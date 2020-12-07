SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BOXING

Spence on form after crash

Errol Spence on Saturday overpowered challenger Danny Garcia in his first fight since surviving a near-fatal car accident to retain his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation welterweight titles. The 30-year-old Spence put on a virtuoso performance, winning almost every round in a 147 pound (67kg) homecoming fight at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The undefeated Spence, who suffered serious injuries after being thrown from his car in the drunk-driving smash, won by a unanimous decision, proving he is still the same boxer as before the accident in October last year. “The moment is surreal especially coming back from my accident year ago,” Spence said. “Be patient with me... I had to shake off some cobwebs.”

ATHLETICS

Duplantis, Rojas win top title

Swedish pole vaulter Armand “Mondo” Duplantis and Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas were on Saturday named the male and female World Athletes of the Year. Duplantis, a world silver medalist in Doha last year, set a world record by clearing 6.17m in Torun, Poland, in February and then bettered that by 1cm in Glasgow the same month. The 21-year-old won all 16 of his meetings this year to register a perfect season. “I just wanted to go out there and show the world what I was capable of and put my name out there with some big performances,” said Duplantis, who is the youngest athlete to win the award. Rojas set the South American indoor triple jump record when she bounded 15.03m in Metz, France, and then broke the 16-year-old world indoor triple jump record when she leaped 15.43m at the Madrid World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting. “I honestly didn’t expect this, I really cannot believe it,” Rojas said. “It is such a joy.”

FORMULA ONE

Grosjean back in the seat

Romain Grosjean on Saturday sat in a Haas Formula One vehicle again for the first time since escaping from a fiery crash with just burns to his hands during the Bahrain Grand Prix. Just six days after the 34-year-old Frenchman extricated himself from the blaze that engulfed him on the opening lap of the race on Nov. 29, he was back in the paddock again. He later posted a photograph of himself in his vehicle on social media, adding the message: “Not my usual racing gloves on, but sitting back in @haasfeteam felt really good. I was so happy.” Pietro Fittipaldi, who was substituting for Grosjean in the Sakhir Grand Prix yesterday, was set to start his Formula One career from the back row of the grid after collecting grid penalties when his team used new electronic components in the third practice. Valtteri Bottas pipped stand-in Mercedes teammate George Russell to take pole position.

SKIING

Men’s World Cup delayed

The second run of the men’s FIS Alpine Ski World Cup giant slalom in the Italian Alps was yesterday postponed because of bad weather. “The safety of the skiers cannot be guaranteed in today’s race,” given the continuous snowfall since Saturday, organizers said. The weather at Santa Caterina di Valfurva was expected to improve, allowing the slopes to be prepared to hold the race today. Croatia’s Filip Zubcic produced a storming second descent to win the first run on Saturday, with Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec second and Swiss racer Marco Odermatt third.