Hazem Amin inhaled deeply and ran toward the cliff edge. His parachute swept up smoothly, floating him above the scrubby plains, jagged mountains and quaint villages of northern Iraq.
Korek Mountain, about 120km northeast of Arbil, has become a hotspot for paragliding — the newly found sport of wind enthusiasts.
“It’s a magical sport. I feel so happy as I’m taking off,” said Amin, a 30-year-old member of the Arbil Aeroclub.
Photo: AFP
Speaking in his native Kurdish, Amin said that he completed an intensive paragliding course with the club two years ago and has been hooked ever since.
“This kind of sport needs courage, physical strength and a lot of mental concentration,” he said, as he prepared his harness, triple-checked his parachute and donned a helmet. “There’s adventure, danger and fun all at once.”
The Arbil Aeroclub, founded in 2008, has more than 40 members, including trainers and solo jumpers — among them, a growing number of women.
While traditional sports usually receive backing from the Iraqi government, the relatively new activity of paragliding is fueled by passion, said Ali al-Atrushi, a Kurdish businessman and a founding member.
“Our love for this sport pushed us to establish this club... All we got from the state was the license,” he said.
On weekend afternoons, vehicles can be seen driving up to a 2,000m plateau in Rawanduz, which serves as a flight deck.
The paragliders usually take off facing west to catch the sunset.
Most of the imported parachutes are rainbow-colored, but at least one features the colors of the autonomous Kurdish flag — red and green stripes on either side of a yellow sun.
Rawez Mustafa, one of four women who have joined the club, has four solo flights under her belt.
“I’ve loved this sport since I was a little girl. I dreamed of it, of taking off into the sky and enjoying the beautiful views,” the 27-year-old teacher said. “Now my dream has come true and I hope the club can accept even more female members.”
Arbil’s Aeroclub is not the oldest one in Iraq, but it seems to be the most successful.
Founding member Haydar al-Saidi began flying in 1994 with Baghdad’s Fernas Aeroclub.
“There were many factors that encouraged us to start the club [in Arbil], including the great flying wind, the mountain heights and the passionate people,” the 52-year-old said.
