a six to seal the win.