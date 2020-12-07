BOXING
Spence on form after crash
Errol Spence on Saturday overpowered challenger Danny Garcia in his first fight since surviving a near-fatal car accident to retain his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation welterweight titles. The 30-year-old Spence put on a virtuoso performance, winning almost every round in a 147 pound (67kg) homecoming fight at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The undefeated Spence, who suffered serious injuries after being thrown from his car in the drunk-driving smash, won by a unanimous decision, proving he is still the same boxer as before the accident in October last year. “The moment is surreal especially coming back from my accident year ago,” Spence said. “Be patient with me... I had to shake off some cobwebs.”
ATHLETICS
Duplantis, Rojas win top title
Swedish pole vaulter Armand “Mondo” Duplantis and Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas were on Saturday named the male and female World Athletes of the Year. Duplantis, a world silver medalist in Doha last year, set a world record by clearing 6.17m in Torun, Poland, in February and then bettered that by 1cm in Glasgow the same month. The 21-year-old won all 16 of his meetings this year to register a perfect season. “I just wanted to go out there and show the world what I was capable of and put my name out there with some big performances,” said Duplantis, who is the youngest athlete to win the award. Rojas set the South American indoor triple jump record when she bounded 15.03m in Metz, France, and then broke the 16-year-old world indoor triple jump record when she leaped 15.43m at the Madrid World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting. “I honestly didn’t expect this, I really cannot believe it,” Rojas said. “It is such a joy.”
FORMULA ONE
Grosjean back in the seat
Romain Grosjean on Saturday sat in a Haas Formula One vehicle again for the first time since escaping from a fiery crash with just burns to his hands during the Bahrain Grand Prix. Just six days after the 34-year-old Frenchman extricated himself from the blaze that engulfed him on the opening lap of the race on Nov. 29, he was back in the paddock again. He later posted a photograph of himself in his vehicle on social media, adding the message: “Not my usual racing gloves on, but sitting back in @haasfeteam felt really good. I was so happy.” Pietro Fittipaldi, who was substituting for Grosjean in the Sakhir Grand Prix yesterday, was set to start his Formula One career from the back row of the grid after collecting grid penalties when his team used new electronic components in the third practice. Valtteri Bottas pipped stand-in Mercedes teammate George Russell to take pole position.
SKIING
Men’s World Cup delayed
The second run of the men’s FIS Alpine Ski World Cup giant slalom in the Italian Alps was yesterday postponed because of bad weather. “The safety of the skiers cannot be guaranteed in today’s race,” given the continuous snowfall since Saturday, organizers said. The weather at Santa Caterina di Valfurva was expected to improve, allowing the slopes to be prepared to hold the race today. Croatia’s Filip Zubcic produced a storming second descent to win the first run on Saturday, with Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec second and Swiss racer Marco Odermatt third.
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals. Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA. Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan. Lo
French Vendee Globe yachtsman Kevin Escoffier yesterday was reported “safe and sound” after being rescued from the Atlantic Ocean off the Cape of Good Hope by rival skipper Jean le Cam in his monohull Hubert. The skipper of PRB on Monday abandoned his ship and had been floating in a life raft. “A huge relief. Kevin is well onboard Hubert safe and sound,” Le Cam tweeted. Vendee Globe organizers said that they had received a message from Le Cam informing them of the successful rescue at about 1am GMT. “No one has yet been able to talk with the PRB skipper, who just appeared
Evander Holyfield on Tuesday called out Mike Tyson, saying that it was time for the two former undisputed heavyweight champions to return to the ring to cap their rivalry and settle legacies. Holyfield’s challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson on Saturday last week dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw. Calling the bout with Jones Jr “a tune-up,” Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight that they want to see. “No more excuses,” Holyfield said in a statement. “This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday