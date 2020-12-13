Harden begins training despite trade demand

AFP, LOS ANGELES





James Harden has ended his training camp holdout, but that has not put a lid on the controversy surrounding the disgruntled Houston Rockets star.

The 31-year-old appears likely to begin the season with the Rockets despite a trade demand from the team he has spent the last eight years with.

Harden showed up late for the Rockets training camp and must have six straight negative COVID-19 tests before the league plans to clear him to practice or play with the team.

He was not in the lineup when the Rockets opened the preseason with a 125-104 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

It was one of five contests to begin the preseason following the shortest offseason in NBA history. Just two months have passed since the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title by beating the Miami Heat in six games.

Harden has reportedly requested to be traded to a contender. The Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams that he could end up with if he gets his wish.

His future with the Rockets became murky with head coach Mike D’Antoni stepping down at the end of last season. Then new Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and head coach Stephen Silas dealt Harden’s teammate Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall. They also signed free agents Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins.

However, Silas is holding out hope that Harden will remain with the team.

“I’m confident that he’ll be all in,” Silas said immediately after the Westbrook trade. “That’s where I’m leaving it. As I’ve said, I’m giving him the space to do his thing, but I’m confident he’ll be here when we get started.”

Harden has led the NBA in scoring each of the past three seasons.

Last season, he averaged 34.3 points per game, but also reinforced his reputation as a playoff underachiever as his one-season partnership with Westbrook did not pay off with postseason success.

In other opening night exhibition games, the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 90-84 and Orlando Magic downed the Atlanta Hawks 116-112.