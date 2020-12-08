Bayer 04 Leverkusen remained hot on the heels of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday after Julian Baumgartlinger and Patrik Schick fired their team to a 3-0 win over Schalke 04, plunging the bottom club deeper into crisis.
Leverkusen, unbeaten in the league this season, moved to within a point of champions Bayern by taking second place from RB Leipzig.
Schalke stayed rock bottom with their historic winless streak now at an eye-watering 26 games.
Photo: AFP
The struggling giants have not won since January and are now just five matches away from equaling the unwanted record set by SC Tasmania 1900 Berlin in 1966.
Tasmania’s record of 31 games without a win has long been considered unassailable. Promoted to the top flight for political reasons, the club picked up just two wins and eight points in a famously disastrous season.
Yet Schalke, who were playing in the UEFA Champions League just two seasons ago, continued to close in on the miserable mark after their seventh defeat of the season.
Leverkusen took the lead from a corner after just 10 minutes, Malick Thiaw heading into his own net as he vied for the ball with Aleksandar Dragovic.
Nassim Boujellab found the net for Schalke on 32 minutes, but his celebrations were immediately cut short by the assistant referee’s flag.
Goalkeeper Michael Langer kept a dominant Leverkusen at bay until the 67th minute, when Baumgartlinger headed in a Leon Bailey corner to double the lead.
Schalke’s night only got worse when Steven Skrzybski’s penalty was saved by Lukas Hradecky, before Schick smashed in Leverkusen’s third 12 minutes from time.
In the early match, Congolese winger Silas Wamangituka scored twice to give VfB Stuttgart a 2-1 away win over Werder Bremen.
After scoring from the penalty spot in the first half, Wamangituka prompted a furious reaction from the Bremen players and was booked for unsportsmanlike conduct when he provocatively walked the ball into an open goal to seal the win in stoppage-time.
Davie Selke nodded in a consolation goal before the final whistle, but it was too little, too late for the hosts.
“The way he finished was obviously disrespectful. He had a very good game and he should just tap the ball in, and not make a song and dance about it,” Werder Bremen’s Selke told Sky Sport.
It was a first win in six games for promoted side Stuttgart, who have nonetheless started strongly upon their return to the Bundesliga under American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.
Matarazzo’s side are eighth in the table, having picked up 14 points from their first 10 games.
Bremen have not won since the first week of October and have fallen to 12th after a promising start to the season.
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
French Vendee Globe yachtsman Kevin Escoffier yesterday was reported “safe and sound” after being rescued from the Atlantic Ocean off the Cape of Good Hope by rival skipper Jean le Cam in his monohull Hubert. The skipper of PRB on Monday abandoned his ship and had been floating in a life raft. “A huge relief. Kevin is well onboard Hubert safe and sound,” Le Cam tweeted. Vendee Globe organizers said that they had received a message from Le Cam informing them of the successful rescue at about 1am GMT. “No one has yet been able to talk with the PRB skipper, who just appeared
Evander Holyfield on Tuesday called out Mike Tyson, saying that it was time for the two former undisputed heavyweight champions to return to the ring to cap their rivalry and settle legacies. Holyfield’s challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson on Saturday last week dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw. Calling the bout with Jones Jr “a tune-up,” Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight that they want to see. “No more excuses,” Holyfield said in a statement. “This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju remained the world No. 7 male table tennis player and Cheng I-ching the world No. 8 female player in the latest rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Tuesday. All ITTF events were canceled starting in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and world rankings were frozen in April, but tournament play resumed last month with the Women’s World Cup, the Men’s World Cup and the ITTF Finals. Lin and Cheng reached the quarter-finals in the World Cup and ITTF Finals, helping to maintain their rankings. In the men’s rankings, China’s Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin and Ma