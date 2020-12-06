Heavy snowfall cancels women’s World Cup super-G

AP, ST MORITZ, Switzerland





Heavy snowfall and strong winds in Saint Moritz yesterday forced the cancelation of the women’s super-G event in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup.

“All efforts are now focused on tomorrow’s race hoping for better weather conditions,” the International Ski Federation said.

A second super-G is scheduled to take place today, which would be the first speed race of the World Cup season.

Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec competes during the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup men’s giant slalom in Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy, yesterday. At the end of the first run, Kranjec was in first place with a time of 1 minute, 4.34 seconds, followed by Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt with 1:04.80 and France’s Alexis Pinturault with 1:04.82. Photo: AFP

The women’s circuit skipped its traditional early season stop in Lake Louise, Canada, because of difficult travel conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

US star Mikaela Shiffrin is not at the upscale Swiss resort after opting to focus on training in her specialist technical events of slalom and giant slalom.

The three-time overall World Cup champion is scheduled to compete next weekend in two giant slaloms at Courchevel, France.