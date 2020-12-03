Women’s players agree to settlement with US Soccer

AFP, NEW YORK





The US women’s national team (USWNT) have agreed to a settlement deal with the US Soccer Federation (USSF) on outstanding claims over working conditions, it was announced on Tuesday.

The agreement, filed in a California federal court, was focused on travel, hotel accommodations, match venues and staffing, while setting up an appeal from players over a court ruling in May last year that rejected many of their claims for equal pay to male players in a wage discrimination lawsuit.

USSF president Cindy Cone, who took over the post earlier this year, called the settlement “an important and welcomed moment for US Soccer and the women’s national team players.”

“I believe our approach helped us reach this agreement and demonstrates the commitment of US Soccer’s new leadership to find a new way forward with the USWNT,” Cone said.

“This settlement is good news for everyone and I believe will serve as a springboard for continued progress,” Cone added.

‘POSITIVE STEP”

Terms of the deal would begin immediately, but would not address past actions or involve payments to the women, whose litigation could lead to millions of US dollars in back pay if successful.

Cone said she hoped that the “positive step forward” would lead to the women’s players “accepting our standing offer to discuss contract options.”

Cone, a former USWNT player, said that she was “committed to equality” between the US men’s and women’s teams.

“My goal is, and has always been, to come to a resolution on all equal pay matters and inspire a new era of collaboration, partnership and trust,” she added.

Last year in France, the US women’s national team won their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup title.