Heavy snowfall and strong winds in Saint Moritz yesterday forced the cancelation of the women’s super-G event in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup.
“All efforts are now focused on tomorrow’s race hoping for better weather conditions,” the International Ski Federation said.
A second super-G is scheduled to take place today, which would be the first speed race of the World Cup season.
Photo: AFP
The women’s circuit skipped its traditional early season stop in Lake Louise, Canada, because of difficult travel conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
US star Mikaela Shiffrin is not at the upscale Swiss resort after opting to focus on training in her specialist technical events of slalom and giant slalom.
The three-time overall World Cup champion is scheduled to compete next weekend in two giant slaloms at Courchevel, France.
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals. Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA. Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan. Lo
Evander Holyfield on Tuesday called out Mike Tyson, saying that it was time for the two former undisputed heavyweight champions to return to the ring to cap their rivalry and settle legacies. Holyfield’s challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson on Saturday last week dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw. Calling the bout with Jones Jr “a tune-up,” Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight that they want to see. “No more excuses,” Holyfield said in a statement. “This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday
French Vendee Globe yachtsman Kevin Escoffier yesterday was reported “safe and sound” after being rescued from the Atlantic Ocean off the Cape of Good Hope by rival skipper Jean le Cam in his monohull Hubert. The skipper of PRB on Monday abandoned his ship and had been floating in a life raft. “A huge relief. Kevin is well onboard Hubert safe and sound,” Le Cam tweeted. Vendee Globe organizers said that they had received a message from Le Cam informing them of the successful rescue at about 1am GMT. “No one has yet been able to talk with the PRB skipper, who just appeared