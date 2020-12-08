Liverpool on Sunday turned on the style for their returning fans, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 to join Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the English Premier League after another episode of the Son Heung-min and Harry Kane show.
Juergen Klopp’s men had not had the chance to play in front of their supporters since they ended their 30-year wait to be crowned English champions, but made up for lost time.
You’ll Never Walk Alone rang out around Anfield as 2,000 home fans — the maximum allowed under English COVID-19 regulations — witnessed strikes from Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and an own-goal.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Earlier, Jose Mourinho’s Spurs beat faltering Arsenal 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Leicester City, who ended the day in fourth spot, struck late to beat rock-bottom Sheffield United 2-1.
Liverpool and Wolves both looked dangerous on the counterattack in the early stages of the late game at Anfield, with the home side taking the lead when Salah capitalized on an error by Wolves captain Conor Coady.
Wijnaldum made it 2-0 with a wonderful curled finish shortly before the hour mark and Matip put the game beyond Wolves with a close-range header before the late own-goal from Nelson Semedo.
“The game, the atmosphere, it was so nice I had goosebumps,” an emotional Klopp told the BBC. “They started You’ll Never Walk Alone — really nice. I never knew it could feel that good. This started in February and we were waiting to get normality back. Normality is good — I don’t think we appreciated it as much. It was very, very touching.”
The north London derby was dominated by Son and Kane, who have shredded defenses this season.
Tottenham took the lead in the 13th minute with a wonder goal from the South Korean, who curled a brilliant long-range effort into the top corner after being set free down the left by Kane.
The hosts, also playing in front of fans, doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime as they took apart their local rivals on the break.
Giovani Lo Celso played in Son, who returned the earlier favor to tee up Kane to smash in from close range.
Spurs, who have not lost a league match since the opening day of the season, have 24 points after 11 matches, level with Liverpool and two clear of Chelsea.
Mourinho praised his star forwards for their all-round contribution.
“Harry Kane clearing balls in the box, Sonny for the first 60 minutes as a winger and then a second striker — it is not just about scoring goals and being world-class players,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “It is about being great guys and doing your best for the team.”
“We grew up. I can imagine lots of people can imagine three matches in a row — against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal — would be a moment for us to drop points and go back to ‘normality,’ but we didn’t go back to ‘normality,’ we are there,” he said.
Arsenal are 15th following their sixth defeat of the season.
Leicester City ended a four-game winless run in all competitions at an empty Bramall Lane to push the Blades closer to a return to the Championship.
Clubs in Tier 3 areas of England, with tougher COVID-19 restrictions, still have to play behind closed doors.
Jamie Vardy kept his cool when through one-on-one and beat Aaron Ramsdale with a confident right-foot finish in the 90th minute.
Ayoze Perez had put Brendan Rodgers’ men in front, before Oli McBurnie headed an equalizer for Sheffield United, who now have just one point from 11 games.
In the early match, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke both scored twice as Crystal Palace made West Bromwich Albion pay for Matheus Pereira’s first-half red card in a 5-1 rout at the Hawthorns.
