MOTORSPORT

Hamilton catches COVID-19

World champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and is to miss this weekend’s second race in Bahrain, the FIA announced yesterday. “In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he [Hamilton] is now isolating,” the FIA said in a statement. “The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”

SOCCER

Concussion rules mooted

Players often ignore the risks of head injuries and officials must improve concussion protocols, said former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ryan Mason, who was forced into early retirement in 2017 after fracturing his skull. Mason, who retired at the age of 26 after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads with Gary Cahill, has called for a change in perception on concussion within the game. “We live in a world with men wanting to be brave. Not many will stand up and say, ‘I don’t feel right here’,” former England international Mason told Sky Sports. “That’s the industry football is and we’re probably still a little bit guilty of that, if I’m being perfectly honest. I was very close to losing my life on a football pitch to an incident that was very similar.”

SOCCER

Calcio to protest decision

Serie B side Cosenza Calcio said that they would protest after they accidentally ended up with 12 men on the pitch and were then quickly reduced to 10 in a 1-0 defeat against US Salernitana 1919 on Sunday. The confusion arose after Cosenza made a triple substitution in the 75th minute, but one of the outgoing players, Mirko Bruccini, did not realize he had been replaced and stayed on the pitch, the Corriere dello Sport and other media reported. After several minutes, the referee told Bruccini to leave the pitch, while Abou-Malal Ba, the player who replaced him, was booked for entering the pitch without permission. Shortly after that, Ba was booked again for a bad tackle and sent off, leaving Cosenza with 10 men.

SOCCER

Frappart to referee today

UEFA on Monday appointed Stephanie Frappart as the first female referee for a men’s Champions League game. The French official is to take charge of Juventus hosting Dynamo Kyiv today. Frappart is regarded as the top referee in women’s soccer and was picked by FIFA for last year’s Women’s World Cup final in her home country. Weeks before the tournament, Frappart was the first woman to referee a game in Ligue 1. Frappart handled her first men’s game for UEFA at last year’s Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea and was picked for her first Europa League game in October.

RUGBY UNION

Farrell backed for Ireland

Andy Farrell’s position as Ireland head coach is not under threat, despite results in his first year in charge being an “average return,” Irish Rugby Football Union performance director David Nucifora said on Monday. The 45-year-old has won five of his eight Tests since he moved up from assistant coach to replace Joe Schmidt who stepped down after last year’s World Cup. However, Sunday’s lacklustre win over Georgia following away defeats twice to England and to France has sparked criticism from former players.