West Ham United manager David Moyes labeled the use of the video assistant referee (VAR) as “rubbish” after his side had to come from behind to beat Leeds United 2-1 and move up to fifth in the English Premier League on Friday.
The Hammers could not have had a worse start as Mateusz Klich opened the scoring at the second attempt from the penalty spot after Lukasz Fabianski was penalized for coming off his line in saving his Polish international teammate’s first spot-kick.
Moyes were left exasperated with the decision based on the smallest of margins, while the retake was allowed to stand despite encroaching by Leeds players.
“Until we get the VAR sorted I don’t think I’ll be happy,” Moyes said. “It’s a really good result, but we had another setback after 30 seconds. There are some terrible decisions that are happening at the moment.”
“Whoever saw it must have had Fabianski’s foot X-rayed. The decision was rubbish,” he added.
However, West Ham exposed Leeds’ struggles to defend set-pieces to move within a point of the top four.
Tomas Soucek leveled by heading in Jarrod Bowen’s corner, although Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier should have done better.
The winner arrived in similar fashion as Angelo Ogbonna powered in Aaron Cresswell’s free-kick 11 minutes from time.
West Ham were inches away from another set-piece goal when Fabian Balbuena hit the post, but the visitors comfortably held out to continue their impressive season so far.
“It worries me because it is causing an unevenness and we are finding it hard to correct it,” Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said of his side’s struggles at set-pieces.
“It was a fair defeat. We prepared ourselves to face a game of the characteristics it had today and they were superior,” he added.
A fourth defeat in six games leaves Leeds in 14th on their first season back in the top flight for 16 years, but with an eight-point cushion above the relegation zone.
SERIE A
AP, SASSUOLO, Italy
US Sassuolo on Friday held on for more than 40 minutes with 10 men to beat Benevento 1-0 and take second place in Serie A.
Domenico Berardi scored from the penalty spot in the eighth minute. It was the Sassuolo captain’s fifth goal in 10 games in Serie A this season.
It marked a return to winning ways for Sassuolo after their impressive start to the season was blunted by losing to Inter 3-0 and drawing with AS Roma 0-0. Sassuolo played most of the second half with 10 men after winger Lukas Haraslin was sent off in the 49th.
Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli made two key saves in added time off Gianluca Lapadula’s header and Riccardo Impronta’s effort from a narrow angle to keep the three points with his team.
BUNDESLIGA
AP, WOLFSBURG, Germany
Wout Weghorst on Friday scored twice as VfL Wolfsburg came from a goal down to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 and move up to fourth in the Bundesliga.
Wolfsburg was heading for defeat thanks to a Bas Dost penalty for Frankfurt with 15 minutes remaining before Maximilian Philipp flicked a cross up onto the nearby arm of Frankfurt defender Stefan Ilsanker. Weghorst hammered the resulting penalty past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.
Weghorst won the game for Wolfsburg in the 88th minute with a first-time finish off a through ball from Xaver Schlager that split the Frankfurt defense.
LA LIGA
AP, VALLADOLID, Spain
Center forward Shon Weissman’s first goals for Real Valladolid made a difference on Friday as they came from behind to beat Osasuna 3-2 in the Spanish league.
Weissman was signed in the summer and the Israeli went scoreless for his first 11 games until Friday when he scored the first and last goals, both headers into the bottom right corner.
A third header was saved, and moments later he was substituted after receiving a yellow card.
Valladolid moved two points above the drop zone, while Osasuna dropped one place to 19th in the 20-team standings led by Atletico Madrid.
Breakdancing on Monday cleared its final hurdle to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bringing the wholly original, electric art form to sport’s biggest stage. Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking, as participants prefer to call it, originated in New York in the 1970s and has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the US and particularly across Europe and Asia. A 2019 Olympic Programme Commission report estimated that there were about 1 million participants in breaking worldwide and last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai racked up more than 50 million views across streaming platforms
HERO OF 1982: At the World Cup, Rossi scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 defeat of Brazil, a brace in the 2-0 defeat of Poland and the opener in the 3-1 defeat of West Germany Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian soccer who fired the Azzurri to victory in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, has died aged 64, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes. Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, announced the death with a post on Instagram, alongside a photograph of the couple accompanied by “Forever,” and followed by a heart. “There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing,” Cappelletti also wrote on Facebook. The cause of his death was not revealed, but Italian media reported that Rossi had been suffering from “an incurable disease.” Tributes were paid to “Pablito,” the star who
Lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev steps into the cage in Las Vegas this weekend hoping to be the latest fighter to begin a journey to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) glory from a production line of mixed martial arts (MMA) champions in Phuket, Thailand. Tiger Muay Thai gym was, before the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting fighters from all over the globe, lured by world-class training, an idyllic tropical beach lifestyle and a growing reputation. The gym has produced a string of fighters progressing into the UFC, the biggest MMA promotion — several becoming world champions. “Before lockdown, we were seeing many fighters from Tiger Muay Thai
ALLEGED RACISM: They refused to play after a Romanian official in a discussion with his colleagues appeared to identify an assistant coach by describing his skin color Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday staged an unprecedented joint walk out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official, prompting UEFA to suspend the game and launch an investigation. Both teams left the pitch after a lengthy touchline row, which erupted when the Romanian fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, appeared to describe Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, a former Cameroon international, as “black,” or “negru” in Romanian. The group game in Paris, which was goalless at the time, was suspended and was to resume where it left off, in the 14th minute, after press time last night, with a different