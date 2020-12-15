NZ sweep Windies to top Test rankings

AFP, WELLINGTON





New Zealand yesterday shot to the top of the world Test rankings when they thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 12 runs to wrap up an emphatic series win.

It lifted the Black Caps to 116 points, equal with Australia at the head of the rankings, and also extended their unbeaten home run to 15 Tests.

New Zealand also stayed in the hunt for the inaugural World Test Championship final as they overtook England to move into third place in the standings behind Australia and India, who start a four-Test series on Thursday.

West Indies captain Jason Holder, second right, is bowled by New Zealand’s Tim Southee, unseen, on the fourth day of the second Test in Wellington yesterday. Photo: AFP

“It does sound pretty cool,” said Tom Latham, New Zealand’s stand-in captain while Kane Williamson is on paternity leave.

“I didn’t realize that until this morning,” he said of the rankings boost. “We have been playing some good cricket as of late in our conditions, and away for that matter, and it’s a pretty cool thing.”

After Williamson pulled out on the eve of the second Test, Latham said the team stepped up with Henry Nicholls overcoming a slump in form to score 174 and lay the foundations of the victory.

Kyle Jamieson, in only his fourth Test, took five wickets in the first innings and two in the second to be named Man of the Series.

Tim Southee took seven wickets in the Test.

New Zealand also won the first Test in Hamilton by an innings.

“It was great for our squad that we do have depth where guys can come in and perform straight away,” Latham said.

However, it was a disappointing tour for the West Indies, with both Tests ending on the fourth morning. They have now lost four in a row since beating England in Southampton in July.

Captain Jason Holder said they only had themselves to blame.

“It’s just tough when we didn’t take our opportunities when they came. We were good in patches, but still not good enough,” Holder said. “I don’t think conditions were that tough in order to get runs. The wicket was a really good wicket. We’ve just not been consistent over a period of time. We haven’t been able to string it together, more often than not.”

After losing the first Test in New Zealand by an innings and 134 runs, and being rolled for 131 in the first innings of the second Test, they saved their best for their final bat of the tour, scoring 317 all out in their second innings.

The tourists resumed on 244-6, needing a further 85 runs to make New Zealand bat again, and with Jason Holder on 60 and Joshua da Silva on 25.

Holder added 1 to his overnight 60 before he was bowled by Tim Southee, who also had Alzarri Joseph caught behind after an entertaining 24 — all boundaries.

Da Silva marked his maiden Test with a half-century, but on 57 he was trapped leg before wicket to Neil Wagner, who also bowled Shannon Gabriel without scoring to leave Chemar Holder 13 not out.

For New Zealand, Wagner took 3-54 and Trent Boult finished with 3-96.

New Zealand start a two-Test series against Pakistan on Dec. 26 and need another series sweep to be in with a chance of reaching the World Test Championship final.