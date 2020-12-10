Ravens run down sinking Cowboys

AP, BALTIMORE, Maryland





Three missed field goals, seven penalties and futility on third downs were not easy to take as Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy assessed his team’s performance in a 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

However, those shortcomings were not what jumped off the stat sheet for McCarthy. One number — 294 — was impossible to miss. That was how many yards the Ravens gained on the ground, so many that McCarthy simply rounded it up to 300 when discussing the difficulty the Cowboys had in collaring elusive quarterback Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Baltimore backfield.

“Almost 300 yards in rushing is obviously a big factor in the outcome of the game, but their big-play production, particularly with Lamar, I thought was a huge, huge factor,” McCarthy said.

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards, center, carries during their NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday. Photo: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY

Jackson ran for a 37-yard touchdown, Gus Edwards had a 36-yarder and rookie J.K. Dobbins got 30 of his 71 yards on one impressive jaunt.

The Ravens make a living running the ball and the Cowboys — who came in ranked last in rushing defense — were powerless to defend it.

Baltimore averaged 7.9 yards per carry, with Edwards averaging 14.4 per carry in totaling 101 yards on a mere seven carries.

“This is a unique offense. A very physical offensive line and the dynamic of the combination of the running backs and Lamar,” McCarthy said.

“The yards is obviously astronomical. Just when you feel like you’re taking steps as a team, the keys to the game was stopping the run and we definitely didn’t,” he said.