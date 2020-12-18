Tottenham Hotspur must learn to kill games off if they are to win a first league title in 60 years, Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday, after Roberto Firmino’s late winner earned Liverpool a 2-1 win over his side.
The Brazilian’s towering header ended an 11-game unbeaten league run for Mourinho’s men and opened up a three-point lead for the defending champions at the top of the Premier League table.
Liverpool enjoyed 76 percent possession and had 11 shots on target to Tottenham’s two, but Mourinho still believed Spurs would have been deserving winners had they taken their chances early in the second half.
Photo: AFP
Steven Bergwijn hit the post and Harry Kane uncharacteristically headed a huge opportunity over at 1-1.
“We were so close to a win, not so close to a draw,” said Mourinho, who had an exchange of words with Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp at fulltime.
“A draw would be a bad result in relation to the performance, so you can imagine how we feel with the defeat. Of course they had more of the ball, but when we had it, we knew how to hurt them. We have to score — the second, third goal, we have to score it to kill the game,” Mourinho said.
“In matches like these where you don’t have 10 chances, just three or four, you have to score three and kill it, which we didn’t,” he added.
Liverpool are 66 games unbeaten in the league at Anfield and showed why they remain the favorites in a wide-open title race with their ability to consistently win tight games late on.
“Completely deserved,” Klopp said of his side’s victory. “A really good game against a top side, a counterattacking monster.”
“You lose one ball and you end up with an 80 percent possibility in your own box, so you have to really concentrate,” he said.
Before kickoff, the Liverpool support, players and officials paid their respects to former manager Gerard Houllier, who died earlier this week at 73.
Unusually kicking toward 2,000 fans in the Kop in the first half, Liverpool made a storming start as they swarmed over Spurs and could count themselves unfortunate not to have been out of sight by halftime.
Liverpool earned their luck for the opening goal when Mohamed Salah’s shot took a huge deflection off Toby Alderweireld and looped beyond the helpless Hugo Lloris in off the far post.
Curtis Jones should have done better with a big chance to double the home side’s advantage only moments later as Lloris was again well-positioned to make a comfortable save.
The moment Tottenham had been waiting for to launch the counterattack that has thrust them into title contention, beating Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal in the past few weeks, arrived on 33 minutes.
Giovani Lo Celso’s brilliant pass opened up a makeshift Liverpool backline with 19-year-old Rhys Williams partnering midfielder Fabinho in central defense.
Son Heung-min timed his run to perfection to stay onside and coolly slotted past Alisson Becker for his 14th goal of the season.
Mourinho would be bitterly disappointed that his side were eventually undone by a set-piece, as from Andy Robertson’s corner, Firmino rose highest to silence the critics of his goal record with what could be one of the most important goals of the season.
RIGHTS ABUSES: The decision followed a report that the firm had tested software capable of sending automated alerts when PRC surveillance cameras recognize Uighurs France and Barcelona soccer player Antoine Griezmann, who has been an ambassador for technology giant Huawei Technologies, has cut commercial ties with the company, citing China’s treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang. “I announce that I am putting an end immediately to my partnership linking me with this company,” Griezmann, a 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France, wrote in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. A Huawei spokesperson said that the Chinese company was saddened by Griezmann’s decision. “We would like to extend an invitation to speak to him personally, to explain the work that is currently being done at the highest level,
Former armed robber John McAvoy is acutely aware that he could have become just another statistic — a criminal shot and killed by police on the streets of London after a failed heist in 2005. Instead, with the help of one of his prison officers, he turned his life around to become a world-record holder in indoor rowing and a Nike-sponsored athlete. The turning point for McAvoy was when he learned in 2009 of the death of his friend Aaron Cloud, who was killed making a getaway from an armed robbery in the Netherlands. “It was probably the most profound thing to happen
Weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching is to receive the gold medal she was awarded in 2016 for her performance at the 2012 London Olympics sometime next year after the gold was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Hsu won a silver medal in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event, finishing behind Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan. However, three weeks before the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, the International Weightlifting Federation announced that the Kazakh weightlifter had failed her drug test and that Hsu would replace her as the gold medalist. The IOC formally confirmed Chinshanlo’s disqualification from the London games on Oct. 27,
CHASING THE BELTS: After defeating Pulev, who had lost only once before, Joshua might have to wait for Tyson Fury to take on Deontay Wilder before they can fight Anthony Joshua on Saturday said he wants to unify all four world heavyweight boxing titles in an all-British clash with Tyson Fury after a dominant ninth-round knockout of Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev at London’s Wembley Arena. In front of 1,000 fans, with attendance limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, Joshua ensured there was no repeat of a shock defeat in his first clash with Andy Ruiz Jr last year as the 39-year-old Pulev was swatted aside. Attention now turns to the possibility of a much-anticipated clash with WBC champion Fury next year. “I’m up for anything. Who wants to see Anthony Joshua box Tyson Fury