Owen Farrell on Sunday admitted it was “my fault” that England needed sudden-death extra-time to see off a third-string France 22-19 in a dramatic Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham.
It looked like France, whose starting XV contained a mere 68 caps compared with England’s 772, were about to pull off a famous win at 19-12 up heading into the last minute, but replacement forward Luke Cowan-Dickie denied France in the closing moments by forcing his way over from close range for a try that England captain Farrell converted to tie the scores at 19-19.
That took the match, watched by a crowd of 2,000 spectators as fans returned to Twickenham, into sudden death.
Photo: Reuters
The normally reliable Farrell, who only landed five of his nine goal-kicks, then saw a penalty come back off the post before he was on target four minutes from the end of the additional period after lock Maro Itoje won a crucial turnover.
“I missed some that I definitely, definitely shouldn’t have missed and made that game go on longer than it should have,” Farrell said. “There were a lot of chances to win that game and it was my fault that we didn’t take them, but the boys kept going at it.”
France were the only team to beat Six Nations champions England this year when they triumphed 24-17 in Paris in February, but even though they lost on Sunday, it was arguably an even more impressive display given were missing 25 players because of an agreement with the nation’s Top 14 clubs limiting individual involvement in a revised end-of-year Test schedule.
Victorious England coach Eddie Jones even went as far as to say that his side, last year’s losing Rugby World Cup finalists, would have been beaten by France if the match had been played 12 months ago.
“I was really pleased with the fight we showed,” Jones said.
France coach Fabien Galthie was proud of his team.
“We wanted to put the players in the best possible condition mentally and physically,” Galthie said. “We worked a lot on strategy.”
However, he was unhappy with some of the decisions made by Irish referee Andrew Brace, who gave detailed instructions in English without being anywhere near as specific when he spoke French.
“The game was lost on details, but also on [refereeing] decisions, it’s very frustrating,” Galthie said. “I hope, next time around, some will go our way.”
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
French Vendee Globe yachtsman Kevin Escoffier yesterday was reported “safe and sound” after being rescued from the Atlantic Ocean off the Cape of Good Hope by rival skipper Jean le Cam in his monohull Hubert. The skipper of PRB on Monday abandoned his ship and had been floating in a life raft. “A huge relief. Kevin is well onboard Hubert safe and sound,” Le Cam tweeted. Vendee Globe organizers said that they had received a message from Le Cam informing them of the successful rescue at about 1am GMT. “No one has yet been able to talk with the PRB skipper, who just appeared
Evander Holyfield on Tuesday called out Mike Tyson, saying that it was time for the two former undisputed heavyweight champions to return to the ring to cap their rivalry and settle legacies. Holyfield’s challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson on Saturday last week dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw. Calling the bout with Jones Jr “a tune-up,” Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight that they want to see. “No more excuses,” Holyfield said in a statement. “This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju remained the world No. 7 male table tennis player and Cheng I-ching the world No. 8 female player in the latest rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Tuesday. All ITTF events were canceled starting in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and world rankings were frozen in April, but tournament play resumed last month with the Women’s World Cup, the Men’s World Cup and the ITTF Finals. Lin and Cheng reached the quarter-finals in the World Cup and ITTF Finals, helping to maintain their rankings. In the men’s rankings, China’s Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin and Ma