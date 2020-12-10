Three missed field goals, seven penalties and futility on third downs were not easy to take as Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy assessed his team’s performance in a 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.
However, those shortcomings were not what jumped off the stat sheet for McCarthy. One number — 294 — was impossible to miss. That was how many yards the Ravens gained on the ground, so many that McCarthy simply rounded it up to 300 when discussing the difficulty the Cowboys had in collaring elusive quarterback Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Baltimore backfield.
“Almost 300 yards in rushing is obviously a big factor in the outcome of the game, but their big-play production, particularly with Lamar, I thought was a huge, huge factor,” McCarthy said.
Photo: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY
Jackson ran for a 37-yard touchdown, Gus Edwards had a 36-yarder and rookie J.K. Dobbins got 30 of his 71 yards on one impressive jaunt.
The Ravens make a living running the ball and the Cowboys — who came in ranked last in rushing defense — were powerless to defend it.
Baltimore averaged 7.9 yards per carry, with Edwards averaging 14.4 per carry in totaling 101 yards on a mere seven carries.
“This is a unique offense. A very physical offensive line and the dynamic of the combination of the running backs and Lamar,” McCarthy said.
“The yards is obviously astronomical. Just when you feel like you’re taking steps as a team, the keys to the game was stopping the run and we definitely didn’t,” he said.
Breakdancing on Monday cleared its final hurdle to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bringing the wholly original, electric art form to sport’s biggest stage. Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking, as participants prefer to call it, originated in New York in the 1970s and has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the US and particularly across Europe and Asia. A 2019 Olympic Programme Commission report estimated that there were about 1 million participants in breaking worldwide and last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai racked up more than 50 million views across streaming platforms
Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin in 1968, died on Wednesday. He was aged 86. Johnson died at his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, family friend Michael Roth said. No cause of death was announced. Johnson was among the world’s greatest athletes from 1955 through his Olympic triumph in 1960, winning a national decathlon championship in 1956 and a silver medal at the Melbourne Olympics that same year. His Olympic career included carrying the US flag at the 1960 Games and lighting the torch at the Los
A hoops war begins this weekend as the SBL tips off at New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang Gymnasium, ahead of the rival P.League+, which begins at the Changhua County Stadium on Dec. 19. The SBL openers today see Taiwan Bank take on Pauian Archiland at 3pm, followed by the marquee matchup at 5:30pm between defending champions Taiwan Beer and last season’s losing finalists the Yulon Luxgen Dinos. Jeoutai Technology, the fifth SBL team, formerly known as Kinmen Kaoliang, play their first game tomorrow against Taiwan Bank, also in Sinjhuang. Among the new foreign players unveiled this week, the most prominent is former NBA player
AGING WELL: In just his second start this season, 34-year-old Olivier Giroud became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in a Champions League match since Ferenc Puskas Neymar’s brace on Wednesday helped Paris Saint-Germain to a vital 3-1 win over Manchester United that took the French club to within touching distance of the Champions League last 16, while Borussia Dortmund secured their qualification for the next round and Olivier Giroud scored all four goals in Chelsea’s 4-0 thumping of Sevilla. PSG could have been on the brink of elimination from Group H with a defeat at Old Trafford, but Neymar put last season’s runners-up ahead in the sixth minute and the world’s most expensive player sealed their victory in stoppage time. In between, Marcus Rashford’s shot went in off