Even facing the NFL’s worst defense on Monday could not help the Philadelphia Eagles figure out their offensive woes.
Carson Wentz had another rough game and his teammates did not provide much support in a 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
The offensive line struggled again, receivers were not open often enough and a couple of times did not run the right route.
Photo: AFP
All of it added up to a measly 250 total yards against a defense who came in allowing a league-high 434.9 yards, including a league-worst 343.7 yards passing.
“We just didn’t make plays,” Wentz said. “I don’t think it was scheme. I didn’t make enough plays. I didn’t make enough good throws.”
Wentz was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Photo: AP
Following a week of speculation that rookie backup Jalen Hurts would get more playing time, it did not happen. Hurts played two snaps and threw one pass, a completion.
“It’s not about one guy,” coach Doug Pederson said. “We had breakdowns across the board. It doesn’t matter who was back there, the mistakes were gonna be made and it’s something we have to fix.”
The Eagles went three-and-out on their first five drives. They did not get a first down until Wentz ran for 20 yards with under five minutes left in the first half.
“I can be better early,” Wentz said. “Slow starts are frustrating.”
Pederson defended going for fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks 15 while down 11 points in the fourth quarter, saying that the team needed to “stay aggressive.”
Wentz’s pass went straight to Seattle’s Quandre Diggs as Dallas Goedert turned the other way on the route.
“I’ll take the blame,” Goedert said. “I knew the ball was coming to me. I was trying to do too much.”
Philadelphia used their 10th different offensive line combination after losing three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson for the season with an ankle injury.
Three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks has not played this season following surgery on his Achilles.
Wentz was sacked six times and got hit numerous times.
“We have battled with a lot of injury, a lot of moving parts,” Pederson said. “We haven’t had the consistency and continuity you would like. We don’t make excuses for it. We have to get better.” The Eagles (3-7-1) would be playing for draft positioning in most seasons with such a poor record, but they are only 0.5 games behind the New York Giants (4-7) and Washington in the woeful National Football Conference East.
“I’m frustrated. I hate losing, but the crazy thing is this division is wide open and guys know that,” Wentz said. “We’re looking ahead to next week, getting this thing turned around, getting going in the right direction and hopefully surprise some people.”
Meanwhile, The NFL postponed the Baltimore Ravens game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was to be played yesterday to today, delaying the contest a third time as a result of an outbreak of COVID-19 among Ravens personnel.
The move forces two other games to shift: the Steelers’ home game against Washington and the Ravens’ home game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Washington and Pittsburgh are to play on Monday next week, while the Ravens and Cowboys are to meet on Tuesday next week.
Additional reporting by AFP
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all
Argentine prosecutors on Friday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Diego Maradona and whether it could have involved medical negligence, judicial sources said. “There are already irregularities,” a close family member told reporters. Maradona’s lawyer, Matias Morla, had earlier called for an investigation into claims that ambulances took more than half an hour to reach the soccer star’s house in response to an emergency call on the day of his death. A preliminary autopsy report established that Maradona died in his sleep at noon on Wednesday of “acute lung edema and chronic heart failure.” The prosecutors’ office in Buenos Aires has opened