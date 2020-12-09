Alex Smith on Monday threw for 296 yards and a touchdown, and the Washington Football Team stunned the previously unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17, preventing them from clinching an NFL playoff berth.
Washington’s Dustin Hopkins kicked a 45-yard field goal with two minutes, seven seconds to play and — after Jon Bostic intercepted a deflected a pass by Ben Roethlisberger — added another 45-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining to seal the shocking victory.
“It was well earned. Our guys played pretty doggone good,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said. “This really does rank right up there because of who we beat, in Pittsburgh. To come in and win, it was big for our guys. Real proud of them.”
Photo: AP
Rallying from a 14-point deficit, the team won its third consecutive game to match the New York Giants for the NFC East division lead.
The Miami Dolphins remain the only Super Bowl champions with an unbeaten season in their 1972 campaign.
The Steelers fell level with reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City at 11-1 in a fight for the top seed in the American Conference and a first-round playoff bye.
Roethlisberger threw second-quarter touchdown passes of three yards to Diontae Johnson and 50 yards to James Washington as the Steelers took a 14-0 lead.
However, Hopkins kicked a 49-yard field goal just before halftime, and Washington marched 82 yards in 14 plays over six minutes, 44 seconds to open the second half, a one-yard touchdown run by Peyton Barber pulling the visitors within 14-10.
Pittsburgh responded with Matthew Wright’s first NFL field goal on the opening play of the fourth quarter, but Smith flipped a 15-yard touchdown pass to Logan Thomas with nine minutes, nine seconds to play, lifting Washington level at 17-17.
Pittsburgh turned over the ball on downs at the Washington 28-yard line, and a one-handed catch by Cam Sims on a 29-yard Smith pass sparked the drive for the Hopkins go-ahead kick.
Thomas had a career-high nine catches for 98 yards, and teammate J.D. McKissic made a career-best 10 grabs for 70 yards.
In the night’s only other matchup, the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen completed 32 of 40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns to power his team (9-3) over the San Francisco 49ers 34-24 at Arizona.
Buffalo, which entertains Pittsburgh on Sunday, stayed a game ahead of Miami atop the AFC East division, while San Francisco fell a game back of the final NFC wild-card playoff spot.
Evander Holyfield on Tuesday called out Mike Tyson, saying that it was time for the two former undisputed heavyweight champions to return to the ring to cap their rivalry and settle legacies. Holyfield’s challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson on Saturday last week dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw. Calling the bout with Jones Jr “a tune-up,” Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight that they want to see. “No more excuses,” Holyfield said in a statement. “This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju remained the world No. 7 male table tennis player and Cheng I-ching the world No. 8 female player in the latest rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Tuesday. All ITTF events were canceled starting in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and world rankings were frozen in April, but tournament play resumed last month with the Women’s World Cup, the Men’s World Cup and the ITTF Finals. Lin and Cheng reached the quarter-finals in the World Cup and ITTF Finals, helping to maintain their rankings. In the men’s rankings, China’s Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin and Ma
Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin in 1968, died on Wednesday. He was aged 86. Johnson died at his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, family friend Michael Roth said. No cause of death was announced. Johnson was among the world’s greatest athletes from 1955 through his Olympic triumph in 1960, winning a national decathlon championship in 1956 and a silver medal at the Melbourne Olympics that same year. His Olympic career included carrying the US flag at the 1960 Games and lighting the torch at the Los
Breakdancing on Monday cleared its final hurdle to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bringing the wholly original, electric art form to sport’s biggest stage. Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking, as participants prefer to call it, originated in New York in the 1970s and has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the US and particularly across Europe and Asia. A 2019 Olympic Programme Commission report estimated that there were about 1 million participants in breaking worldwide and last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai racked up more than 50 million views across streaming platforms