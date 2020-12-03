Evander Holyfield on Tuesday called out Mike Tyson, saying that it was time for the two former undisputed heavyweight champions to return to the ring to cap their rivalry and settle legacies.
Holyfield’s challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson on Saturday last week dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw.
Calling the bout with Jones Jr “a tune-up,” Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight that they want to see.
“No more excuses,” Holyfield said in a statement. “This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday night, you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson.”
“The world is waiting and it’s on you now — I’m ready,” Holyfield added.
In their prime, Tyson and Holyfield, who is now 58, were two of boxing’s biggest draws.
They met twice with Holyfield winning the first fight in an 11th-round TKO, while the second ended in controversy when Tyson was disqualified for biting a chunk out of his opponent’s ear.
When Tyson said earlier this year that he was getting ready to return to the ring for a charity exhibition bout, Holyfield put his hand up, but the promoters opted for Jones instead.
“My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses,” Holyfield said. “Now I can see why he wanted a tune-up fight before thinking about fighting me. Roy Jones was a good local opponent for Mike, but a fight with me would be a global event and the only fight that anyone wants to see is a fight between us.”
“There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t make it happen,” Holyfield said.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals. Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA. Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan. Lo