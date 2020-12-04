BASKETBALL
James extends Lakers deal
Reigning NBA finals MVP LeBron James, who turns 36 this month, has agreed to a two-year, US$85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Rich Paul said on Wednesday. The deal means James would make US$39.2 million next season and would remain a Laker through the 2022-2023 season, ESPN reported Paul as saying. James would also make US$41.1 million in 2021-2022 and US$44.5 million in 2022-2023. By the time his contract ends, he would have played two decades in the NBA.
RUGBY UNION
Suspensions lifted
Argentina’s rugby union yesterday lifted the interim suspension of skipper Pablo Matera and two other players for racist tweets, in a shock U-turn just two days after calling the posts “unacceptable.” The surprise move followed reports that Argentina’s players had threatened to strike over the suspensions of Matera, Guido Petti and Santiago Socino for their “discriminatory and xenophobic” tweets. “The disciplinary process will continue and the commission will reach its final resolution in the coming days,” the Argentina Rugby Union said in a statement.
SOCCER
Player’s door set ablaze
A Serie C player was sitting on his sofa with his daughters when his front door was set on fire, Calcio Foggia 1920 SSD’s president said on Wednesday. “A tragedy could have taken place last night, but fortunately neighbors intervened with buckets of water and put out the blaze,” Roberto Felleca told the ANSA news agency. “Federico [Gentile] was on the sofa with his little daughters when he saw the smoke get into the house,” he said. In a statement on their Web site, Foggia condemned a “cowardly act of intimidation” against the 35-year-old midfielder.
SOCCER
Messi fined for shirt
Lionel Messi and Barcelona have been fined a combined 780 euros (US$945) after the player was shown a yellow card for lifting his shirt to pay tribute to the late Diego Maradona following his goal in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Osasuna. Messi, who was fined 600 euros while his club were fined 180 euros, paid homage to his late compatriot by taking off his Barca shirt to reveal a Newell’s Old Boys shirt belonging to Maradona. The Spanish soccer federation’s competition committee showed little sympathy when upholding the rules, rejecting Barca’s protests against the punishment.
BASEBALL
Nearly 60 players cut loose
Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr on Wednesday were cut loose by the Chicago Cubs after helping the team win its first World Series title in more than a century. They were among 59 players who became free agents as part of the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic when their teams failed to offer them contracts for next season by Wednesday night’s deadline. Cincinnati Reds’ reliever Archie Bradley, Atlanta Braves’ outfielder Adam Duvall, Colorado Rockies’ outfielder David Dahl and Minnesota Twins’ outfielder Eddie Rosario also were let go by their clubs, who did not want to allow those players to become eligible for salary arbitration in February, which would have been their right had they been tendered contracts.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals. Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA. Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan. Lo
Argentine prosecutors on Friday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Diego Maradona and whether it could have involved medical negligence, judicial sources said. “There are already irregularities,” a close family member told reporters. Maradona’s lawyer, Matias Morla, had earlier called for an investigation into claims that ambulances took more than half an hour to reach the soccer star’s house in response to an emergency call on the day of his death. A preliminary autopsy report established that Maradona died in his sleep at noon on Wednesday of “acute lung edema and chronic heart failure.” The prosecutors’ office in Buenos Aires has opened