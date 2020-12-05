RB Leipzig today are chasing a first away win at Bayern Munich in their top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash after being buoyed by their last-gasp winner in the UEFA Champions League.
Alexander Sorloth’s last-minute goal on Wednesday sealed a 4-3 win at Basaksehir Istanbul and Leipzig can reach the round-of-16 by beating Manchester United at home on Tuesday next week.
Before that, second-placed Leipzig are chasing a first away win at the Allianz Arena, where the Bundesliga leaders have not lost for a year in any competition.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Bayern hold a two-point advantage over Leipzig in the league.
“It’s going to be an awesome game,” Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg said. “We want to take something from there.”
Since reaching the Bundesliga in 2016-2017 after rising from Germany’s fifth tier, Leipzig have beaten Bayern once in 10 games and never away. Their past three league meetings all ended in draws.
“I can’t remember the last time we drew three times in a row against a Bundesliga side — that’s proof that it won’t be easy for us,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. “We’re at home, we want to win to defend our lead at the top of the table, so we’re taking it very seriously.”
On their past four visits to the Allianz Arena, Leipzig lost 3-0, 2-0 and 1-0, before holding Bayern to a goalless draw in February.
“If you follow the sequence logically, then it could be that we will win,” Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said with a grin.
Having already won 3-2 at Borussia Dortmund in last month’s top-of-the-table clash, Bayern have a chance to see off another rival.
Captain Manuel Neuer and striker Robert Lewandowski were rested for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid with Bayern already through to the round-of-16 of the Champions League as group winners.
However, Nagelsmann is unhappy that there is barely a three-day gap between facing Bayern and Manchester United.
“At some point it will catch up with us,” he said.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals. Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA. Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan. Lo
Argentine prosecutors on Friday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Diego Maradona and whether it could have involved medical negligence, judicial sources said. “There are already irregularities,” a close family member told reporters. Maradona’s lawyer, Matias Morla, had earlier called for an investigation into claims that ambulances took more than half an hour to reach the soccer star’s house in response to an emergency call on the day of his death. A preliminary autopsy report established that Maradona died in his sleep at noon on Wednesday of “acute lung edema and chronic heart failure.” The prosecutors’ office in Buenos Aires has opened