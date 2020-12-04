Williamson puts NZ on top on day 1

AFP, HAMILTON, New Zealand





The West Indies delight at winning the toss on a lush green wicket yesterday turned to frustration as New Zealand were rarely troubled in posting 243 for two on day one of the first Test in Hamilton.

Kane Williamson, despite being troubled with a cramp late in the day, produced a masterful innings to be unbeaten on 97 at stumps with Ross Taylor on 31.

Williamson featured in a 154-run stand with Tom Latham for the second wicket before Latham was bowled for 86.

West Indies’ Shannon Gabriel bowls during the first day of their first Test cricket match against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

After the start of play was delayed two hours by rain, the West Indies were delighted to win the toss with an emerald wicket that potentially offered untold demons for their pace attack.

After Shannon Gabriel bowled Will Young early for five, the tourists found they did not receive the assistance they expected from the wicket.

“We thought the pitch would have done a bit more seeing as it was such a green pitch, but probably two or three balls took off from a length other than that I thought it played really true,” West Indies vice captain Roston Chase said.

Chase also saw flaws in the visitors’ attack, which they failed to rectify.

“Obviously we didn’t have the best day in the field, we only got two wickets,” he said. “I thought they left the ball well and in certain areas I thought we could have made them play a bit more.”

It appeared to be a case of not doing thorough homework as Latham said the pitch was not unusual for New Zealand.

“Even though the wickets are traditionally very green on day one in New Zealand, they don’t tend to do as much as you would think,” the Black Caps opener said.

“They probably bowled a fraction short which allowed us to get ourselves in a little bit earlier than they would have liked.”