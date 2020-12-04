The West Indies delight at winning the toss on a lush green wicket yesterday turned to frustration as New Zealand were rarely troubled in posting 243 for two on day one of the first Test in Hamilton.
Kane Williamson, despite being troubled with a cramp late in the day, produced a masterful innings to be unbeaten on 97 at stumps with Ross Taylor on 31.
Williamson featured in a 154-run stand with Tom Latham for the second wicket before Latham was bowled for 86.
Photo: AFP
After the start of play was delayed two hours by rain, the West Indies were delighted to win the toss with an emerald wicket that potentially offered untold demons for their pace attack.
After Shannon Gabriel bowled Will Young early for five, the tourists found they did not receive the assistance they expected from the wicket.
“We thought the pitch would have done a bit more seeing as it was such a green pitch, but probably two or three balls took off from a length other than that I thought it played really true,” West Indies vice captain Roston Chase said.
Chase also saw flaws in the visitors’ attack, which they failed to rectify.
“Obviously we didn’t have the best day in the field, we only got two wickets,” he said. “I thought they left the ball well and in certain areas I thought we could have made them play a bit more.”
It appeared to be a case of not doing thorough homework as Latham said the pitch was not unusual for New Zealand.
“Even though the wickets are traditionally very green on day one in New Zealand, they don’t tend to do as much as you would think,” the Black Caps opener said.
“They probably bowled a fraction short which allowed us to get ourselves in a little bit earlier than they would have liked.”
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals. Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA. Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan. Lo
Argentine prosecutors on Friday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Diego Maradona and whether it could have involved medical negligence, judicial sources said. “There are already irregularities,” a close family member told reporters. Maradona’s lawyer, Matias Morla, had earlier called for an investigation into claims that ambulances took more than half an hour to reach the soccer star’s house in response to an emergency call on the day of his death. A preliminary autopsy report established that Maradona died in his sleep at noon on Wednesday of “acute lung edema and chronic heart failure.” The prosecutors’ office in Buenos Aires has opened