India take 53-run first-innings lead

AFP and AP, ADELAIDE, Australia





India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets as Australia were all out for 191 in their first innings to trail India by 53 on Day 2 of the day-night Test in Adelaide yesterday.

India’s first innings ended at 244 early in the first session of the day, with their last four wickets adding only 11 runs.

They then had Australia all out in 72.1 overs in the final session.

India paceman Umesh Yadav, left, bowls on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Australia yesterday. Photo: AP

Tim Paine top scored with an unbeaten 73, while Marcus Labuschagne, who benefited from dropped catches three times, made 47.

Ashwin took 4-55 as he extracted a lot of bounce from the wicket and removed Steve Smith for just 1 in his first over; Travis Head could score only 7 and debutant Cameron Green departed for 11.

Ashwin’s three-wicket burst left Australia in trouble at 92-5 at tea.

The home team trailed by 62 at stumps after India reached 9-1, with Prithvi Shaw out bowled.

Virat Kohli is to leave after the first Test to be with his wife, who is expecting his first child next month.

The India skipper took a stunning two-handed diving catch at short mid-wicket to dismiss Green off a mis-timed pull shot.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah trapped makeshift opener Matthew Wade and Joe Burns LBW in successive overs before the dinner break to leave Australia at 35-2 in the first session.

The openers struggled to score runs each against a tidy three-pronged India pace attack.

Bumrah jumped unnecessarily at the fine-leg boundary and dropped a regulation catch off Labuschange in the penultimate over before the break, while Prtithvi Shaw gave another lease of life to Labuschagne when he dropped a head-high catch at short mid-wicket off Bumrah.

Labuschagne also survived a close caught behind when he edged Bumrah to the third man boundary as the ball went past wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

Additional reporting by staff writer