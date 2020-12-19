Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert sneaked into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in overtime as the banged-up San Diego Chargers beat Las Vegas 30-27, dealing a crushing blow to the Raiders’ slim playoff hopes.
The 22-year-old Herbert set the stage for the winning touchdown with a 53-yard strike to receiver Jalen Guyton, who was stopped at the Raiders’ two-yard line.
After fumbling the ball on the previous play, Herbert then capped the game-winning drive by leaping over a pile of players — the ball just barely breaking the plane of the goal line with 89 seconds left in overtime.
Photo: AFP
“I was in,” Herbert said to his teammates as he sat on the grass in the end zone while the officials huddled to determine whether the ball had crossed the goal line at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Herbert completed 22 of 32 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns, equaling Baker Mayfield’s NFL rookie record of 27 touchdown passes in the 2018 season.
“I am living the dream,” Herbert said. “This is the coolest moment of my life to be out here fighting with these guys. It doesn’t get much better.”
Herbert said he was hoping to get a second chance at running the ball in for the score after making the fumble.
“We didn’t get it that one time, but I was glad they came back to me and I could get it in the next time,” he said.
The Chargers improved to 5-9 and while they are out of playoff contention, they played the role of spoilers.
Las Vegas fell to 7-7 and could ill afford another loss like this one as their playoff chances suffered a severe blow.
“We are a resilient team,” Herbert said. “It got hectic down there at the end zone, but we just wanted to gain yards. That is all we needed.”
This was the Raiders’ fourth loss in five games and to make matters worse, starting quarterback Derek Carr went down with a groin injury sustained on a scramble late in the first quarter. He did not return.
They turned to high-priced backup Marcus Mariota, who completed 17 of 28 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
Mariota, who also rushed for 88 yards, was the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL entry draft by Tennessee.
Guyton completed four catches for 91 yards, while Hunter Henry and Tyron Johnson each had touchdown catches for the Chargers.
The Chargers were missing key players, including wide receiver Mike Williams with a back injury.
Their No. 1 receiver, Keenan Allen, has a hamstring injury and caught just one pass in limited playing time.
“The receivers stepped up big and gave the team what they could,” Herbert said.
The winning touchdown came after Daniel Carlson had put Las Vegas ahead with a 23-yard field goal with 3 minutes, 18 seconds left.
Earlier in the week, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden sacked defense coach Paul Guenther and replaced him with Rod Marinelli after the Las Vegas defense had given up 200 yards rushing in consecutive games.
