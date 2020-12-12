With rookie Cam Akers running wild for the Rams and his defensive teammates thoroughly stifling the Patriots, Los Angeles got a tiny measure of payback for their Super Bowl embarrassment last year.
These Rams even looked good enough to contend for a chance at some actual Super Bowl redemption later this season.
Akers on Thursday rushed for 171 yards in a breakout performance, while Kenny Young returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown as the Rams clinched their fourth straight winning season with a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots.
Photo: AFP
Jared Goff rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp as the National Football Conference West-leading Rams (9-4) rolled to a one-sided victory in a rematch of their 13-3 Super Bowl loss in February last year.
“We’ve got a lot of respect for them, but it’s a totally different year,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with what occurred a couple of years ago.”
While the Rams’ offense looked sharp, their defense pushed the Patriots (6-7) perilously close to disarray. New England managed only 220 total yards — just 62 in the second half.
Cam Newton went nine of 16 for 119 yards and got sacked four times before he was replaced by Jarrett Stidham for the final three series in the fourth quarter.
“We knew exactly what they were going to do,” Newton said. “We have to be better, and it starts with me personally. I have to make more plays.”
Five days after the Patriots scored 45 points against the Chargers, New England endangered their push for a 12th straight playoff berth with only a second loss in six games.
When asked if he expected to start next week, Newton replied: “That’s not my call.”
Bill Belichick doused the understandable speculation moments later.
“Cam is our quarterback,” Belichick said.
The Rams got a superb game from Akers, the second-round draft pick out of Florida State who has seized a major role in their offense over the past three weeks.
Akers’ yards mostly came in big chunks during the biggest rushing game by an NFL rookie this season and just the ninth 150-yard game against a Belichick-coached defense since 2000.
“It’s just [great] watching that guy really assert himself as a big-time player for us,” McVay said. “You can just see this guy is going to be a really special player for us, and this was a great night for him.”
Aaron Donald had one-and-a-half sacks to move into the overall NFL lead with 12 and a half this season, while leading another strong game from Los Angeles’ elite defense. The Pats’ third-ranked rushing offense managed just 3.7 yards per carry.
“We knew they had a great running game, that they outphysicaled [sic] people, and we took that personally,” said Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers, who had two sacks. “If they were going to come in here and run the ball, we were going to stop them.”
New England again struggled to move the ball through the air, as Newton threw his first pick-six of the season to Young, who also had a sack and led the Rams with eight tackles.
Stidham went five of seven and got sacked twice after taking over early in the fourth quarter.
The Patriots have seven losses for the first time since 2002, ending their NFL-record streak of 17 straight seasons with at least 10 victories.
The Rams’ opening 75-yard touchdown drive looked better than anything they did in the Super Bowl.
Tyler Higbee and Akers had long gains before Goff leaned over the line on fourth-and-goal for his career-high fourth rushing touchdown of the season.
An intentional grounding penalty on Goff and a poorly thrown pass intercepted by New England’s Myles Bryant kept the Pats’ deficit manageable early, but Young opened the second quarter with an interception by Donald’s disruption up front, taking it all the way back for the third-year linebacker’s first NFL touchdown.
Kupp’s two-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter capped a dominant 16-play, 90-yard drive by the Rams that included two fourth-down conversions.
“It didn’t really matter anything else that happened,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said. “They were able to continuously run it and get first downs. It takes you out of the play-calling. We were able to do well on third downs, but it didn’t matter because of how well they did in the run game. They took the whole third quarter with the long drive and we can’t play that way.”
Breakdancing on Monday cleared its final hurdle to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bringing the wholly original, electric art form to sport’s biggest stage. Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking, as participants prefer to call it, originated in New York in the 1970s and has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the US and particularly across Europe and Asia. A 2019 Olympic Programme Commission report estimated that there were about 1 million participants in breaking worldwide and last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai racked up more than 50 million views across streaming platforms
HERO OF 1982: At the World Cup, Rossi scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 defeat of Brazil, a brace in the 2-0 defeat of Poland and the opener in the 3-1 defeat of West Germany Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian soccer who fired the Azzurri to victory in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, has died aged 64, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes. Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, announced the death with a post on Instagram, alongside a photograph of the couple accompanied by “Forever,” and followed by a heart. “There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing,” Cappelletti also wrote on Facebook. The cause of his death was not revealed, but Italian media reported that Rossi had been suffering from “an incurable disease.” Tributes were paid to “Pablito,” the star who
ALLEGED RACISM: They refused to play after a Romanian official in a discussion with his colleagues appeared to identify an assistant coach by describing his skin color Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday staged an unprecedented joint walk out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official, prompting UEFA to suspend the game and launch an investigation. Both teams left the pitch after a lengthy touchline row, which erupted when the Romanian fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, appeared to describe Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, a former Cameroon international, as “black,” or “negru” in Romanian. The group game in Paris, which was goalless at the time, was suspended and was to resume where it left off, in the 14th minute, after press time last night, with a different
Lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev steps into the cage in Las Vegas this weekend hoping to be the latest fighter to begin a journey to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) glory from a production line of mixed martial arts (MMA) champions in Phuket, Thailand. Tiger Muay Thai gym was, before the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting fighters from all over the globe, lured by world-class training, an idyllic tropical beach lifestyle and a growing reputation. The gym has produced a string of fighters progressing into the UFC, the biggest MMA promotion — several becoming world champions. “Before lockdown, we were seeing many fighters from Tiger Muay Thai