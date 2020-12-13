Kimi Raikkonen on Friday lived up to his famous nickname as the “Ice Man” when, 12 days after Romain Grosjean’s fireball crash in Bahrain, he coolly climbed from his blazing Alfa Romeo and helped firefighters put out the flames.
Not even a stubborn radio cable connection in the cockpit, which required persistent tugging, could ruffle his composure in practice for today’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The fire erupted behind him when the Ferrari engine, an old unit that had run to the end of its racing life, in his car failed at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Photo: AFP
Frenchman Grosjean said that he “saw death too closely” in the crash and has missed the two final races of the season.
A radio message from Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo team urged him to escape his parked car rapidly.
“You have a big fire — get the hell out of there quick,” he was told as he pulled and tussled with the cable.
The modest Finn, who is now 41 and a veteran of a record 328 Formula One race starts, remained calm.
“There was nothing scary about it,” he said. “It’s just a shame that it [the car] gets some fire and gets all messed up, trying to put the fire down. It’s one of those things.”
“There is some damage, hopefully mainly bodywork, but we’ll see. It’s just a bit more work for the guys, obviously,” he added.
QUALIFYING
Reuters
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen yesterday seized his first pole position of the year in the last qualifying session of the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi.
Valtteri Bottas qualified alongside the Dutch driver on the front row for Mercedes, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualifying third on his return from a one-race absence due to COVID-19.
The Mercedes driver, who wrapped up his seventh championship in Turkey last month, missed the Sakhir Grand Prix after going into isolation in Bahrain and was given the all-clear to race again only on Thursday.
“I was very, very happy and grateful this morning just to be back here and obviously to be able to try and finish off this season strong,” the Briton told Sky television on Friday.
“Super excited. It felt like a first day back at school kind of thing. It definitely took a minute to get back used to it for the first session, and then the second one still getting my bearings,” he said.
