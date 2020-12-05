Leipzig look to make history at Bayern

AFP, BERLIN





RB Leipzig today are chasing a first away win at Bayern Munich in their top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash after being buoyed by their last-gasp winner in the UEFA Champions League.

Alexander Sorloth’s last-minute goal on Wednesday sealed a 4-3 win at Basaksehir Istanbul and Leipzig can reach the round-of-16 by beating Manchester United at home on Tuesday next week.

Before that, second-placed Leipzig are chasing a first away win at the Allianz Arena, where the Bundesliga leaders have not lost for a year in any competition.

RB Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg, right, vies for the ball with Istanbul Basaksehir’s Berkay Ozcan in their UEFA Champions League Group H match at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Bayern hold a two-point advantage over Leipzig in the league.

“It’s going to be an awesome game,” Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg said. “We want to take something from there.”

Since reaching the Bundesliga in 2016-2017 after rising from Germany’s fifth tier, Leipzig have beaten Bayern once in 10 games and never away. Their past three league meetings all ended in draws.

“I can’t remember the last time we drew three times in a row against a Bundesliga side — that’s proof that it won’t be easy for us,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. “We’re at home, we want to win to defend our lead at the top of the table, so we’re taking it very seriously.”

On their past four visits to the Allianz Arena, Leipzig lost 3-0, 2-0 and 1-0, before holding Bayern to a goalless draw in February.

“If you follow the sequence logically, then it could be that we will win,” Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said with a grin.

Having already won 3-2 at Borussia Dortmund in last month’s top-of-the-table clash, Bayern have a chance to see off another rival.

Captain Manuel Neuer and striker Robert Lewandowski were rested for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid with Bayern already through to the round-of-16 of the Champions League as group winners.

However, Nagelsmann is unhappy that there is barely a three-day gap between facing Bayern and Manchester United.

“At some point it will catch up with us,” he said.