Hardik Pandya yesterday smashed two huge sixes in the final over to give India a dramatic six-wicket Twenty20 victory over Australia, sewing up the three-match series for the tourists with a game to spare.
Chasing 195 for victory, India needed 14 runs from the last over and Pandya delivered with two runs off the first ball and sixes off the second and fourth deliveries, the latter flying deep into the stands at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Australia’s bowling attack, making do without Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, had kept the contest tight, but debutant Daniel Sams was unable to contain Pandya, who finished with 42 runs off 22 balls and was named man of the atch.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“It’s fantastic,” Pandya said. “I just wanted to finish it early, I don’t like it when it goes down to the wire.”
The victory brought delight to a crowd mostly supporting the tourists and, after Friday’s 11-run victory in Canberra, secured the series ahead of tomorrow’s third and final match in Sydney.
Openers Shikhar Dhawan (52) and K.L. Rahul (30) had given the tourists a strong start, and when skipper Virat Kohli took up the mantle, it looked like India might reach their target with some ease.
Kohli looked in great shape as he stroked the ball around the ground, but his innings ended on 40 after he chased a high, wide delivery and was caught behind to give Sams a notable first international wicket.
Kohli was proud of his team’s effort to take the series in such dynamic fashion.
“The fact that two of our established players are not playing, and to win like this, makes me very proud of this team,” he said.
“Pandya now realizes that this is the time to establish in the finishing role and play match-winning knocks for us,” Kohli said. “He plays with all his heart and he certainly got that competitive nature about him, and also has the skill to execute that at the highest level.”
Earlier, with Aaron Finch ruled out by a hip injury, Matthew Wade was named Australia’s 11th Twenty20 captain, and he led from the front with a typically aggressive 32-ball 58.
Opening with D’Arcy Short, the wicketkeeper-batsman smashed 10 fours and a six to lay a decent platform for Australia’s innings before being run out in farcical circumstances, caught ball-watching as Kohli dropped him at cover but collected the ball and hurled it in to Rahul at the stumps.
Steve Smith, whose leadership credentials have been ignored since completing his ban for his part in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, went on to make a solid 46 before he was caught by a juggling Pandya on the boundary.
Glenn Maxwell delivered a 13-ball 22, but the innings stalled in the middle overs and Australia were grateful to Marcus Stoinis and Sams for the 17 runs they plundered off the last over to take the tally to a competitive 194 for five.
Seamer Thangarasu Natarajan, who impressed on debut with 3-30 in the series opener, was again the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 2-20 from his four overs.
Additional reporting by AFP
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals. Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA. Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan. Lo
French Vendee Globe yachtsman Kevin Escoffier yesterday was reported “safe and sound” after being rescued from the Atlantic Ocean off the Cape of Good Hope by rival skipper Jean le Cam in his monohull Hubert. The skipper of PRB on Monday abandoned his ship and had been floating in a life raft. “A huge relief. Kevin is well onboard Hubert safe and sound,” Le Cam tweeted. Vendee Globe organizers said that they had received a message from Le Cam informing them of the successful rescue at about 1am GMT. “No one has yet been able to talk with the PRB skipper, who just appeared
Evander Holyfield on Tuesday called out Mike Tyson, saying that it was time for the two former undisputed heavyweight champions to return to the ring to cap their rivalry and settle legacies. Holyfield’s challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson on Saturday last week dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw. Calling the bout with Jones Jr “a tune-up,” Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight that they want to see. “No more excuses,” Holyfield said in a statement. “This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday