RUGBY UNION
Players of the decade named
Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and France star Jessy Tremouliere have been voted the men’s and women’s rugby players of the past decade respectively. Two-time Rugby World Cup-winner McCaw and Tremouliere, who has played both 15s and sevens for France since 2011, topped a worldwide public vote on the best male and female 15s players between 2010 and last year. “To be able to get an award like this is pretty humbling,” said McCaw, who led New Zealand to World Cup victories in 2011 and 2015. “When you’re in a team sport you rely on a good bunch of teammates around you to have any sort of success, so I guess I was lucky for that, and probably quite lucky, [because] I only played half the decade.” McCaw played a New Zealand-record 148 Tests before retiring from international rugby after the 2015 World Cup. Fiji’s Olympic sevens gold medalist Jerry Tuawai was voted the men’s sevens player of the decade and New Zealand’s Portia Woodman was named women’s sevens player of the decade. Woodman also won the award for the women’s 15s best try.
SOCCER
Vissel Kobe in AFC quarters
Andres Iniesta and Daigo Nishi on Monday struck either side of the break as Vissel Kobe edged out Shanghai SIPG FC 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League. Yet fellow Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos will not be joining them in the last-eight phase after they were stunned 3-2 by South Koreans Suwon Bluewings, who bounced back from a goal down to clinch a thrilling win with two of their goals coming in the final eight minutes. Vissel Kobe flew to Doha with mixed feelings, having broken new ground in the domestic top flight by winning the Emperor’s Cup and the Japanese Super Cup early in the year, but also suffering five straight morale-shattering defeats in the J1 League last month. However, Monday’s show put them just three wins short of the continental title, a possibility they would not have contemplated when they set out for their very first appearance in the competition. “This victory is not just for us, but for all the fans back in Japan who sent us their messages of support,” Vissel Kobe coach Atsuhiro Miura said. The only concern is the possibility of Iniesta missing the next match after he had to substituted in the 65th minute with a thigh injury.
CRICKET
Aussies not axing SA tour yet
Cricket Australia is still planning for the tour of South Africa to go ahead in February, but is monitoring the health situation after a insecurity failure in the country forced the postponement of England’s one-day international (ODI) series. England and South Africa’s cricket boards on Monday called off the series after potentially five COVID-19 cases were flagged inside the teams’ bio-secure environment in Cape Town — one South Africa player, two hotel staff and two members of the England touring party. The breaches have cast doubt on South Africa’s ability to host touring teams. Australia are scheduled to play three Tests in South Africa, but have yet to fix the dates. “The tour of South Africa is part of the World Test Championship and the Future Tour Program,” a Cricket Australia spokesman said yesterday. “We will continue to plan for the tour and monitor the biosecurity situation.”
Evander Holyfield on Tuesday called out Mike Tyson, saying that it was time for the two former undisputed heavyweight champions to return to the ring to cap their rivalry and settle legacies. Holyfield’s challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson on Saturday last week dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw. Calling the bout with Jones Jr “a tune-up,” Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight that they want to see. “No more excuses,” Holyfield said in a statement. “This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju remained the world No. 7 male table tennis player and Cheng I-ching the world No. 8 female player in the latest rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Tuesday. All ITTF events were canceled starting in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and world rankings were frozen in April, but tournament play resumed last month with the Women’s World Cup, the Men’s World Cup and the ITTF Finals. Lin and Cheng reached the quarter-finals in the World Cup and ITTF Finals, helping to maintain their rankings. In the men’s rankings, China’s Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin and Ma
Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin in 1968, died on Wednesday. He was aged 86. Johnson died at his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, family friend Michael Roth said. No cause of death was announced. Johnson was among the world’s greatest athletes from 1955 through his Olympic triumph in 1960, winning a national decathlon championship in 1956 and a silver medal at the Melbourne Olympics that same year. His Olympic career included carrying the US flag at the 1960 Games and lighting the torch at the Los
Breakdancing on Monday cleared its final hurdle to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bringing the wholly original, electric art form to sport’s biggest stage. Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking, as participants prefer to call it, originated in New York in the 1970s and has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the US and particularly across Europe and Asia. A 2019 Olympic Programme Commission report estimated that there were about 1 million participants in breaking worldwide and last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai racked up more than 50 million views across streaming platforms