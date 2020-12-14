West Indies captain Jason Holder yesterday held off a venomous New Zealand attack as the tourists survived to be 244 for six at stumps on day three of the second Test in Wellington.
They require a further 85 runs with four wickets remaining to make New Zealand bat again and avoid a second innings defeat.
Against a four-pronged pace attack, rated by the West Indies as “one of the best” in the world and who continued to get bounce and movement off the pitch, the tourists lost seven wickets in the first two sessions, but only one after tea as Holder launched into the bowling.
Photo: AP
He was not out 60, with eight fours and two sixes, when bad light ended play an hour early.
Joshua da Silva, in his debut Test, was not out 25 with the pair adding an unbeaten 74 for the seventh wicket.
New Zealand quick Trent Boult said they were targeting an early finish on day four with the new ball 14 overs away.
“It’s all set up nicely for us tomorrow,” he said. “Hopefully we can scratch out a couple before the new ball and set it up nicely.”
“We don’t need to go looking to do too much. Keep it nice and simple like we have done throughout the innings and draw the error and I’m pretty confident we can do it,” he said.
West Indies opener John Campbell eked out 68 runs in the second innings, but said it was hard going in New Zealand conditions where the ball does a lot.
“It’s difficult. It’s one of the best bowling attacks in the world right now in Test cricket and in their own conditions,” he said.
“When they bowl they put us under tremendous pressure,” he added.
New Zealand needed less than five overs at the start of the day to take the remaining two wickets and end the West Indies first innings at 131.
Tim Southee mopped up the tail to finish with five for 32 to go with the five for 34 by Kyle Jamieson, who was not required to bowl on the third morning.
Faced with a 329-run deficit, the West Indies second innings was already wavering at 73 for two by lunch, with Boult accounting for Kraigg Brathwaite (24) and Darren Bravo (4).
Campbell and Shamarh Brooks put on 89 for the third wicket, but just as they looked comfortable the West Indies lost their way, losing three wickets for three runs.
Neil Wagner accounted for Brooks (36) and Kyle Jamieson removed Roston Chase for this second duck of the match and bowled Campbell for 68 and the West Indies went to tea at 158 for five.
Despite a chilly breeze, more than 4,700 spectators filled the grass banks at the Basin Reserve waiting for New Zealand to mop up the tail.
The only wicket to fall in the final session was that of Jermaine Blackwood, bowled by Boult for 20 before the stubborn resistance of Holder and Da Silva ensured the Test went into a fourth day.
Boult, unsuccessful in the first innings, has three for 75 while Jamieson’s two second innings wickets have given him seven for the match.
AZAM Fractures Thumb
AFP, WELLINGTON
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the Twenty20 series against New Zealand and is in doubt for the first Test after fracturing a thumb yesterday.
The World’s second-ranked Twenty20 batsman was hurt during a practice session in Queenstown, coach Misbah-ul-Haq said.
“He was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture,” Misbah said.
There is also a question mark over vice-captain Shadab Khan, who has a groin niggle.
Babar would not be able to practice for 12 days and would miss the three Twenty20 matches starting in Auckland on Friday.
“During this period the doctors will continue to monitor Babar’s injury before confirming his participation in the first Test,” Misbah said.
The first Test starts in Mount Maunganui on Saturday next week.
A decision on whether Khan will play in the Twenty20 matches would be made later in the week.
The injury is similar to that which kept him out of their series against Zimbabwe.
Breakdancing on Monday cleared its final hurdle to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bringing the wholly original, electric art form to sport’s biggest stage. Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking, as participants prefer to call it, originated in New York in the 1970s and has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the US and particularly across Europe and Asia. A 2019 Olympic Programme Commission report estimated that there were about 1 million participants in breaking worldwide and last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai racked up more than 50 million views across streaming platforms
HERO OF 1982: At the World Cup, Rossi scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 defeat of Brazil, a brace in the 2-0 defeat of Poland and the opener in the 3-1 defeat of West Germany Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian soccer who fired the Azzurri to victory in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, has died aged 64, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes. Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, announced the death with a post on Instagram, alongside a photograph of the couple accompanied by “Forever,” and followed by a heart. “There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing,” Cappelletti also wrote on Facebook. The cause of his death was not revealed, but Italian media reported that Rossi had been suffering from “an incurable disease.” Tributes were paid to “Pablito,” the star who
Lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev steps into the cage in Las Vegas this weekend hoping to be the latest fighter to begin a journey to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) glory from a production line of mixed martial arts (MMA) champions in Phuket, Thailand. Tiger Muay Thai gym was, before the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting fighters from all over the globe, lured by world-class training, an idyllic tropical beach lifestyle and a growing reputation. The gym has produced a string of fighters progressing into the UFC, the biggest MMA promotion — several becoming world champions. “Before lockdown, we were seeing many fighters from Tiger Muay Thai
RIGHTS ABUSES: The decision followed a report that the firm had tested software capable of sending automated alerts when PRC surveillance cameras recognize Uighurs France and Barcelona soccer player Antoine Griezmann, who has been an ambassador for technology giant Huawei Technologies, has cut commercial ties with the company, citing China’s treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang. “I announce that I am putting an end immediately to my partnership linking me with this company,” Griezmann, a 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France, wrote in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. A Huawei spokesperson said that the Chinese company was saddened by Griezmann’s decision. “We would like to extend an invitation to speak to him personally, to explain the work that is currently being done at the highest level,