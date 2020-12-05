Concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal yesterday took three wickets as India beat Australia by 11 runs in the first Twenty20 international in Canberra, but the win was soured by an apparent hamstring injury to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
In a contest laced with controversy, Jadeja top-edged into his helmet in the final over, but was not tested for concussion on the field at the Manuka Oval.
He ended up scoring a valuable 9 runs off the final three deliveries to push his team to a defendable total of 161-7.
Photo: AP
However, Jadeja was ruled out during the innings break, leading to Australia coach Justin Langer having a heated argument with match referee David Boon before the hosts began their run chase in the capital.
Leg-spinner Chahal rubbed salt into Australia’s wounds by removing captain Aaron Finch for 35 and star batsman Steve Smith for 12 in quick succession to swing the momentum back to India.
He returned to dismiss Matthew Wade for 7 with the final ball of his quota, the wicketkeeper slog-sweeping to India captain Virat Kohli at deep midwicket.
“Obviously, it’s a great feeling,” Chahal said after being named Man of the Match.
“It’s my pleasure to take their wickets. They know the conditions very well and I bowled according to my plans,” he said.
India claimed their second successive win of the tour after beating Australia in the third one-day international on Wednesday, but they will anxiously await the prognosis for Jadeja’s injury less than two weeks before the series-opening Test in Adelaide on Dec. 17.
Jadeja called for a trainer in the 19th over as he struggled to bat with the injury, but he gathered himself to hammer 24 runs off the final seven balls faced in his unbeaten 44.
Australia were also left counting the cost, with skipper Finch suffering a muscle injury in the field and hobbling between wickets during his knock.
Australia have already lost opener David Warner to a groin injury for the Twenty20 international series and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been recovering from a soft-tissue injury.
Opener Lokesh Rahul scored a sparkling 51 off 40 balls, while left-arm seamer T Natajaran took 3-30 for the tourists, who ended up cruising to victory despite a mixed display in the field, with Finch dropped twice in successive balls.
The second of the three-match series is in Sydney tomorrow.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals. Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA. Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan. Lo
Argentine prosecutors on Friday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Diego Maradona and whether it could have involved medical negligence, judicial sources said. “There are already irregularities,” a close family member told reporters. Maradona’s lawyer, Matias Morla, had earlier called for an investigation into claims that ambulances took more than half an hour to reach the soccer star’s house in response to an emergency call on the day of his death. A preliminary autopsy report established that Maradona died in his sleep at noon on Wednesday of “acute lung edema and chronic heart failure.” The prosecutors’ office in Buenos Aires has opened