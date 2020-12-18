RUGBY UNION
Rorke suspended for grab
Stade Francais’ young back rower Charlie Rorke has been suspended two weeks for grabbing an opponent’s testicles on his debut for the Parisian outfit, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Wednesday. The 21-year-old Australian was shown a red card in Friday last week’s 44-20 loss to Treviso in the Challenge Cup for “grabbing the testicles of the Benetton Rugby wing, Leonardo Sarto, in contravention of Law 9.27,” EPCR said in a statement. Rorke pleaded not guilty to the charge, but the disciplinary hearing upheld the red card. Italy’s Sarto, who was given his marching orders for his reaction, which included striking Rorke in the head and neck, was suspended for one week.
TENNIS
Australian Open delayed
The Australian Open is to start on Feb. 8, three weeks later than scheduled, the ATP Tour said yesterday in releasing an update of its calendar for next year, revising the first seven weeks of the season. The start date of the main draw of the tournament was originally slated for Jan. 18 and Tennis Australia has been locked in drawn-out negotiations with local governments over COVID-19 health security measures. Organizers were still unable to confirm the start date yesterday. The ATP said men’s qualifying for next year’s first Grand Slam would take place in Doha from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13 before players relocate to Melbourne to enter quarantine for two weeks. The ATP season would open with tournaments in Delray Beach, Florida, and Antalya, Turkey, from Jan. 5 to Jan. 13 before preparations for the trip to Melbourne Park begin. The Auckland Classic and New York Open would not take place, the ATP said, while the Maharashtra Open in India and Rio Open in Brazil would be rescheduled.
CYCLING
Puerta suspended for doping
Colombian track star Fabian Puerta, the 2018 keirin world champion and a medal favorite at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, was on Wednesday given a four-year suspension after testing positive for the banned substance boldenone. The positive result came during an out-of-competition test in June 2018. Puerta claimed it might have come from contaminated meat, but an anti-doping tribunal from the Union Cycliste Internationale found him guilty of doping. The 29-year-old Puerta for years has been one of the best sprinters in Latin America. He won gold in the keirin at the Pan American Games in 2011 and 2015, claimed silver medals at the 2014 and 2017 world championships, and won gold at the 2018 worlds in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.
ATHLETICS
US court to hear NCAA case
The US Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a bid by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to defend its limits on education-related compensation for college basketball and football players. The justices took up an appeal by the NCAA of a May decision by the San Francisco-based US Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that deemed the organization’s rules anticompetitive under a federal law called the Sherman Antitrust Act. The justices also agreed to hear a related appeal brought by major US college sports conferences. The case concerns noncash payments related to education.
RIGHTS ABUSES: The decision followed a report that the firm had tested software capable of sending automated alerts when PRC surveillance cameras recognize Uighurs France and Barcelona soccer player Antoine Griezmann, who has been an ambassador for technology giant Huawei Technologies, has cut commercial ties with the company, citing China’s treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang. “I announce that I am putting an end immediately to my partnership linking me with this company,” Griezmann, a 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France, wrote in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. A Huawei spokesperson said that the Chinese company was saddened by Griezmann’s decision. “We would like to extend an invitation to speak to him personally, to explain the work that is currently being done at the highest level,
Former armed robber John McAvoy is acutely aware that he could have become just another statistic — a criminal shot and killed by police on the streets of London after a failed heist in 2005. Instead, with the help of one of his prison officers, he turned his life around to become a world-record holder in indoor rowing and a Nike-sponsored athlete. The turning point for McAvoy was when he learned in 2009 of the death of his friend Aaron Cloud, who was killed making a getaway from an armed robbery in the Netherlands. “It was probably the most profound thing to happen
Weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching is to receive the gold medal she was awarded in 2016 for her performance at the 2012 London Olympics sometime next year after the gold was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Hsu won a silver medal in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event, finishing behind Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan. However, three weeks before the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, the International Weightlifting Federation announced that the Kazakh weightlifter had failed her drug test and that Hsu would replace her as the gold medalist. The IOC formally confirmed Chinshanlo’s disqualification from the London games on Oct. 27,
CHASING THE BELTS: After defeating Pulev, who had lost only once before, Joshua might have to wait for Tyson Fury to take on Deontay Wilder before they can fight Anthony Joshua on Saturday said he wants to unify all four world heavyweight boxing titles in an all-British clash with Tyson Fury after a dominant ninth-round knockout of Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev at London’s Wembley Arena. In front of 1,000 fans, with attendance limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, Joshua ensured there was no repeat of a shock defeat in his first clash with Andy Ruiz Jr last year as the 39-year-old Pulev was swatted aside. Attention now turns to the possibility of a much-anticipated clash with WBC champion Fury next year. “I’m up for anything. Who wants to see Anthony Joshua box Tyson Fury