Jackson Generals boss Marcus Sabata had a surprising reaction when he learned his Double-A Southern League franchise had been officially booted from the affiliated minor leagues: He felt relieved.
The MLB announced this week 119 of the 120 teams that have been formally invited to remain as minor league affiliates, chopping 40 franchises in a move that has been anticipated for more than a year.
News of MLB’s hopes to shrink the minors first emerged during negotiations in the previous offseason for a new Professional Baseball Agreement, and after the deal governing the minors was allowed to expire this fall, Wednesday’s announcement was inevitable.
Photo: AP
“We’ve been under this cloud for a year now,” said Sabata, who has been general manager of the Tennessee team since September last year. “Now that there’s some certainty to how we see things moving forward, we can plan the next chapter, which is kind of a relief, to be honest.”
Most of the clubs who lost their affiliation expect to continue operations in some manner, many still in conjunction with the MLB.
The former Rookie-level Appalachian League has been transformed into a 10-team college summer league, six teams have been invited to join the MLB Draft League for draft-eligible players, and the eight-team Pioneer League has said it would become an independent circuit that operates as an MLB partner league.
Three franchises from the Class A Midwest League who lost affiliation said in statements this week they are in communication with the MLB about joining another partner league — the Burlington Bees and Clinton LumberKings in Iowa, and the Kane County Cougars in Illinois.
Sabata’s Generals are in a similar spot.
The club was most recently a Double-A affiliate with the Arizona Diamondbacks and had also been with the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs over 22 seasons in the Southern League.
Sabata expects the team to announce a decision on its future in the coming weeks.
Joining an MLB partner league was among the options being considered, he said.
“We are expecting professional baseball back in Jackson in 2021,” he said. “Our fans want professional baseball.”
Sabata said he had good communication with MLB leading up to Wednesday’s decision, and although he expects the club to have to make adjustments to its model, he expects that whatever comes next, the franchise will continue to exist.
“What makes a night special at the ballpark isn’t the affiliation. It was professional baseball and the experience, so that’s what we’re looking forward to providing the city of Jackson,” he said.
The Charlotte Stone Crabs, located about a 90-minute drive south of Tampa, Florida, would not be so lucky.
The club were a Class A Advanced affiliate of the nearby Tampa Bay Rays and played at the club’s spring training complex. Despite the proximity, the Rays decided to relocate their high-A club to Charleston, South Carolina.
Charlotte general manager Jeff Cook said he never heard from MLB directly, does not expect to be invited to a partner league and believes the franchise will fold.
“We figured being a spring training facility, our proximity to Tampa, the fact we have great facilities, the travel’s light — a lot of things MLB was worried about, we crossed all those spots off,” Cook said. “Certainly, we didn’t expect it.”
Only one other Florida State League team — the Florida Fire Frogs — lost its affiliation, leaving the Stone Crabs without enough nearby franchises to form a new league.
Charlotte Sports Park would continue to host the Rays’ spring training, but it is unclear how the stadium would be used the rest of the year.
Cook said the team employed about 200 full and part-time staff, including many retirees who live in the area.
The team’s disappearance also creates a hole for many of the area’s charities and nonprofits. Cook said the team had worked with more than 100 of them in the past few years, using baseball as a rallying point for fundraising.
“For this area, it’s the one big outdoor entertainment, family-friendly thing you can count on,” Cook said. “For us, that’s the biggest thing. We love having people at the park.”
Breakdancing on Monday cleared its final hurdle to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bringing the wholly original, electric art form to sport’s biggest stage. Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking, as participants prefer to call it, originated in New York in the 1970s and has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the US and particularly across Europe and Asia. A 2019 Olympic Programme Commission report estimated that there were about 1 million participants in breaking worldwide and last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai racked up more than 50 million views across streaming platforms
HERO OF 1982: At the World Cup, Rossi scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 defeat of Brazil, a brace in the 2-0 defeat of Poland and the opener in the 3-1 defeat of West Germany Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian soccer who fired the Azzurri to victory in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, has died aged 64, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes. Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, announced the death with a post on Instagram, alongside a photograph of the couple accompanied by “Forever,” and followed by a heart. “There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing,” Cappelletti also wrote on Facebook. The cause of his death was not revealed, but Italian media reported that Rossi had been suffering from “an incurable disease.” Tributes were paid to “Pablito,” the star who
Lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev steps into the cage in Las Vegas this weekend hoping to be the latest fighter to begin a journey to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) glory from a production line of mixed martial arts (MMA) champions in Phuket, Thailand. Tiger Muay Thai gym was, before the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting fighters from all over the globe, lured by world-class training, an idyllic tropical beach lifestyle and a growing reputation. The gym has produced a string of fighters progressing into the UFC, the biggest MMA promotion — several becoming world champions. “Before lockdown, we were seeing many fighters from Tiger Muay Thai
RIGHTS ABUSES: The decision followed a report that the firm had tested software capable of sending automated alerts when PRC surveillance cameras recognize Uighurs France and Barcelona soccer player Antoine Griezmann, who has been an ambassador for technology giant Huawei Technologies, has cut commercial ties with the company, citing China’s treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang. “I announce that I am putting an end immediately to my partnership linking me with this company,” Griezmann, a 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France, wrote in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. A Huawei spokesperson said that the Chinese company was saddened by Griezmann’s decision. “We would like to extend an invitation to speak to him personally, to explain the work that is currently being done at the highest level,