James Harden has ended his training camp holdout, but that has not put a lid on the controversy surrounding the disgruntled Houston Rockets star.
The 31-year-old appears likely to begin the season with the Rockets despite a trade demand from the team he has spent the last eight years with.
Harden showed up late for the Rockets training camp and must have six straight negative COVID-19 tests before the league plans to clear him to practice or play with the team.
He was not in the lineup when the Rockets opened the preseason with a 125-104 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.
It was one of five contests to begin the preseason following the shortest offseason in NBA history. Just two months have passed since the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title by beating the Miami Heat in six games.
Harden has reportedly requested to be traded to a contender. The Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams that he could end up with if he gets his wish.
His future with the Rockets became murky with head coach Mike D’Antoni stepping down at the end of last season. Then new Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and head coach Stephen Silas dealt Harden’s teammate Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall. They also signed free agents Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins.
However, Silas is holding out hope that Harden will remain with the team.
“I’m confident that he’ll be all in,” Silas said immediately after the Westbrook trade. “That’s where I’m leaving it. As I’ve said, I’m giving him the space to do his thing, but I’m confident he’ll be here when we get started.”
Harden has led the NBA in scoring each of the past three seasons.
Last season, he averaged 34.3 points per game, but also reinforced his reputation as a playoff underachiever as his one-season partnership with Westbrook did not pay off with postseason success.
In other opening night exhibition games, the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 90-84 and Orlando Magic downed the Atlanta Hawks 116-112.
Breakdancing on Monday cleared its final hurdle to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bringing the wholly original, electric art form to sport’s biggest stage. Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking, as participants prefer to call it, originated in New York in the 1970s and has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the US and particularly across Europe and Asia. A 2019 Olympic Programme Commission report estimated that there were about 1 million participants in breaking worldwide and last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai racked up more than 50 million views across streaming platforms
HERO OF 1982: At the World Cup, Rossi scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 defeat of Brazil, a brace in the 2-0 defeat of Poland and the opener in the 3-1 defeat of West Germany Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian soccer who fired the Azzurri to victory in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, has died aged 64, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes. Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, announced the death with a post on Instagram, alongside a photograph of the couple accompanied by “Forever,” and followed by a heart. “There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing,” Cappelletti also wrote on Facebook. The cause of his death was not revealed, but Italian media reported that Rossi had been suffering from “an incurable disease.” Tributes were paid to “Pablito,” the star who
Lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev steps into the cage in Las Vegas this weekend hoping to be the latest fighter to begin a journey to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) glory from a production line of mixed martial arts (MMA) champions in Phuket, Thailand. Tiger Muay Thai gym was, before the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting fighters from all over the globe, lured by world-class training, an idyllic tropical beach lifestyle and a growing reputation. The gym has produced a string of fighters progressing into the UFC, the biggest MMA promotion — several becoming world champions. “Before lockdown, we were seeing many fighters from Tiger Muay Thai
ALLEGED RACISM: They refused to play after a Romanian official in a discussion with his colleagues appeared to identify an assistant coach by describing his skin color Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday staged an unprecedented joint walk out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official, prompting UEFA to suspend the game and launch an investigation. Both teams left the pitch after a lengthy touchline row, which erupted when the Romanian fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, appeared to describe Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, a former Cameroon international, as “black,” or “negru” in Romanian. The group game in Paris, which was goalless at the time, was suspended and was to resume where it left off, in the 14th minute, after press time last night, with a different