The US women’s national team (USWNT) have agreed to a settlement deal with the US Soccer Federation (USSF) on outstanding claims over working conditions, it was announced on Tuesday.
The agreement, filed in a California federal court, was focused on travel, hotel accommodations, match venues and staffing, while setting up an appeal from players over a court ruling in May last year that rejected many of their claims for equal pay to male players in a wage discrimination lawsuit.
USSF president Cindy Cone, who took over the post earlier this year, called the settlement “an important and welcomed moment for US Soccer and the women’s national team players.”
“I believe our approach helped us reach this agreement and demonstrates the commitment of US Soccer’s new leadership to find a new way forward with the USWNT,” Cone said.
“This settlement is good news for everyone and I believe will serve as a springboard for continued progress,” Cone added.
‘POSITIVE STEP”
Terms of the deal would begin immediately, but would not address past actions or involve payments to the women, whose litigation could lead to millions of US dollars in back pay if successful.
Cone said she hoped that the “positive step forward” would lead to the women’s players “accepting our standing offer to discuss contract options.”
Cone, a former USWNT player, said that she was “committed to equality” between the US men’s and women’s teams.
“My goal is, and has always been, to come to a resolution on all equal pay matters and inspire a new era of collaboration, partnership and trust,” she added.
Last year in France, the US women’s national team won their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup title.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals. Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA. Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan. Lo