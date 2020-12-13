Moyes unhappy with VAR despite victory

AFP, LEEDS, England





West Ham United manager David Moyes labeled the use of the video assistant referee (VAR) as “rubbish” after his side had to come from behind to beat Leeds United 2-1 and move up to fifth in the English Premier League on Friday.

The Hammers could not have had a worse start as Mateusz Klich opened the scoring at the second attempt from the penalty spot after Lukasz Fabianski was penalized for coming off his line in saving his Polish international teammate’s first spot-kick.

Moyes were left exasperated with the decision based on the smallest of margins, while the retake was allowed to stand despite encroaching by Leeds players.

Leeds United’s Rodrigo, and West Ham United’s Angelo Ogbonna and Fabian Balbuena vie for the ball in their English Premier League match at Elland Road in Leeds, England, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

“Until we get the VAR sorted I don’t think I’ll be happy,” Moyes said. “It’s a really good result, but we had another setback after 30 seconds. There are some terrible decisions that are happening at the moment.”

“Whoever saw it must have had Fabianski’s foot X-rayed. The decision was rubbish,” he added.

However, West Ham exposed Leeds’ struggles to defend set-pieces to move within a point of the top four.

Tomas Soucek leveled by heading in Jarrod Bowen’s corner, although Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier should have done better.

The winner arrived in similar fashion as Angelo Ogbonna powered in Aaron Cresswell’s free-kick 11 minutes from time.

West Ham were inches away from another set-piece goal when Fabian Balbuena hit the post, but the visitors comfortably held out to continue their impressive season so far.

“It worries me because it is causing an unevenness and we are finding it hard to correct it,” Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said of his side’s struggles at set-pieces.

“It was a fair defeat. We prepared ourselves to face a game of the characteristics it had today and they were superior,” he added.

A fourth defeat in six games leaves Leeds in 14th on their first season back in the top flight for 16 years, but with an eight-point cushion above the relegation zone.

SERIE A

AP, SASSUOLO, Italy

US Sassuolo on Friday held on for more than 40 minutes with 10 men to beat Benevento 1-0 and take second place in Serie A.

Domenico Berardi scored from the penalty spot in the eighth minute. It was the Sassuolo captain’s fifth goal in 10 games in Serie A this season.

It marked a return to winning ways for Sassuolo after their impressive start to the season was blunted by losing to Inter 3-0 and drawing with AS Roma 0-0. Sassuolo played most of the second half with 10 men after winger Lukas Haraslin was sent off in the 49th.

Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli made two key saves in added time off Gianluca Lapadula’s header and Riccardo Impronta’s effort from a narrow angle to keep the three points with his team.

BUNDESLIGA

AP, WOLFSBURG, Germany

Wout Weghorst on Friday scored twice as VfL Wolfsburg came from a goal down to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 and move up to fourth in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg was heading for defeat thanks to a Bas Dost penalty for Frankfurt with 15 minutes remaining before Maximilian Philipp flicked a cross up onto the nearby arm of Frankfurt defender Stefan Ilsanker. Weghorst hammered the resulting penalty past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Weghorst won the game for Wolfsburg in the 88th minute with a first-time finish off a through ball from Xaver Schlager that split the Frankfurt defense.

LA LIGA

AP, VALLADOLID, Spain

Center forward Shon Weissman’s first goals for Real Valladolid made a difference on Friday as they came from behind to beat Osasuna 3-2 in the Spanish league.

Weissman was signed in the summer and the Israeli went scoreless for his first 11 games until Friday when he scored the first and last goals, both headers into the bottom right corner.

A third header was saved, and moments later he was substituted after receiving a yellow card.

Valladolid moved two points above the drop zone, while Osasuna dropped one place to 19th in the 20-team standings led by Atletico Madrid.