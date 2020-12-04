Neymar’s brace on Wednesday helped Paris Saint-Germain to a vital 3-1 win over Manchester United that took the French club to within touching distance of the Champions League last 16, while Borussia Dortmund secured their qualification for the next round and Olivier Giroud scored all four goals in Chelsea’s 4-0 thumping of Sevilla.
PSG could have been on the brink of elimination from Group H with a defeat at Old Trafford, but Neymar put last season’s runners-up ahead in the sixth minute and the world’s most expensive player sealed their victory in stoppage time.
In between, Marcus Rashford’s shot went in off Danilo Pereira to bring United level in the first half, and Edinson Cavani hit the bar against his former club.
Photo: AFP
Marquinhos prodded the French champions back in front midway through the second half and the game appeared up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side when Fred was sent off for a second yellow, having been fortunate to escape a red card early on.
Neymar’s late clincher could prove crucial as it gives PSG the head-to-head advantage following United’s 2-1 win in Paris last month.
“We had some big chances, big moments and that’s the difference when you get to the big games,” Solskjaer said.
There is a three-way tie on nine points at the top of the group with RB Leipzig right in contention after Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth scored in injury time to give them a 4-3 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir.
Irfan Can Kahveci’s superb hat-trick looked to have rescued a draw for Basaksehir as they came back from 3-1 down to draw level. Yussuf Poulsen, Nordi Mukiele and Dani Olmo also scored for Leipzig.
PSG now need only to draw at home to Basaksehir next week to qualify.
“We have almost qualified, which means we have not qualified yet. That is the reality. Being almost pregnant does not mean you are pregnant,” PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said.
United also only require a point when they visit Leipzig, but will be out if they lose, while the Germans would in that case go through.
Dortmund secured their progress after a 1-1 draw at home to Lazio in Group F, despite losing Erling Braut Haaland to a leg injury.
Raphael Guerreiro put the Germans in front, but Ciro Immobile’s penalty against his old side brought Lazio level.
Lazio would join Dortmund in the next round if they avoid defeat against Club Brugge next week.
The performance of the evening came from Giroud, as the France striker scored all four goals in Chelsea’s 4-0 win away to Sevilla.
On just his second start this season, Giroud produced two lovely finishes before heading in to make it 3-0 and then winning and converting a late penalty.
The 34-year-old is the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the competition since Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas in 1965 for Real Madrid against Feyenoord.
Both teams were already through, but the win allowed Chelsea to secure top spot in Group E.
“Amazing solo performance from Olivier. Delighted with him, delighted with the team,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, the last Chelsea player to score four goals in a game in 2010, told BT Sport.
In Turin, France’s Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men’s Champions League game when Juventus beat Dynamo Kiev 3-0.
The game was also notable for Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 750th career goal, his record-extending 132nd in the Champions League.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals. Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA. Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan. Lo
Argentine prosecutors on Friday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Diego Maradona and whether it could have involved medical negligence, judicial sources said. “There are already irregularities,” a close family member told reporters. Maradona’s lawyer, Matias Morla, had earlier called for an investigation into claims that ambulances took more than half an hour to reach the soccer star’s house in response to an emergency call on the day of his death. A preliminary autopsy report established that Maradona died in his sleep at noon on Wednesday of “acute lung edema and chronic heart failure.” The prosecutors’ office in Buenos Aires has opened