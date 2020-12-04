SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

James extends Lakers deal

Reigning NBA finals MVP LeBron James, who turns 36 this month, has agreed to a two-year, US$85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Rich Paul said on Wednesday. The deal means James would make US$39.2 million next season and would remain a Laker through the 2022-2023 season, ESPN reported Paul as saying. James would also make US$41.1 million in 2021-2022 and US$44.5 million in 2022-2023. By the time his contract ends, he would have played two decades in the NBA.

RUGBY UNION

Suspensions lifted

Argentina’s rugby union yesterday lifted the interim suspension of skipper Pablo Matera and two other players for racist tweets, in a shock U-turn just two days after calling the posts “unacceptable.” The surprise move followed reports that Argentina’s players had threatened to strike over the suspensions of Matera, Guido Petti and Santiago Socino for their “discriminatory and xenophobic” tweets. “The disciplinary process will continue and the commission will reach its final resolution in the coming days,” the Argentina Rugby Union said in a statement.

SOCCER

Player’s door set ablaze

A Serie C player was sitting on his sofa with his daughters when his front door was set on fire, Calcio Foggia 1920 SSD’s president said on Wednesday. “A tragedy could have taken place last night, but fortunately neighbors intervened with buckets of water and put out the blaze,” Roberto Felleca told the ANSA news agency. “Federico [Gentile] was on the sofa with his little daughters when he saw the smoke get into the house,” he said. In a statement on their Web site, Foggia condemned a “cowardly act of intimidation” against the 35-year-old midfielder.

SOCCER

Messi fined for shirt

Lionel Messi and Barcelona have been fined a combined 780 euros (US$945) after the player was shown a yellow card for lifting his shirt to pay tribute to the late Diego Maradona following his goal in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Osasuna. Messi, who was fined 600 euros while his club were fined 180 euros, paid homage to his late compatriot by taking off his Barca shirt to reveal a Newell’s Old Boys shirt belonging to Maradona. The Spanish soccer federation’s competition committee showed little sympathy when upholding the rules, rejecting Barca’s protests against the punishment.

BASEBALL

Nearly 60 players cut loose

Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr on Wednesday were cut loose by the Chicago Cubs after helping the team win its first World Series title in more than a century. They were among 59 players who became free agents as part of the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic when their teams failed to offer them contracts for next season by Wednesday night’s deadline. Cincinnati Reds’ reliever Archie Bradley, Atlanta Braves’ outfielder Adam Duvall, Colorado Rockies’ outfielder David Dahl and Minnesota Twins’ outfielder Eddie Rosario also were let go by their clubs, who did not want to allow those players to become eligible for salary arbitration in February, which would have been their right had they been tendered contracts.