MOTORSPORT
Hamilton catches COVID-19
World champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and is to miss this weekend’s second race in Bahrain, the FIA announced yesterday. “In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he [Hamilton] is now isolating,” the FIA said in a statement. “The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”
SOCCER
Concussion rules mooted
Players often ignore the risks of head injuries and officials must improve concussion protocols, said former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ryan Mason, who was forced into early retirement in 2017 after fracturing his skull. Mason, who retired at the age of 26 after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads with Gary Cahill, has called for a change in perception on concussion within the game. “We live in a world with men wanting to be brave. Not many will stand up and say, ‘I don’t feel right here’,” former England international Mason told Sky Sports. “That’s the industry football is and we’re probably still a little bit guilty of that, if I’m being perfectly honest. I was very close to losing my life on a football pitch to an incident that was very similar.”
SOCCER
Calcio to protest decision
Serie B side Cosenza Calcio said that they would protest after they accidentally ended up with 12 men on the pitch and were then quickly reduced to 10 in a 1-0 defeat against US Salernitana 1919 on Sunday. The confusion arose after Cosenza made a triple substitution in the 75th minute, but one of the outgoing players, Mirko Bruccini, did not realize he had been replaced and stayed on the pitch, the Corriere dello Sport and other media reported. After several minutes, the referee told Bruccini to leave the pitch, while Abou-Malal Ba, the player who replaced him, was booked for entering the pitch without permission. Shortly after that, Ba was booked again for a bad tackle and sent off, leaving Cosenza with 10 men.
SOCCER
Frappart to referee today
UEFA on Monday appointed Stephanie Frappart as the first female referee for a men’s Champions League game. The French official is to take charge of Juventus hosting Dynamo Kyiv today. Frappart is regarded as the top referee in women’s soccer and was picked by FIFA for last year’s Women’s World Cup final in her home country. Weeks before the tournament, Frappart was the first woman to referee a game in Ligue 1. Frappart handled her first men’s game for UEFA at last year’s Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea and was picked for her first Europa League game in October.
RUGBY UNION
Farrell backed for Ireland
Andy Farrell’s position as Ireland head coach is not under threat, despite results in his first year in charge being an “average return,” Irish Rugby Football Union performance director David Nucifora said on Monday. The 45-year-old has won five of his eight Tests since he moved up from assistant coach to replace Joe Schmidt who stepped down after last year’s World Cup. However, Sunday’s lacklustre win over Georgia following away defeats twice to England and to France has sparked criticism from former players.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all
Argentine prosecutors on Friday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Diego Maradona and whether it could have involved medical negligence, judicial sources said. “There are already irregularities,” a close family member told reporters. Maradona’s lawyer, Matias Morla, had earlier called for an investigation into claims that ambulances took more than half an hour to reach the soccer star’s house in response to an emergency call on the day of his death. A preliminary autopsy report established that Maradona died in his sleep at noon on Wednesday of “acute lung edema and chronic heart failure.” The prosecutors’ office in Buenos Aires has opened