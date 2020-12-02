Fulham get it right from penalty

The first ballooned over the crossbar; the second was a dreadful attempt at a “Panenka” that flopped into the goalkeeper’s arms; and the third flew off target because of an unfortunate slip.

Three embarrassing penalty misses have summed up Fulham’s miserable start to life back in the Premier League, so hopes were not exactly high when the team were awarded another against Leicester City on Monday.

This time, no mistake.

Torino’s Wilfried Singo, right, controls the ball during their Serie A match against UD Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, on Monday. Photo: AP

Ivan Cavaleiro — one of the spot-kick culprits from previous matches — curled his effort high into the net for a goal that ultimately proved the winner at King Power Stadium.

The 2-1 victory was only Fulham’s second in 10 games since promotion back to the top-flight and lifted them out of the relegation zone.

It also ended Fulham’s penalty nightmare.

“I didn’t feel pressure,” said Cavaleiro, who slipped before shanking a penalty over the bar the previous round’s 3-2 home loss to Everton. “That happens in football, and the manager just gave me confidence to take it and I did.”

A penalty proved to be pivotal in Monday’s late match, with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins hitting the bar with a second-half effort to allow West Ham United to hold on for a 2-1 win at the Olympic Stadium and climb to fifth place.

Watkins also had a stoppage-time goal ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) when the player’s outstretched arm was adjudged to have made him offside before he turned in a cross from the left.

It was an agonizing wait for Watkins and Villa’s players as the VAR deliberated over the narrow decision for nearly three minutes, drawing lines on the screen.

“We’ve had a goal disallowed for a part of the body that can’t score a goal anyway,” Villa manager Dean Smith said.

Leicester missed the chance to move level on points with first-placed Tottenham Hotspur and second-placed Liverpool. Villa could have jumped into the top four with a win.

SERIE A

AP, TURIN, Italy

Neither coach was on the sidelines as Torino and UC Sampdoria drew 2-2 in Serie A on Monday.

Sampdoria’s Claudio Ranieri was in the stands in Turin after being sent off against Bologna, while Torino counterpart Marco Giampaolo was at home with COVID-19.

Torino remained in the relegation zone, a point above Genoa, who lost at home to Parma 2-1.

Torino thought that they had an early lead, but Andrea Belotti’s goal was ruled out for offside.

He did open the scoring in the 25th minute following a great solo run from Wilfried Singo.

Sampdoria had not had a shot on target, but scored two quickfire goals in the second half.

Antonio Candreva leveled in the 54th minute and turned provider nine minutes later with a ball over the top for former Torino forward Fabio Quagliarella.

However, Soualiho Meite headed in a corner in the 77th to set up a frantic finale.

Gervinho scored twice to help Parma record only their second win of the season and move three points above the drop zone.

Gervinho scored early in each half and also hit the crossbar.

Eldor Shomurodov pulled one back for Genoa in the 50th minute with his first goal for the club.

LA LIGA

AP, SEVILLE, Spain

SD Eibar defeated Real Betis Balompie 2-0 in La Liga on Monday, handing Manuel Pellegrini’s team their fifth loss in six matches.

Japan forward Yoshinori Muto and Esteban Burgos scored five minutes apart early in the second half to give Eibar the away victory.

The Basque Country club moved to 12th place, while Betis dropped to 15th after their third defeat in a row.

They have been outscored 17-5 in their past six games, with their only win against promoted Elche.