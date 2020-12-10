SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

Harvey calls for youngsters

Former Australia batsman Neil Harvey, who made his Test debut at the age of 19 in Don Bradman’s 1948 side, has urged selectors to consider young talents Will Pucovski and Cameron Green for the upcoming Test series against India. Top-order batsman Pucovski and all-rounder Green were named in Australia’s Test squad, but the uncapped duo might be held back from the series-opener at the Adelaide Oval next week. Pucovski, 22, retired hurt in a tour match against India A on Monday after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer and was still experiencing mild concussion symptoms yesterday, Cricket Australia said. Twenty-one year-old Green would likely need to dislodge one of the incumbent middle-order batsmen, Matthew Wade or Travis Head, to earn his debut. Australia selectors have been reluctant to rush young players into Test cricket in the past few years, but Harvey said that youth should be no impediment. “Having been through the whole business myself, going to England with Bradman’s Invincibles at 19 years of age, I can’t say you can start cricket [young] enough,” the 92-year-old told reporters after marking the 60th anniversary of Australia’s famous tied Test with the West Indies at the Gabba. “If I can do it, anybody can do it... If you’re good enough, you can do it.” Meanwhile, David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test, but is targeting the second on Boxing Day, Cricket Australia said.

BOXING

Holyfield moots Tyson bout

Mike Tyson could be set for a rematch with Evander Holyfield after the 54-year-old former heavyweight champion’s contest with the 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr generated US$80 million. According to the fight’s distributer, Triller, more than 1.6 million pay-per-view (PPV) purchases were made for the Tyson-Jones fight, making it one of the biggest PPV events of all time. Tyson is reported to have earned US$10 million and Jones $3 million for last month’s bout, which ended in a draw. The financial success of the fight caught the attention of Holyfield, who has fought Tyson twice. Their first meeting, in 1996, ended in victory for Holyfield. When the pair met a year later Tyson was disqualified after biting his opponent’s ear. “We’ve definitely had conversations, and it looks like it’s gonna happen,” Holyfield told TMZ last weekend. “I’m a very confident person, so I think it’s gonna happen. Let’s do it, baby. Simple as that, let’s do it.”

SOCCER

Argentina coach Sabella dies

Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella, who led the national team to the final of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has died from cancer, local media reported on Tuesday. He was 66. Sabella, who played for Leeds United and Sheffield United during his career as a midfielder, had picked up a virus while receiving treatment in a Buenos Aires clinic and his health deteriorated. A former player and coach with Estudiantes, where he won the Argentina title as a player and the Copa Libertadores when the boss, the silky midfielder also played for Argentine giants River Plate, winning the league there, too. His coaching career was short, spending two years with Estudiantes and three more in charge of the national team. However, his tenure ended with a 1-0 defeat to Germany in the World Cup final as Lionel Messi failed to inspire Argentina to a third title.