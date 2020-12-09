Washington stun Steelers in shocker

‘WELL EARNED’ TRIUMPH: Rallying from a 14-point deficit, Washington won their third game in a row to become the only team to beat the Steelers this season

AFP, WASHINGTON





Alex Smith on Monday threw for 296 yards and a touchdown, and the Washington Football Team stunned the previously unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17, preventing them from clinching an NFL playoff berth.

Washington’s Dustin Hopkins kicked a 45-yard field goal with two minutes, seven seconds to play and — after Jon Bostic intercepted a deflected a pass by Ben Roethlisberger — added another 45-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining to seal the shocking victory.

“It was well earned. Our guys played pretty doggone good,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said. “This really does rank right up there because of who we beat, in Pittsburgh. To come in and win, it was big for our guys. Real proud of them.”

Washington Football Team’s Alex Smith, left, throws a pass in the second half of their NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Monday. Photo: AP

Rallying from a 14-point deficit, the team won its third consecutive game to match the New York Giants for the NFC East division lead.

The Miami Dolphins remain the only Super Bowl champions with an unbeaten season in their 1972 campaign.

The Steelers fell level with reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City at 11-1 in a fight for the top seed in the American Conference and a first-round playoff bye.

Roethlisberger threw second-quarter touchdown passes of three yards to Diontae Johnson and 50 yards to James Washington as the Steelers took a 14-0 lead.

However, Hopkins kicked a 49-yard field goal just before halftime, and Washington marched 82 yards in 14 plays over six minutes, 44 seconds to open the second half, a one-yard touchdown run by Peyton Barber pulling the visitors within 14-10.

Pittsburgh responded with Matthew Wright’s first NFL field goal on the opening play of the fourth quarter, but Smith flipped a 15-yard touchdown pass to Logan Thomas with nine minutes, nine seconds to play, lifting Washington level at 17-17.

Pittsburgh turned over the ball on downs at the Washington 28-yard line, and a one-handed catch by Cam Sims on a 29-yard Smith pass sparked the drive for the Hopkins go-ahead kick.

Thomas had a career-high nine catches for 98 yards, and teammate J.D. McKissic made a career-best 10 grabs for 70 yards.

In the night’s only other matchup, the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen completed 32 of 40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns to power his team (9-3) over the San Francisco 49ers 34-24 at Arizona.

Buffalo, which entertains Pittsburgh on Sunday, stayed a game ahead of Miami atop the AFC East division, while San Francisco fell a game back of the final NFC wild-card playoff spot.