SPORTS BRIEFS

RUGBY UNION

Players of the decade named

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and France star Jessy Tremouliere have been voted the men’s and women’s rugby players of the past decade respectively. Two-time Rugby World Cup-winner McCaw and Tremouliere, who has played both 15s and sevens for France since 2011, topped a worldwide public vote on the best male and female 15s players between 2010 and last year. “To be able to get an award like this is pretty humbling,” said McCaw, who led New Zealand to World Cup victories in 2011 and 2015. “When you’re in a team sport you rely on a good bunch of teammates around you to have any sort of success, so I guess I was lucky for that, and probably quite lucky, [because] I only played half the decade.” McCaw played a New Zealand-record 148 Tests before retiring from international rugby after the 2015 World Cup. Fiji’s Olympic sevens gold medalist Jerry Tuawai was voted the men’s sevens player of the decade and New Zealand’s Portia Woodman was named women’s sevens player of the decade. Woodman also won the award for the women’s 15s best try.

SOCCER

Vissel Kobe in AFC quarters

Andres Iniesta and Daigo Nishi on Monday struck either side of the break as Vissel Kobe edged out Shanghai SIPG FC 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League. Yet fellow Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos will not be joining them in the last-eight phase after they were stunned 3-2 by South Koreans Suwon Bluewings, who bounced back from a goal down to clinch a thrilling win with two of their goals coming in the final eight minutes. Vissel Kobe flew to Doha with mixed feelings, having broken new ground in the domestic top flight by winning the Emperor’s Cup and the Japanese Super Cup early in the year, but also suffering five straight morale-shattering defeats in the J1 League last month. However, Monday’s show put them just three wins short of the continental title, a possibility they would not have contemplated when they set out for their very first appearance in the competition. “This victory is not just for us, but for all the fans back in Japan who sent us their messages of support,” Vissel Kobe coach Atsuhiro Miura said. The only concern is the possibility of Iniesta missing the next match after he had to substituted in the 65th minute with a thigh injury.

CRICKET

Aussies not axing SA tour yet

Cricket Australia is still planning for the tour of South Africa to go ahead in February, but is monitoring the health situation after a insecurity failure in the country forced the postponement of England’s one-day international (ODI) series. England and South Africa’s cricket boards on Monday called off the series after potentially five COVID-19 cases were flagged inside the teams’ bio-secure environment in Cape Town — one South Africa player, two hotel staff and two members of the England touring party. The breaches have cast doubt on South Africa’s ability to host touring teams. Australia are scheduled to play three Tests in South Africa, but have yet to fix the dates. “The tour of South Africa is part of the World Test Championship and the Future Tour Program,” a Cricket Australia spokesman said yesterday. “We will continue to plan for the tour and monitor the biosecurity situation.”