CRICKET
Harvey calls for youngsters
Former Australia batsman Neil Harvey, who made his Test debut at the age of 19 in Don Bradman’s 1948 side, has urged selectors to consider young talents Will Pucovski and Cameron Green for the upcoming Test series against India. Top-order batsman Pucovski and all-rounder Green were named in Australia’s Test squad, but the uncapped duo might be held back from the series-opener at the Adelaide Oval next week. Pucovski, 22, retired hurt in a tour match against India A on Monday after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer and was still experiencing mild concussion symptoms yesterday, Cricket Australia said. Twenty-one year-old Green would likely need to dislodge one of the incumbent middle-order batsmen, Matthew Wade or Travis Head, to earn his debut. Australia selectors have been reluctant to rush young players into Test cricket in the past few years, but Harvey said that youth should be no impediment. “Having been through the whole business myself, going to England with Bradman’s Invincibles at 19 years of age, I can’t say you can start cricket [young] enough,” the 92-year-old told reporters after marking the 60th anniversary of Australia’s famous tied Test with the West Indies at the Gabba. “If I can do it, anybody can do it... If you’re good enough, you can do it.” Meanwhile, David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test, but is targeting the second on Boxing Day, Cricket Australia said.
BOXING
Holyfield moots Tyson bout
Mike Tyson could be set for a rematch with Evander Holyfield after the 54-year-old former heavyweight champion’s contest with the 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr generated US$80 million. According to the fight’s distributer, Triller, more than 1.6 million pay-per-view (PPV) purchases were made for the Tyson-Jones fight, making it one of the biggest PPV events of all time. Tyson is reported to have earned US$10 million and Jones $3 million for last month’s bout, which ended in a draw. The financial success of the fight caught the attention of Holyfield, who has fought Tyson twice. Their first meeting, in 1996, ended in victory for Holyfield. When the pair met a year later Tyson was disqualified after biting his opponent’s ear. “We’ve definitely had conversations, and it looks like it’s gonna happen,” Holyfield told TMZ last weekend. “I’m a very confident person, so I think it’s gonna happen. Let’s do it, baby. Simple as that, let’s do it.”
SOCCER
Argentina coach Sabella dies
Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella, who led the national team to the final of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has died from cancer, local media reported on Tuesday. He was 66. Sabella, who played for Leeds United and Sheffield United during his career as a midfielder, had picked up a virus while receiving treatment in a Buenos Aires clinic and his health deteriorated. A former player and coach with Estudiantes, where he won the Argentina title as a player and the Copa Libertadores when the boss, the silky midfielder also played for Argentine giants River Plate, winning the league there, too. His coaching career was short, spending two years with Estudiantes and three more in charge of the national team. However, his tenure ended with a 1-0 defeat to Germany in the World Cup final as Lionel Messi failed to inspire Argentina to a third title.
Breakdancing on Monday cleared its final hurdle to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bringing the wholly original, electric art form to sport’s biggest stage. Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking, as participants prefer to call it, originated in New York in the 1970s and has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the US and particularly across Europe and Asia. A 2019 Olympic Programme Commission report estimated that there were about 1 million participants in breaking worldwide and last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai racked up more than 50 million views across streaming platforms
Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin in 1968, died on Wednesday. He was aged 86. Johnson died at his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, family friend Michael Roth said. No cause of death was announced. Johnson was among the world’s greatest athletes from 1955 through his Olympic triumph in 1960, winning a national decathlon championship in 1956 and a silver medal at the Melbourne Olympics that same year. His Olympic career included carrying the US flag at the 1960 Games and lighting the torch at the Los
A hoops war begins this weekend as the SBL tips off at New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang Gymnasium, ahead of the rival P.League+, which begins at the Changhua County Stadium on Dec. 19. The SBL openers today see Taiwan Bank take on Pauian Archiland at 3pm, followed by the marquee matchup at 5:30pm between defending champions Taiwan Beer and last season’s losing finalists the Yulon Luxgen Dinos. Jeoutai Technology, the fifth SBL team, formerly known as Kinmen Kaoliang, play their first game tomorrow against Taiwan Bank, also in Sinjhuang. Among the new foreign players unveiled this week, the most prominent is former NBA player
AGING WELL: In just his second start this season, 34-year-old Olivier Giroud became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in a Champions League match since Ferenc Puskas Neymar’s brace on Wednesday helped Paris Saint-Germain to a vital 3-1 win over Manchester United that took the French club to within touching distance of the Champions League last 16, while Borussia Dortmund secured their qualification for the next round and Olivier Giroud scored all four goals in Chelsea’s 4-0 thumping of Sevilla. PSG could have been on the brink of elimination from Group H with a defeat at Old Trafford, but Neymar put last season’s runners-up ahead in the sixth minute and the world’s most expensive player sealed their victory in stoppage time. In between, Marcus Rashford’s shot went in off