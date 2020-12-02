Wentz, offense struggle in Eagles’ loss

SEEKING A ROUTE: The quarterback said that he was frustrated with the result, but added that the division is wide open and they hoped to ‘surprise some people’

AP, PHILADELPHIA





Even facing the NFL’s worst defense on Monday could not help the Philadelphia Eagles figure out their offensive woes.

Carson Wentz had another rough game and his teammates did not provide much support in a 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The offensive line struggled again, receivers were not open often enough and a couple of times did not run the right route.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright, top, topples Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during their NFL game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Monday. Photo: AFP

All of it added up to a measly 250 total yards against a defense who came in allowing a league-high 434.9 yards, including a league-worst 343.7 yards passing.

“We just didn’t make plays,” Wentz said. “I don’t think it was scheme. I didn’t make enough plays. I didn’t make enough good throws.”

Wentz was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz prepares to throw as he is grabbed by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford during their NFL game in Philadelphia on Monday. Photo: AP

Following a week of speculation that rookie backup Jalen Hurts would get more playing time, it did not happen. Hurts played two snaps and threw one pass, a completion.

“It’s not about one guy,” coach Doug Pederson said. “We had breakdowns across the board. It doesn’t matter who was back there, the mistakes were gonna be made and it’s something we have to fix.”

The Eagles went three-and-out on their first five drives. They did not get a first down until Wentz ran for 20 yards with under five minutes left in the first half.

“I can be better early,” Wentz said. “Slow starts are frustrating.”

Pederson defended going for fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks 15 while down 11 points in the fourth quarter, saying that the team needed to “stay aggressive.”

Wentz’s pass went straight to Seattle’s Quandre Diggs as Dallas Goedert turned the other way on the route.

“I’ll take the blame,” Goedert said. “I knew the ball was coming to me. I was trying to do too much.”

Philadelphia used their 10th different offensive line combination after losing three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson for the season with an ankle injury.

Three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks has not played this season following surgery on his Achilles.

Wentz was sacked six times and got hit numerous times.

“We have battled with a lot of injury, a lot of moving parts,” Pederson said. “We haven’t had the consistency and continuity you would like. We don’t make excuses for it. We have to get better.” The Eagles (3-7-1) would be playing for draft positioning in most seasons with such a poor record, but they are only 0.5 games behind the New York Giants (4-7) and Washington in the woeful National Football Conference East.

“I’m frustrated. I hate losing, but the crazy thing is this division is wide open and guys know that,” Wentz said. “We’re looking ahead to next week, getting this thing turned around, getting going in the right direction and hopefully surprise some people.”

Meanwhile, The NFL postponed the Baltimore Ravens game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was to be played yesterday to today, delaying the contest a third time as a result of an outbreak of COVID-19 among Ravens personnel.

The move forces two other games to shift: the Steelers’ home game against Washington and the Ravens’ home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington and Pittsburgh are to play on Monday next week, while the Ravens and Cowboys are to meet on Tuesday next week.

Additional reporting by AFP