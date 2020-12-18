SPORTS BRIEFS

RUGBY UNION

Rorke suspended for grab

Stade Francais’ young back rower Charlie Rorke has been suspended two weeks for grabbing an opponent’s testicles on his debut for the Parisian outfit, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Wednesday. The 21-year-old Australian was shown a red card in Friday last week’s 44-20 loss to Treviso in the Challenge Cup for “grabbing the testicles of the Benetton Rugby wing, Leonardo Sarto, in contravention of Law 9.27,” EPCR said in a statement. Rorke pleaded not guilty to the charge, but the disciplinary hearing upheld the red card. Italy’s Sarto, who was given his marching orders for his reaction, which included striking Rorke in the head and neck, was suspended for one week.

TENNIS

Australian Open delayed

The Australian Open is to start on Feb. 8, three weeks later than scheduled, the ATP Tour said yesterday in releasing an update of its calendar for next year, revising the first seven weeks of the season. The start date of the main draw of the tournament was originally slated for Jan. 18 and Tennis Australia has been locked in drawn-out negotiations with local governments over COVID-19 health security measures. Organizers were still unable to confirm the start date yesterday. The ATP said men’s qualifying for next year’s first Grand Slam would take place in Doha from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13 before players relocate to Melbourne to enter quarantine for two weeks. The ATP season would open with tournaments in Delray Beach, Florida, and Antalya, Turkey, from Jan. 5 to Jan. 13 before preparations for the trip to Melbourne Park begin. The Auckland Classic and New York Open would not take place, the ATP said, while the Maharashtra Open in India and Rio Open in Brazil would be rescheduled.

CYCLING

Puerta suspended for doping

Colombian track star Fabian Puerta, the 2018 keirin world champion and a medal favorite at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, was on Wednesday given a four-year suspension after testing positive for the banned substance boldenone. The positive result came during an out-of-competition test in June 2018. Puerta claimed it might have come from contaminated meat, but an anti-doping tribunal from the Union Cycliste Internationale found him guilty of doping. The 29-year-old Puerta for years has been one of the best sprinters in Latin America. He won gold in the keirin at the Pan American Games in 2011 and 2015, claimed silver medals at the 2014 and 2017 world championships, and won gold at the 2018 worlds in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

ATHLETICS

US court to hear NCAA case

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a bid by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to defend its limits on education-related compensation for college basketball and football players. The justices took up an appeal by the NCAA of a May decision by the San Francisco-based US Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that deemed the organization’s rules anticompetitive under a federal law called the Sherman Antitrust Act. The justices also agreed to hear a related appeal brought by major US college sports conferences. The case concerns noncash payments related to education.